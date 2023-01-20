M6.2 quake strikes near Guadeloupe; no damage reported

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck near the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on Friday and was felt as far away as Puerto Rico .

Local media reported that some buildings creaked and furniture shook. But there were no immediate reports of damage, a government spokeswoman told The Associated Press.

The quake occurred at a depth of 103 miles (166 kilometers) just west of Guadeloupe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Strong earthquakes have occasionally struck the eastern Caribbean. A magnitude 7.4 quake that struck in November 2007 caused damage in the French Caribbean island of Martinique and power outages in the region. A magnitude 6.0 quake that hit in November 2004 near Dominica killed at least one person in Guadeloupe.