WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
John Hennigan Battles Willie Mack At MLW SuperFight 2023
Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that John Hennigan (fka John Morrison) will be taking on Willie Mack at the February 4th SuperFight 2023 event, which takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.
Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star As Part Of The Wyatt Family
In a discussion on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, Enzo Amore revealed that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be part of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided to nix that idea and went with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper instead. Between 2012...
Matt Hardy Says Stephanie McMahon Is A More Caring Person Towards Talent Than Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy talked about Stephanie McMahon’s WWE exit. Hardy stated that Stephanie was much more caring than her father Vince McMahon, who recently returned as chairman of the Board.
The Miz Says Stephanie McMahon Is A Big Reason WWE Greenlit “The Dirt Sheet” On Youtube
The Miz is grateful to Stephanie McMahon. The WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion spoke with TMZ about this topic, which included him sharing details of Stephanie helping greenlight his popular Youtube show “The Dirt Sheet” that also featured John Morrison. Miz also touches on Vince McMahon’s WWE return. Highlights are below.
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 39,028 tickets, and 1,549 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 40,577. Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card. Men’s Royal...
Spoiler on Another Name for Tonight’s WWE RAW 30 Special
WWE Hall of Famer Lita is also scheduled for tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. PWInsider adds that the former WWE Women’s Champion will be filming material for A&E this week. Lita challenged then-RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2022, which came after she returned to in-ring...
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Detroit, according to Fightful Select. – Tag Contender Tourney: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Viking Raiders: Michael Hayes. – LA Knight match: Adam Pearce. – Tag Contender Tourney: Los...
Tony Schiavone Says AEW Will Most Likely Be Back At Arthur Ashe Stadium In 2023
AEW star commentator Tony Schiavone recently participated in a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, where the longtime veteran answered a number of industry-related questions. Check out highlights from his chat below. Believes AEW will be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2023:. We’re [AEW] gonna go back there (Queens, New...
Mick Foley Talks His Memorable Three Appearances In WWE Royal Rumble 98
On a recent edition of FOLEY IS POD, Mick Foley discussed appearing as all three Faces of Foley in the Royal Rumble 1998 match. Here are the highlights:. “Probably, there were two men in the dressing room who thought to themselves ‘I lost my spot in the Rumble.’ But we are about creating memories. Sometimes you have to take one for the team, y’know? Like the Gimmick Battle Royale that took place [at WrestleMania X-7], there were a lot of men who had been cost an entry into the traditional WrestleMania battle royale. But it’s the Gimmick Battle Royale! It’s about creating memories. On the big shows, you have to come up with things that people remember fondly. I’ll go out on a limb and say… I apologize to whichever two pieces of talent I cost a spot to, I don’t know who they are. But [the three faces of Foley] was really special, that was fun. I think in the history of the Rumble that’s a top-five moment? I think it’s really safe to say it’s top ten.”
Identity Of LA Knight’s Opponent On WWE SmackDown
The identity of LA Knight’s opponent from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX has been revealed. The former Million Dollar Champion defeated Ren Jones in quick fashion as he prepares to face Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup at the Royal Rumble. The Local Competitor Twitter account has revealed that Jones actually wrestled for WWE before back in 2017 on an episode on 205 Live against Brian Kendrick.
William Regal Remembers Triple H Sharing His Initial Vision Of NXT
The latest guest on the Distraction Pieces Podcast was the legendary Lord William Regal, who spoke about a number of different pro-wrestling-related topics, including some insight into the early days of NXT and the vision that Triple H had for the brand. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.
Kofi Kingston Talks WWE Royal Rumble Botch, Harlem Heat vs. The New Day, Shawn Michaels Calling Them to WWE NXT, More
WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview, to promote his CLICK For Quality Education Foundation (aka Computer Lab & Integrated Centre of Knowledge for Quality Education), a non-profit that aims to help establish award-winning computer labs and integrated centers of learning for Junior High schools in Ghana, especially in deprived areas. You can access the GoFundMe for CLICK at this link.
Impact Wrestling TV Spoilers for 2/2/2023
Impact Wrestling taped their February 2 episode on Friday night from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. There’s no word yet on if these spoilers will air in the order they were taped. You can click here for the February 9 spoilers from Friday night. Impact will tape two more episodes on Saturday night. Below are full spoilers from the New Year’s Revolution taping to air on February 2:
Jim Ross Says Infamous WWE Angle Was “Bound To Fail”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked at the late 2002 WWE SmackDown storyline between Dawn Marie and Torrie Wilson’s father, Al Wilson. Marie and Al later got engaged which led to the former coercing Torrie into a sexual encounter in a hotel room claiming she wouldn’t go through with the wedding if her soon to be step-daughter accepted her advances.
WWE Reportedly Pitched Huge Match for Steve Austin
WWE reportedly made a pitch for a big match between WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A new report from Fightful Select notes that a pitch was made internally for a “huge opponent” for Austin, and that ended up being Reigns.
Chavo Guerrero Talks Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Possible Sale Of Company
Chavo Guerrero is the latest person to give his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to WWE as the executive chairman of the WWE Board of Directors. He is back to explore a potential sale of WWE. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview about this. You can...
WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Results 1/23/2023
– The Royal Rumble go-home edition of the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special opens up on the USA Network live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as the music hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart. Samantha Irvin does the introductions. The...
Jamie Hayter Says She Felt So Bad About Breaking Toni Storm’s Nose During AEW Women’s Title Match At Full Gear
AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter recently appeared on Hawk vs. Wolf with Tony Hawk to discuss a wide range of topics, which includes Hayter looking back on her big title win against Toni Storm at Full Gear back in November. The champ specifically notes how badly she felt for breaking Storm’s nose during a forearm exchange. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted By WWE For Raw XXX, What He Wanted To Do For The Show
Tonight’s WWE Raw XXX show will feature a ton of industry legends from across multiple eras, with big names like Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and more already set to appear. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray revealed during today’s edition of Busted Open Radio that he was...
