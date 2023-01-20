ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

QB Justin Herbert's voice prominent in Chargers' OC search

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0oTb_0kLWr2f800
Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a wild card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert might not get the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator search, but the quarterback will steer when general manager Tom Telesco seeks input.

"I know that's what (head coach) Brandon (Staley) thinks," Telesco said Thursday. "And that's the way I've always operated with quarterbacks who've kind of earned that."

The offensive coordinator hire will be the third in Herbert's four seasons, and Staley said Wednesday the replacement for fired Joe Lombardi needs to be innovative and adaptable. More than anything, the play-caller must showcase his plan to feature, develop and maximize Herbert.

"We'll always be a passing team," Telesco said. "We have Justin Herbert. We like to throw the ball. We're never going to be a 50/50-balance team of run and pass. But you do have to be able to run the ball efficiently and effectively, especially in the second half of games when you have leads. We were unable to do that this year."

The Chargers were 30th in the NFL in rushing, and while not striving for exact run-pass balance, Telesco and Staley pointed to a less-predictable plan on offense.

Staley, who coached under Sean McVay with the Rams before taking over the Chargers in 2021, said ideally he would find a coordinator familiar with the McVay- or Kyle Shanahan-style scheme.

The Chargers reportedly were denied in their request to interview Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach Wes Phillips, who worked under McVay on the same staff as Staley in 2020. Phillips is the son of former NFL defensive coordinator and head coach Wade Phillips and the grandson of former Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints coach Bum Phillips.

Other options could include former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, who served as Chargers' offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 and before that was the team's quarterbacks coach. His tenure overlapped with Telesco, now in his 11th year with the franchise.

"There are some positives here," Telesco said. "Understand that I'm not sitting up here saying I deserve anything, but I like where our roster is headed. I love the coaching staff." --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
The Exponent

Giants GM wants QB, top RB back in 2023

Quarterback Daniel Jones could have been under contract with the New York Giants for 2023, but general manager Joe Schoen declined a fifth-year option that sets the stage for contract talks next month. "We're happy Daniel's gonna be here," Schoen said Monday. "Hopefully, we can get something done with his...
NEW YORK STATE
The Exponent

Public behind Eagles, Bengals in early title game betting

Early money on the conference championship games decidedly backs the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals. BetMGM was first to report where public money landed on Monday, with the line in the AFC Championship Game sliding toward Cincinnati with the status of Chiefs quarterback and NFL MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes up in the air.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Exponent

Reports: Sean Payton to interview with Cardinals

It's another busy week for Sean Payton. PHNX Sports and NFL Network reported Monday that the former New Orleans Saints coach will interview with the Arizona Cardinals this week. Payton is interviewing with the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday. He also is reportedly expected to travel to Denver...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Exponent

Defense powers 49ers over Cowboys, into NFC title game

Christian McCaffrey rushed for the tiebreaking touchdown and the San Francisco 49ers went on to a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif., to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Robbie Gould kicked four field goals and rookie Brock Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Exponent

Report: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has high ankle sprain

An MRI on Sunday confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain during the team's AFC divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reported Sunday. Mahomes, a former NFL MVP and two-time All-Pro, said he intends to play in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy