The New York Giants have entered the offseason. There are many free agents that will have to decide whether to resign or not. One of the biggest ones is running back Saquon Barkley. He is a free agent and definitely should get another contract with the year he had for the New York Giants. The question is, how much is Barkley worth? Saquon Barkley had some shocking comments on his potential new contract and it should make the Giants, and other teams, very happy.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO