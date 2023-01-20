One of the most powerful vocalists in country music, eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton, will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Feb. 12, the NFL announced Tuesday as part of its pregame entertainment lineup. Veteran pop-R&B singer Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Emmy-award winning actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf, actor and Arizona native Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). For his work in the movie “Coda,” Kotsur became only the second Deaf person ever to win an...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO