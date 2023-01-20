ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJPW Announces Details On All Star Junior Festival

The All Star Junior Festival was announced by NJPW fpr March 1 at Korakuen Hall. Junior heavyweights from multiple companies, including NJPW, AJPW, DDT, CMLL, NOAH, and others, will compete. NJPW issued the following:. Produced by Hiromu Takahashi, March 1 will see an incredible event on NJPW World pay per...
Tony Schiavone Says AEW Will Most Likely Be Back At Arthur Ashe Stadium In 2023

AEW star commentator Tony Schiavone recently participated in a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, where the longtime veteran answered a number of industry-related questions. Check out highlights from his chat below. Believes AEW will be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2023:. We’re [AEW] gonna go back there (Queens, New...
QUEENS, NY
Kazuchika Okada Thinks A Wrestling World Cup Could Work and Is Willing To Talk To Tony Khan and Triple H To Make It Happen

Kazuchika Okada is interested in a wrestling world cup. The top NJPW superstar and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion discussed this topic during his latest interview with Tokyo Sport. In his chat, The Rainmaker expresses his love of World Cup-type events, and states that he will even reach out to WWE and AEW on his own to try and make one happen for wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Steve Maclin Laser Focused On Becoming IMPACT World Champion

Steve Maclin has his eyes set on one prize, the IMPACT world championship. Maclin spoke about this topic during his recent interview on the Paltrocast, where host Darren Paltrowitz asked him if he had any desire to compete for the X-Division championship. Here is what he had to say on the subject.
Former NJPW Star Makes WWE NXT Debut, Photos and Video

Former NJPW star Karl Fredericks has officially arrived in WWE NXT. Friday’s NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL saw Axiom defeat Oro Mensah in singles action. After the match, Fredericks came to the ring. Our correspondent noted that some fans recognized Fredericks, while others chanted “who are you?” and “what’s your name?” at him. Fredericks went to cut a promo on Axiom, but then changed his mind, and beat the masked Superstar down instead. You can click here for full results from Fort Pierce.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Identity Of LA Knight’s Opponent On WWE SmackDown

The identity of LA Knight’s opponent from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX has been revealed. The former Million Dollar Champion defeated Ren Jones in quick fashion as he prepares to face Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup at the Royal Rumble. The Local Competitor Twitter account has revealed that Jones actually wrestled for WWE before back in 2017 on an episode on 205 Live against Brian Kendrick.
Mick Foley Talks His Memorable Three Appearances In WWE Royal Rumble 98

On a recent edition of FOLEY IS POD, Mick Foley discussed appearing as all three Faces of Foley in the Royal Rumble 1998 match. Here are the highlights:. “Probably, there were two men in the dressing room who thought to themselves ‘I lost my spot in the Rumble.’ But we are about creating memories. Sometimes you have to take one for the team, y’know? Like the Gimmick Battle Royale that took place [at WrestleMania X-7], there were a lot of men who had been cost an entry into the traditional WrestleMania battle royale. But it’s the Gimmick Battle Royale! It’s about creating memories. On the big shows, you have to come up with things that people remember fondly. I’ll go out on a limb and say… I apologize to whichever two pieces of talent I cost a spot to, I don’t know who they are. But [the three faces of Foley] was really special, that was fun. I think in the history of the Rumble that’s a top-five moment? I think it’s really safe to say it’s top ten.”
Veda Scott Doesn’t Understand Why Certain Fans Would “Hate-Watch Wrestling”

Veda Scott things some pro-wrestling fans are strange for hate-watching the product. The commentator/analyst, who has worked previously for AEW, spoke about this topic during her latest interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast. Here is what she had to say on the subject. Thinks it is weird that people will...
Crowbar Discusses How His AEW Dark: Elevation Matchup With Joey Janela Came Together

Crowbar looks back on his short stint with AEW. The WCW, NJPW, and IMPACT alumni wrestled Joey Janela on a 2021 episode of Dark: Elevation, a match that was well received and completed a mission Crowbar tried to accomplish back in 2020 but couldn’t due to the pandemic. He recently spoke with Fightful about that AEW experience, which you can check out in the highlights below.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Anthony Bowens Recalls Being Offered WWE Deal Before Signing With AEW

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Anthony Bowens revealed that he attended a WWE tryout in 2015. A few years later, WWE told him they were interested in hiring him for the company in 2018, but he never heard from them. “So I had a tryout with them...
Jamie Hayter Says She Felt So Bad About Breaking Toni Storm’s Nose During AEW Women’s Title Match At Full Gear

AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter recently appeared on Hawk vs. Wolf with Tony Hawk to discuss a wide range of topics, which includes Hayter looking back on her big title win against Toni Storm at Full Gear back in November. The champ specifically notes how badly she felt for breaking Storm’s nose during a forearm exchange. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Rocky Romero Is Very Proud Of His Accomplishments Over The Last Few Years, Talks Kenny Omega Returning To NJPW

Rocky Romero is quite proud of the work he’s done over the last few years. The NJPW star recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss these “big wins,” which include being the mediator between NJPW and AEW, helping make last summer’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view a reality, and his biggest feat, getting Kenny Omega back into an NJPW ring. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Finn Balor Recalls Meeting With Vince McMahon Before His Big Heel Turn

In an interview with BT Sport, The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor recalled his conversation with Vince McMahon before his big heel turn. The meeting is where he found out exactly what McMahon wanted to happen as they kicked Edge out of the group to make way for him. “This...
Jazz Thinks She Could Have a Five Star Match With Top WWE Star

Jazz retired from professional wrestling in late 2021, but if given the chance, she believes she could beat Charlotte Flair in a five-star match. The former WWE wrestler was asked during a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest who she would want to have a “five star match” with.
Court Bauer Shares Plan For Growing MLW’s Women’s Division

Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how he plans on growing the company’s women’s division, which includes him adding more competitors and titles. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

