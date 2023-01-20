Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns of ‘global depression’ without oil
Jamie Dimon, CEO of investment bank JP Morgan Chase, warned that the push by the World Economic Forum crowd to rid the world of oil usage would lead to “a calamity, a global depression.”. “We need oil and gas. We need cheaper oil for 50 years. It’s 100 million...
NASDAQ
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
Economic optimism at Davos is 'bizarre' and a prolonged downturn is more likely, says Cloudflare CEO
Cloudflare's CEO called the "tenor of optimism" for the economy at the World Economic Forum "bizarre." Matthew Prince told Insider a prolonged downturn is likely, in an interview at Davos. The war in Ukraine and China's COVID-19 surge are reasons to not be so optimistic, Prince said. DAVOS, Switzerland —...
Goldman Sachs' investment team bullish on equities -report
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Investment Strategy Group expects U.S. equities to generate positive returns for investors in 2023 even if the economy enters a recession, according to its outlook report released on Friday.
First Republic Bank, NXP Semiconductors, Ulta Beauty And This ETF Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named First Republic Bank FRC, which moved down from its peak in November 2021. It’s starting to recover and sells at 14 times next year’s earnings. The company’s wealth management business is also growing and it’s on the "uptrend," she added.
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Billionaire bond fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach is concerned the US is headed in an ‘appalling’ direction
DoubleLine Capital CEO and "The Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach spotlights "very substantial problems" putting U.S. markets, the economy and national security down an "appalling" path.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Ex-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan sees a US recession as the ‘most likely outcome’
CIO for Wealth and Investment Management Darrell Cronk reacts to the former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan saying that a U.S. recession is likely.
NASDAQ
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Bank of America's Brian Moynihan warns against 'wealth effect' that could feel like 2007-08
Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan discusses how a mild recession could impact housing, labor and energy sectors from the World Economic Forum.
msn.com
2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Nasdaq Soars Higher in 2023
The Nasdaq-100 index started 2023 on a positive note with gains of more than 5% as of this writing. And there are chances that it could have a better year following a big slide in 2022 that saw the index lose a third of its value amid surging inflation that led the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
US default risk raises alarms across Wall Street - here's what Jamie Dimon, Larry Summers, Nouriel Roubini and others say as debt ceiling is reached
The US hit the $31.4 trillion debt limit set by Congress on Thursday, forcing the Treasury to take "extraordinary measures." Those measure will keep the US out of default until about June, but after that lawmakers must raise the debt ceiling. Wall Street heavyweights like Jamie Dimon, Larry Summers, Ed...
There'll be a reckoning for investors who don't adjust to a brand new investment playbook, says BlackRock iShares strategist
BlackRock's Karim Chedid expects the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates above 5% and hold them there for all of 2023 – which would weigh on US stocks.
Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash
The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.”
NASDAQ
Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels
Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.
Exclusive-Goldman Sachs to cut asset management investments that weighed on earnings
NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) asset management arm will significantly reduce the $59 billion of alternative investments that weighed on the bank's earnings, an executive told Reuters.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,709,428 shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK). This represents 16.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,490,289 shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares...
Goldman Sachs thinks the economy will actually pull off a soft landing—but adds the S&P will stay flat for a whole year
A "soft landing" doesn't mean stock market investors should celebrate. Goldman Sachs' chief U.S. equity strategist is warning the S&P 500 will end 2023 at 4,000.
