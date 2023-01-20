Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Identity Of LA Knight’s Opponent On WWE SmackDown
The identity of LA Knight’s opponent from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX has been revealed. The former Million Dollar Champion defeated Ren Jones in quick fashion as he prepares to face Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup at the Royal Rumble. The Local Competitor Twitter account has revealed that Jones actually wrestled for WWE before back in 2017 on an episode on 205 Live against Brian Kendrick.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH – 7,608 sold. AEW Dynamite – Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA – 5,111 sold. WWE SmackDown – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI – 11,777 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Detroit, according to Fightful Select. – Tag Contender Tourney: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Viking Raiders: Michael Hayes. – LA Knight match: Adam Pearce. – Tag Contender Tourney: Los...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Teams Advance In the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Tournament, Matches for Next Week
WWE is closer to crowning new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX featured the first round matches in the tournament to determine new #1 contenders to the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The opening match saw Sheamus and Drew McIntyre defeat The Viking Raiders, while Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis defeated Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios, Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci defeated Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes, and Legado del Fantasma’s Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde defeated ma.çé and mån.sôör of Maximum Male Models.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ricochet Says He Hoped To Recreate Stone Cold’s Famous WrestleMania 13 Moment During Recent Street Fight
WWE superstar Ricochet recently spoke with METRO about the Miracle on 34th Street Fight match he had on the December 23rd edition of SmackDown, and how he was busted open badly in the match, so bad that he thought he could create his own Stone Cold WrestleMania 13 moment. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT House Show Results From Melbourne, Florida 1/21/22
Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Melbourne, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana. Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez. Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon. Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson. Kelly Kincaid interviews Dani Palmer. The interview is...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Reportedly Pitched Huge Match for Steve Austin
WWE reportedly made a pitch for a big match between WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A new report from Fightful Select notes that a pitch was made internally for a “huge opponent” for Austin, and that ended up being Reigns.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Results 1/23/2023
– The Royal Rumble go-home edition of the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special opens up on the USA Network live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as the music hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart. Samantha Irvin does the introductions. The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
La Facción Ingobernable, The Dark Order and More Set for Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Episode
Six matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s show will be headlined by The Dark Order vs. Serpentico, Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth, while La Facción Ingobernable will also be in action. Emi Sakura and Skye Blue will be representing the women’s division.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jay Briscoe Tribute, Adam Cole Returns, and More On This Week’s Being The Elite
The latest episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now online and features the gang traveling to Fresno California, where the Young Bucks would suffer a shocking loss to Top Flight. The show also featured a tribute to Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away in a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone Says AEW Will Most Likely Be Back At Arthur Ashe Stadium In 2023
AEW star commentator Tony Schiavone recently participated in a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, where the longtime veteran answered a number of industry-related questions. Check out highlights from his chat below. Believes AEW will be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2023:. We’re [AEW] gonna go back there (Queens, New...
wrestlingheadlines.com
John Hennigan Battles Willie Mack At MLW SuperFight 2023
Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that John Hennigan (fka John Morrison) will be taking on Willie Mack at the February 4th SuperFight 2023 event, which takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former NJPW Star Makes WWE NXT Debut, Photos and Video
Former NJPW star Karl Fredericks has officially arrived in WWE NXT. Friday’s NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL saw Axiom defeat Oro Mensah in singles action. After the match, Fredericks came to the ring. Our correspondent noted that some fans recognized Fredericks, while others chanted “who are you?” and “what’s your name?” at him. Fredericks went to cut a promo on Axiom, but then changed his mind, and beat the masked Superstar down instead. You can click here for full results from Fort Pierce.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Updates on Jay Briscoe’s Daughters, Briscoe Family Fundraiser Breaks Goal , WWE and Impact Tributes, Backstage Notes from the AEW/ROH Celebration of Life Taping, More
The organizers of a fundraiser to benefit the family of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) took to Facebook last night to issue an update on how Jay’s daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, are doing. As we’ve noted, Briscoe tragically passed away at the age of 38 on...
