Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels
Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.
NASDAQ
Why the Company Behind This Top Growth Stock Isn't Worried About a Recession
Warehouses have been among the hottest properties in the real estate sector in recent years. Companies have had a voracious appetite for warehouse space, fueled by growing e-commerce sales and supply chain challenges. That has driven vacancies down to record lows while powering prodigious rent growth. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has...
Rudy Giuliani Reveals Donald Trump Advised Him To Take Top-Secret Files Home In His New Podcast Episode
Rudy Giuliani had quite a lot to say on Sunday’s episode of the WABC77 radio show Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan, and one particular thing he said about former president Donald Trump stood out the most to us! Rudy ...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2023: IDAI, VERB ,IDCC, WDC
Technology stocks rallied Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 4.9% this afternoon. In company news, Trust Stamp (IDAI) was almost 46% higher after the US Patent Office issued a notice of allowance for its Privacy-First Identity Company trademark and its low-code identity verification software platform. Nearly two dozen banks have signed on for paid pilot programs of the the Privacy-First Identity system over the past three months, the company said.
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for FCX - 1/23/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC (FCX). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, FCX rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
NASDAQ
3 Smart Stocks to Buy if a Recession Is on the Way
Will there be a recession in 2023? Quite a few experts think so. But that doesn't mean great investing opportunities can't be found. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify smart stocks to buy if a recession is indeed on the way. Here's why they picked Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
NASDAQ
Technology Stocks Shine As TSX Rises For 2nd Straight Day
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a strong note on Monday, led by gains in technology and healthcare sectors. Stocks from real estate, consumer discretionary and energy sections too posted impressive gains. The mood in the market was fairly positive amid rising expectations the central banks, including the Federal...
NASDAQ
10 Top AI Stocks to Buy Now for the Next 10 Years
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a wide and diverse topic that bleeds into numerous technologies and segments. In the video below, I provide an AI background and primer and then share my top stocks to buy now to capitalize on the latest technological advances for the next decade. Please make sure to subscribe for part two, which will be released on the channel soon.
NASDAQ
Is Snap Stock a Buy Now?
After Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock shed 81% in 2022, and with its full-year earnings report slated for Jan. 31, it might be tempting to embark on a bottom-fishing expedition with the company. After all, value seekers are supposed to buy when there's blood in the streets, right?. The bleeding might...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,709,428 shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK). This represents 16.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,490,289 shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares...
Biden dragged for touting gas price drop as Americans struggle to make ends meet: 'What planet are you on?'
President Biden's victory lap on gas falling prices was widely condemned on Twitter after the White House spent months dodging responsibility for the price uptick.
NASDAQ
C Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.04), with the stock changing hands as low as $50.88 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 4% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
Why Micron Was Rallying Today
Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were rallying today, up 5.2% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Monday. The beaten-down maker of memory and storage chips didnt reportany news of its own, but several positive industry developments today conspired to ignite a big move in the stock. These included news...
NASDAQ
RBA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (Symbol: RBA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.54, changing hands as high as $62.25 per share. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
FDA Seeks to Simplify COVID Booster Plan With Annual Shots
The Food and Drug Administration is eyeing a new coronavirus gameplan, seeking to simplify and streamline the process by offering Americans a single updated booster shot each year, the agency said Monday. The proposed strategy shift would resemble that used to combat the flu each year, with annual assessments of the circulating virus strains that would allow officials to update the vaccine accordingly. “This simplification of vaccine composition should reduce complexity, decrease vaccine administration errors due to the complexity of the number of different vial presentations, and potentially increase vaccine compliance by allowing clearer communication,” the FDA said. The agency outlined this policy change in briefing documents published in advance of a Thursday meeting by its vaccine advisory committee. The committee’s advisers, some of whom said the proposed shift took them by surprise, are expected to vote on the proposal then. “I’m choosing to believe that they are open to advice, and that they haven’t already made up their minds as to exactly what they’re going to do,” Dr. Paul Offit, a committee member and pediatrician specializing in vaccines, told The New York Times.Read it at NPR
Russian Politicians Warns Western Governments: Arming Ukraine Will Result In 'Global Tragedy That Would Destroy Their Countries'
The Russian parliament’s lower house speaker is warning that the countries supplying Ukraine with powerful weapons risk their own destruction. State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said that nations providing more powerful weapons to Ukraine could cause a “global tragedy that would destroy their countries,” reports the Associated Press.
Comments / 0