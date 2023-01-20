Read full article on original website
Tammy nitchals
4d ago
this is so awesome for this young man. congratulations 🎊.
Reply(1)
35
Eric B.
4d ago
I bet the person who recorded it is like hey.... what about me? 😆 🤣 😂
Reply(2)
18
Scooter Man
3d ago
The family didn't like it at first, but they saw the $$$$ now they love it! Congratulations young man....
Reply(3)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Related
ComicBook
Popeyes Signs Endorsement Deal With "Meme Kid"
Nearly 10 years after Dieunerst Collin was involved with a viral video set in a Popeyes, the collegiate football player has signed an endorsement deal with the restaurant the clip was filmed in. In 2013, Collin was filmed in an awkward encounter at one of the chain's locations, which was subsequently uploaded to the then-thriving Vine. All these years later, the clip is a viral meme thanks to the popularity of animated GIFs. Not just that, but Popeyes has struck a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with the collegiate athlete.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
The Popeyes Meme Kid, Dieunerst Collin, Is Signing A Deal With The Fast Food Chain
If you use social media correctly, it can do wonders for your image and even for your future career. In some cases, a meme can turn a child into a star, such as Zoë Roth, better known to her online fans as Disaster Girl (via The New York Times). If you can't remember who she is, picture a young girl staring mischievously into the camera as a house burns down in the background. In 2021, at 21 years old, she sold the meme for $500,000 to pay off her student loans. Joining the list of internet-famous youngsters is Dieunerst Collin. Known for his side-eyeing Popeyes meme as a kid, he grew up, played his cards right,& and is reaping some benefits of viral stardom.
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
tigerdroppings.com
Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper
Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Woman with skull tattoo on her face shows off results after laser removal
A woman has revealed the results of her painful laser removal after having a skull tattooed on her face and hands. Alyssa Zebrasky, from Cleveland, Ohio, had a colourful Day of the Dead skull tattooed over her face four years ago while in a 'toxic' relationship with her ex partner.
Black Mom Quits Six Figure Job, Partners With 11-Year-Old Daughter to Launch Self-Care Retreat at Essence Fest
Meet Dr. Toscha L. Dickerson and her 11-year-old daughter, Kaleigh, the mom-and-daughter duo that will be hosting a self-care retreat in New Orleans during the Essence Festival Weekend. As an international speaker, best-selling author, and Certified Clarity and Stress Management Coach, Dr. Dickerson is intentional about providing women with the...
Fans Concerned After Rapper Nelly’s Eyes Roll to Back of His Head in Bizarre Performance
Rapper Nelly had the internet running wild with theories about why he was rolling his eyes in the back of his head during a recent live performance. Nelly hit the stage in Melbourne, Australia to perform a few of his hits for a crowd of fans at Juicy Fest. One fan was recording and zoomed in during Nelly’s performance of his county hit Over and Over.
Art teacher tells 6-year-old she did her painting 'wrong,' but Twitter says it's a masterpiece
Twitter users slammed the teacher for panning an incredible piece of art, and for trying to discourage her.
A White Woman Was Secretly Filmed Writing a Racist Email on a Plane — the Event Unfolds on TikTok
A platform like TikTok is home to all sorts of content, but not all of it consists of fun dances and silly trends. More often than not, people tend to capture or comment on some horrible events that unfold before them. Whether people are addressing false rumors or controversy, capturing offensive tirades, or exposing awful business practices and customer experiences, there are all kinds of videos on TikTok where people are captured committing some unsavory acts.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Britney Spears Leaves LA Restaurant After Patrons Allegedly Refuse to Stop Recording Her: REPORT
Britney Spears left a restaurant this weekend after fellow patrons continued to record videos and take photos of the pop star while she attempted to enjoy a meal, according to reports. On Friday (Jan. 13), the music icon was spotted out to eat at JOEY restaurant in the Woodland Hills...
calfkicker.com
(Video) Elle Brooke unleashes X-rated rant at Astrid Wett during weigh-in confrontation
At the weigh-in for Brooke’s boxing bout against Faith Ordway in London tonight, Wett and Brooke met face to face. During their frenzied verbal sparring, the two yelled insults in one other’s faces. For the Kingpyn Boxing event last year, Brooke and Wett were scheduled to square off...
Ron DeSantis celebrates at Inaugural Ball by dancing with wife Casey to song written for him
Ron DeSantis hosted thousands for his Inaugural Ball where he danced with his wife Casey to the song Sweet Florida and guests enjoyed an elaborate brass band.
Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return
Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
NFL Player Isaac Rochell’s Wife Allison Kuch Shows ‘Reality’ of Their Life on TikTok! Job, Marriage Details
NFL player Isaac Rochell may be successful on the field, but his most significant win was marrying his wife, Allison Rochell (née Kuch). The social media personality is a TikTok sensation and gained a huge following for her witty, candid videos. While promoting her partnership with Bounty ahead of the February 2023 Super Bowl, Allison exclusively tells Life &...
Jeopardy! fans are all saying new champ Troy Meyer looks like A-list actor after contestant’s ‘unstoppable’ 2nd win
JEOPARDY! contestant Troy Meyer won his second game on Friday amassing a cool combined total of $62.6K. Fans admitted in various online forums that the exciting newcomer looks "unstoppable" so far and also a bit like actor Bill Hader. The returning champ faced Mark Fabros, a strategy consultant from New...
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 33