WWE 2K games have traditionally featured eclectic rosters that features wrestlers from both the past and present. That will once again be the case, as WWE 2K23 is set to be feature many of the WWE’s best and brightest today. Additionally, wrestling fans should be prepared to see many of cover star John Cena’s foes from his over 20 year career, as he is the focus of this year’s showcase. So, who will be a part of the WWE 2K23 roster? Here’s what we know so far.

13 HOURS AGO