Former NJPW star Karl Fredericks has officially arrived in WWE NXT. Friday’s NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL saw Axiom defeat Oro Mensah in singles action. After the match, Fredericks came to the ring. Our correspondent noted that some fans recognized Fredericks, while others chanted “who are you?” and “what’s your name?” at him. Fredericks went to cut a promo on Axiom, but then changed his mind, and beat the masked Superstar down instead. You can click here for full results from Fort Pierce.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO