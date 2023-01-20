Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Yardbarker
Yankees Checked in on This Veteran Infielder in Free Agency
The Yankees have "checked in" on free agent infielder Josh Harrison this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Harrison, 35, slashed .256/.317/.370 over 119 games with the White Sox last season, his 12th MLB season. His 98 wRC+ was just two ticks below the league average and Harrison produced plus-6 defensive runs saved while spending the majority of his time on defense at second and third base.
Dodgers: Alanna Rizzo Reacts to the News of LA's New Broadcaster
Former Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo tweeted that LA fans are going to love Stephen Nelson, who was hired by the team to call games when Joe Davis is busy.
Yardbarker
Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base
The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
3-Time World Series Champion Dead At 78
The baseball world lost a beloved figure on Saturday when a longtime player passed away. Sal Bando, a third baseman for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers passed away this week, according to a statement from the Brewers. He was 78 years old. "The Brewers mourn the passing of former ...
While facing boos at Winter Weekend, Chaim Bloom explained why Red Sox committed to Rafael Devers and not Mookie Betts
"We're going to be ready to back up that bet." Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and owner John Henry were met with boos during their town hall panel discussion at Red Sox Winter Weekend on Friday. Despite the boos, and what’s been viewed by many as a disappointing...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker
Yankees oddly linked to intriguing infield free agent
Despite having an overage of infielders, the New York Yankees are still scouring the market for opportunities. Instead of signing new infielders, offloading some may be a preferable strategy, especially with Josh Donaldson’s $21 million remaining this year and Isiah Kiner-Falefa signing a one-year, $6 million deal. Depending on...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Triston Casas open to extension talks with Red Sox
Triston Casas, viewed as a future cornerstone at first base in Boston, spoke to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford this weekend and expressed an openness to discussing a long-term contract extension with the Red Sox. Alas, those talks have not actually gotten underway in any form …. “No. None whatsoever,” Casas...
Sal Bando, three-time World Series champion and former Brewers general manager, dies at 78
Sal Bando was a four-time All-Star with the Oakland A's and spent more than two decades with the Milwaukee Brewers as a player and executive.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman makes left field prediction while fishing for upgrade
The Yankees aren’t content going into the 2023 season with Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera or any of their other in-house options as the starter in left field. With their bigger offseason issues addressed before Christmas — Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo re-signing plus the addition of Carlos Rodon — GM Brian Cashman has been focused on addressing left field either through a trade or free agency.
Yankees check on free-agent outfielders but seem to ‘rule out’ notable roster addition
Nothing to see here, Yankees fans. New York was left with a hole in left field when Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports “the Yankees are reportedly among a...
Yardbarker
Saquon Barkley Has Shocking Comments On Potential New Contract
The New York Giants have entered the offseason. There are many free agents that will have to decide whether to resign or not. One of the biggest ones is running back Saquon Barkley. He is a free agent and definitely should get another contract with the year he had for the New York Giants. The question is, how much is Barkley worth? Saquon Barkley had some shocking comments on his potential new contract and it should make the Giants, and other teams, very happy.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former All-Star Third Baseman
Sal Bando, a four-time All-Star third baseman for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers, died at age 78. His family announced that Bando passed away Friday after a long battle with cancer. "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Athletics Hall of Famer Sal Bando," the A's said in ...
3 offseason moves New York Giants must make to become contenders
The New York Giants season came to a painful end on Saturday night, drawing to a close with a dismantling
Yardbarker
Yankees ink veteran relief pitcher to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees don’t have much salary space left to spend in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t add more talent to their minor-league system. Filling the reserves with depth pieces that might make an impact during 2023 isn’t a bad idea — and it’s cheap!
Yardbarker
Reunion With Premier Pitcher Makes Perfect Sense To Bolster Starting Rotation
It's time for the Boston Red Sox to reunite with their best pitcher from the 2022 season. Boston has endured some tough breaks this offseason, including the San Diego Padres unexpectedly breaking the bank for shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and Trevor Story re-injuring his throwing arm late in the offseason. One...
Yardbarker
Predicting the Cubs 2023 Record
The Chicago Cubs had every intention of becoming contenders this offseason. Over the course of the winter the team added Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, and Eric Hosmer. Those acquisitions transformed the prospects of this team in a matter of weeks. We knew the front office and...
Yardbarker
Ranking the Giants’ needs heading into the off-season
The New York Giants 2022-2023 season is officially over after a demoralizing defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night. The Giants surprised everyone and made it to the Divisional Round before their season came to a disappointing end. The loss to Philly clearly demonstrated the many weaknesses that the Giants have across their roster. As general manager Joe Schoen prepares for a crucial offseason, he will need to address the Giants’ needs at linebacker, interior offensive line, and wide receiver first and foremost.
Comments / 1