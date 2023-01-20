ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Several snow chances this week, trending colder next weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will remain cloudy through the overnight as lows dip into the teens for most locations. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Monday: Another cloudy day is anticipated. By the late afternoon and evening, a...
Bay of Green Bay closing to commercial traffic

Starting Wednesday, you won’t see any commercial vessels navigating the southern Green Bay waters. The United States Coast Guard announced that the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan would be closing all waters southwest of a line extending from Peshtigo Point to Sherwood Point in the bay of Green Bay at noon on Wednesday, January 25th. Commercial boaters will be off-limits, and the U.S. Coast Guard will cease breaking ice for commercial traffic. The bay is expected to be reopened in early spring, weather permitting.
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'

MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility

Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
WINTER STORM WATCH: Snow will bring out the shovels again

The chance for showers or a drizzly mix will end completely overnight into Wednesday, leaving mostly cloudy skies. The low tonight is below freezing at 29 degrees, so watch out for slippery spots as any leftover puddles and water will freeze over. Looking like a quiet and cloudy, but decent...
Maintenance Alert: Major road work projects under way in northeastern Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announces state highway maintenance work in Northeast Wisconsin and associated traffic impacts. Brown County (ramp closure) Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on the southbound I-43 off-ramp to WIS 57 on Friday, January 27 from 1 to...
Hoffman, Lunda Win WIDOT Awards

Two Black River Falls companies have won Wisconsin Department of Transportation – Excellence in Construction Awards. Hoffman Construction received the Excellence in Grading Award for the work they completed on the Wisconsin Highway 29 and County Double-V interchange in Brown County. The two-year project included construction of a diamond interchange with roundabouts, as well as construction and realignment of numerous local roadways in the area. Lunda Construction received the Excellence in Small Structures Award for the County V bridge over Bridge Creek in Eau Claire County. The bridge was adjacent to the historic Dells Mill and required careful consideration of construction methods, as well as seismic monitoring. Six Wisconsin companies won top honors for their work on transportation projects around the state.
Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
87th annual Lumberjack Dinner Wednesday

You can enjoy a traditional meal and community event with over 80 years of history in Sturgeon Bay this coming week. The United Methodist Church Men’s Club is hosting the Lumberjack Dinner on Wednesday, January 25th, with dine-in seating for the first time in three years. Event co-chair and Sturgeon Bay Mayor David Ward says the tradition dates back to accommodating the crews on furlough that worked on Great Lakes freighters docked in Sturgeon Bay during the winter.
Onion River Solar Project Progressing Toward Completion Later This Year

Alliant Energy says it is making “exciting progress” at its Onion River Solar Project. The company says that civil sitework should be completed this month, meaning that all driveways and access roads will be finished and the fields prepared for installation. The support structures for the panels that...
Fox Valley group gives back by tipping big

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Renee Gentz has worked as a waitress at Holidays Pub and Grill in Neenah for eight years. She’s seen a lot in her time there, but Thursday was a night at work she probably won’t forget. “I actually had off tonight and then they asked me if I could come in […]
Fremont maintains honors for White Bass Capital of the World

FREMONT (NBC 26) — The small Wisconsin community of Fremont is world-famous as the White Bass Capital of the World. NBC 26 Today Morning Anchor MacLeod Hageman is discovering Northeast Wisconsin and had the chance to talk with a few fishermen about this amazing spot. Angry Minnow owner Jason...
Gamblers split weekend series against the Rough Riders

Home cooking failed both teams this weekend as the Green Bay Gamblers and Cedar Rapids Rough Riders scored road victories against each other. In Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rough Riders, Raimonds Vitolins scored his 10th goal of the season in the third period after the Gamblers had fallen behind 5-0. Nicholas Vantassell scored his 11th about 90 second later, but the Rough Riders made it 6-2 over a minute later thanks to Martin Lavins.
Organizations drumming up support for tower restoration

The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society and the Potawatomi Park Alliance want your help to send a message to Madison about the Potawatomi State Park Observation Tower. The two organizations expressed their frustrations shortly after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the architectural firm GRAEF presented their plans for the observation tower located at the state park outside of Sturgeon Bay. The plans both involved ADA-compliant ramps in reaching the top of the structure depending on whether the current tower is restored or if a new one is built. Depending on the option, it could cost up to $7.5 million, something Dave Allen from the Potawatomi Park Alliance says could be feasible, but the tower may not be able to be saved in time if they wait for the fundraising dollars to come in to support the project. He suggests the tower itself be restored for $500,000 so something is better than nothing.
Door County reports 74th COVID-related death as FDA shifts vaccine strategy

Door and Kewaunee counties remain at the low community level for COVID-19 despite some sad news delivered last week. The Door County Public Health Department reported its 74th COVID-related death last Friday when they made their second update of the week. The update also noted that 25 of 39 tests administered came back positive for the virus. Door County did not report any additional hospitalizations.
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year

Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Baranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
Sturgeon Bay Postpones Decision on Fleet Farm

Sturgeon Bay’s Common Council agreed Tuesday to establish a development agreement with Fleet Farm to build a new store along the west entrance to the city, but the details of that agreement have yet to be finalized. Fleet Farm wants to construct a 91,000-square-foot retail store with an automotive...
Girls basketball preview: Lady Spartans host Clintonville on 104.1 WRLU Monday

The Luxemburg-Casco Spartan girls will take on the Clintonville Truckers in a North Eastern Conference matchup Monday evening. The Spartans (5-5, 7-8 overall) are coming off a 47-40 loss to the Marinette Marines last Tuesday in Luxemburg. Clintonville (2-8, 3-13 overall) were beaten by the Freedom Irish 65-28 on the road. The Truckers are led by Natalie Sunita, averaging 10.4 points per game and 7.4 rebounds.
