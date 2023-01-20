ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees Checked in on This Veteran Infielder in Free Agency

The Yankees have "checked in" on free agent infielder Josh Harrison this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Harrison, 35, slashed .256/.317/.370 over 119 games with the White Sox last season, his 12th MLB season. His 98 wRC+ was just two ticks below the league average and Harrison produced plus-6 defensive runs saved while spending the majority of his time on defense at second and third base.
Yardbarker

Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base

The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

3-Time World Series Champion Dead At 78

 The baseball world lost a beloved figure on Saturday when a longtime player passed away. Sal Bando, a third baseman for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers passed away this week, according to a statement from the Brewers. He was 78 years old. "The Brewers mourn the passing of former ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees oddly linked to intriguing infield free agent

Despite having an overage of infielders, the New York Yankees are still scouring the market for opportunities. Instead of signing new infielders, offloading some may be a preferable strategy, especially with Josh Donaldson’s $21 million remaining this year and Isiah Kiner-Falefa signing a one-year, $6 million deal. Depending on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition

The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Triston Casas open to extension talks with Red Sox

Triston Casas, viewed as a future cornerstone at first base in Boston, spoke to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford this weekend and expressed an openness to discussing a long-term contract extension with the Red Sox. Alas, those talks have not actually gotten underway in any form …. “No. None whatsoever,” Casas...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Brian Cashman makes left field prediction while fishing for upgrade

The Yankees aren’t content going into the 2023 season with Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera or any of their other in-house options as the starter in left field. With their bigger offseason issues addressed before Christmas — Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo re-signing plus the addition of Carlos Rodon — GM Brian Cashman has been focused on addressing left field either through a trade or free agency.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Saquon Barkley Has Shocking Comments On Potential New Contract

The New York Giants have entered the offseason. There are many free agents that will have to decide whether to resign or not. One of the biggest ones is running back Saquon Barkley. He is a free agent and definitely should get another contract with the year he had for the New York Giants. The question is, how much is Barkley worth? Saquon Barkley had some shocking comments on his potential new contract and it should make the Giants, and other teams, very happy.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees ink veteran relief pitcher to MiLB deal

The New York Yankees don’t have much salary space left to spend in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t add more talent to their minor-league system. Filling the reserves with depth pieces that might make an impact during 2023 isn’t a bad idea — and it’s cheap!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Reunion With Premier Pitcher Makes Perfect Sense To Bolster Starting Rotation

It's time for the Boston Red Sox to reunite with their best pitcher from the 2022 season. Boston has endured some tough breaks this offseason, including the San Diego Padres unexpectedly breaking the bank for shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and Trevor Story re-injuring his throwing arm late in the offseason. One...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Predicting the Cubs 2023 Record

The Chicago Cubs had every intention of becoming contenders this offseason. Over the course of the winter the team added Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, and Eric Hosmer. Those acquisitions transformed the prospects of this team in a matter of weeks. We knew the front office and...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ranking the Giants’ needs heading into the off-season

The New York Giants 2022-2023 season is officially over after a demoralizing defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night. The Giants surprised everyone and made it to the Divisional Round before their season came to a disappointing end. The loss to Philly clearly demonstrated the many weaknesses that the Giants have across their roster. As general manager Joe Schoen prepares for a crucial offseason, he will need to address the Giants’ needs at linebacker, interior offensive line, and wide receiver first and foremost.

