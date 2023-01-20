ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 1

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases

State Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, speaks on the House floor during the 2022 session (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
newsfromthestates.com

The New Mexico Voting Rights Act is coming back, lawmakers and advocates say

During a news conference on the first day of the 2023 legislative session in the rotunda at the state capitol in Santa Fe, advocates held signs which together had 17,000 tally marks, each representing someone in New Mexico denied the right to vote as a result of a felony conviction. Adam Griego (right) looks up at the rotunda. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
SANTA FE, NM
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services files rules for adult-use cannabis program

Rules were filed on Friday for Missouri’s adult-use cannabis program with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, making program rules effective on Feb. 3. Per Missouri voter-approved Amendment 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is the agency assigned with regulatory authority over the program just as it has led the state’s medical marijuana program since 2018. The Division of Cannabis Regulation within DHSS has published three sets of draft rules to gather public feedback since the amendment passed in November 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?

Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Planners for southern N.M. reproductive health clinic gather in the capital to talk next steps

Midwives, doulas, and reproductive health organizers listen to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, as she thanks them for their work in the Roundhouse. During her appearance Lujan Grisham reemphasized her priorities of codifying protections for abortion and expanding access to reproductive health care. (Photo by Danielle Prokop for Source NM)
LAS CRUCES, NM
Missourinet

Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening

Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
MISSOURI STATE
whdh.com

Rhode Island family reunited with lost dog

A Rhode Island family has been reunited with their lost dog who was found far away from home. Bella had been lost since 2021 when she was found by a couple in Florida. “At first I didn’t believe it until they sent me a picture, and I was like oh my gosh, that’s Bella,” said owner Melissa Reynolds.
FLORIDA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense

It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they do next?
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Louisiana Legislature special insurance session: What, if anything, gets done?

The Louisiana House of Representatives, photographed Feb. 2, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Legislature will convene a week from today for a seven-day special session on the state’s homeowner’s insurance crisis. Its overriding goal is to rein in policy premiums that have soared after back-to-back catastrophic hurricane seasons, but lawmakers say more needs to be done than what can happen within the narrow scope of the weeklong session.
LOUISIANA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports

MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Protesters rally in Capitol rotunda on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Protesters marched a mile up State Street from the University of Wisconsin campus in subfreezing temperatures. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Protesters from around the nation packed every level of the Wisconsin Capitol Rotunda on Sunday to voice their frustration and opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that nullified federally protected abortion rights, giving states the final say on whether the procedure is legal.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court case guaranteeing the right to an abortion that was overturned last year. Since the landmark ruling fell last summer, Georgia’s six-week abortion ban has been on and off and now back on as a legal challenge moves its way through the courts.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy