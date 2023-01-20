Read full article on original website
Related
MoDOT argues unborn baby in fatal work zone crash was a state worker
Lawyers representing the Missouri Department of Transportation want you to believe an unborn baby was working for the state during a fatal work zone crash, all in order to have a lawsuit dismissed.
newsfromthestates.com
Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases
State Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, speaks on the House floor during the 2022 session (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year.
newsfromthestates.com
The New Mexico Voting Rights Act is coming back, lawmakers and advocates say
During a news conference on the first day of the 2023 legislative session in the rotunda at the state capitol in Santa Fe, advocates held signs which together had 17,000 tally marks, each representing someone in New Mexico denied the right to vote as a result of a felony conviction. Adam Griego (right) looks up at the rotunda. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services files rules for adult-use cannabis program
Rules were filed on Friday for Missouri’s adult-use cannabis program with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, making program rules effective on Feb. 3. Per Missouri voter-approved Amendment 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is the agency assigned with regulatory authority over the program just as it has led the state’s medical marijuana program since 2018. The Division of Cannabis Regulation within DHSS has published three sets of draft rules to gather public feedback since the amendment passed in November 2022.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?
Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
newsfromthestates.com
Planners for southern N.M. reproductive health clinic gather in the capital to talk next steps
Midwives, doulas, and reproductive health organizers listen to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, as she thanks them for their work in the Roundhouse. During her appearance Lujan Grisham reemphasized her priorities of codifying protections for abortion and expanding access to reproductive health care. (Photo by Danielle Prokop for Source NM)
Missourinet
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening
Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
whdh.com
Rhode Island family reunited with lost dog
A Rhode Island family has been reunited with their lost dog who was found far away from home. Bella had been lost since 2021 when she was found by a couple in Florida. “At first I didn’t believe it until they sent me a picture, and I was like oh my gosh, that’s Bella,” said owner Melissa Reynolds.
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
One of the Best Pools in Missouri is Hiding Behind this Home
There's a lot to love about this Missouri home. Inside it's immaculate and it's close to the Katy Trail which is one of the best bike trails in America. But, the big secret is what's hiding in the backyard - maybe one of the best pools in Missouri. This fancy...
newsfromthestates.com
Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they do next?
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana lawmakers gear up for debate over bill to repeal certain floodplain requirements
Indiana's website explains the history of floodplain issues in the state and allows you to use mapping to check areas around the state. Surcharge is the difference between the flood elevation before and after encroachment. Surcharge must be less than 0.15 ft.(Screenshot) Property owners and environmental advocates are clashing over...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Eyes of the country are on Ohio’ — Jury selected in Larry Householder corruption trial
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The Ohio Statehouse, and the rest of...
newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana Legislature special insurance session: What, if anything, gets done?
The Louisiana House of Representatives, photographed Feb. 2, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Legislature will convene a week from today for a seven-day special session on the state’s homeowner’s insurance crisis. Its overriding goal is to rein in policy premiums that have soared after back-to-back catastrophic hurricane seasons, but lawmakers say more needs to be done than what can happen within the narrow scope of the weeklong session.
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports
MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
newsfromthestates.com
Protesters rally in Capitol rotunda on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Protesters marched a mile up State Street from the University of Wisconsin campus in subfreezing temperatures. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Protesters from around the nation packed every level of the Wisconsin Capitol Rotunda on Sunday to voice their frustration and opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that nullified federally protected abortion rights, giving states the final say on whether the procedure is legal.
newsfromthestates.com
Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills
Oath Keepers, carrying rifles, walk along West Florrisant Street as demonstrators mark the first anniversary of the shooting of Michael Brown on Aug. 10, 2015, in Ferguson, Missouri. A leaked list of Oath Keepers includes 373 Kansans. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds...
newsfromthestates.com
Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary
Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court case guaranteeing the right to an abortion that was overturned last year. Since the landmark ruling fell last summer, Georgia’s six-week abortion ban has been on and off and now back on as a legal challenge moves its way through the courts.
kttn.com
Chiropractor in Missouri pleads guilty to $3.5 million dollar health care, disability fraud
A chiropractor from Missouri on Thursday admitted that he falsely claimed to have a medical license and exaggerated patients’ medical conditions so they would fraudulently receive more than $3.5 million in disability payments from the Social Security Administration and private disability benefit insurers. Thomas G. Hobbs, 65, from Jefferson...
Comments / 1