John Hennigan Battles Willie Mack At MLW SuperFight 2023
Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that John Hennigan (fka John Morrison) will be taking on Willie Mack at the February 4th SuperFight 2023 event, which takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH – 7,608 sold. AEW Dynamite – Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA – 5,111 sold. WWE SmackDown – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI – 11,777 sold.
Tony Schiavone Says AEW Will Most Likely Be Back At Arthur Ashe Stadium In 2023
AEW star commentator Tony Schiavone recently participated in a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, where the longtime veteran answered a number of industry-related questions. Check out highlights from his chat below. Believes AEW will be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2023:. We’re [AEW] gonna go back there (Queens, New...
NJPW Announces Details On All Star Junior Festival
The All Star Junior Festival was announced by NJPW fpr March 1 at Korakuen Hall. Junior heavyweights from multiple companies, including NJPW, AJPW, DDT, CMLL, NOAH, and others, will compete. NJPW issued the following:. Produced by Hiromu Takahashi, March 1 will see an incredible event on NJPW World pay per...
AEW Announces Schedule Change To Winnipeg Debut
All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that their debut show in Winnipeg Canada has been rescheduled. AEW was originally scheduled for a Dynamite and Rampage taping on Tuesday, March 14th, but due to a revised network television schedule, it will now air in its normal slot on Wednesday, March 15th. The show will take place at the Canada Life Centre. The card for the event is currently unknown.
La Facción Ingobernable, The Dark Order and More Set for Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Episode
Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s show will be headlined by The Dark Order vs. Serpentico, Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth, while La Facción Ingobernable will also be in action. Emi Sakura and Skye Blue will be representing the women’s division.
William Regal Remembers Triple H Sharing His Initial Vision Of NXT
The latest guest on the Distraction Pieces Podcast was the legendary Lord William Regal, who spoke about a number of different pro-wrestling-related topics, including some insight into the early days of NXT and the vision that Triple H had for the brand. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.
Updates on Jay Briscoe’s Daughters, Briscoe Family Fundraiser Breaks Goal , WWE and Impact Tributes, Backstage Notes from the AEW/ROH Celebration of Life Taping, More
The organizers of a fundraiser to benefit the family of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) took to Facebook last night to issue an update on how Jay’s daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, are doing. As we’ve noted, Briscoe tragically passed away at the age of 38 on...
Eric Bischoff Praises Frankie Kazarian For Leaving AEW To Join Impact Wrestling
Frankie Kazarian announced that he signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling recently, departing from AEW after being with them since 2019. Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on Kaz’s decision on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. “For a guy like Frankie who has got so much...
Court Bauer Shares Plan For Growing MLW’s Women’s Division
Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how he plans on growing the company’s women’s division, which includes him adding more competitors and titles. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
