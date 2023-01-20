ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Bills' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss

The Buffalo Bills have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. The presence of dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, skill players like Stefon Diggs and an aggressive talent-laden defense has made Buffalo a must-watch on both sides of the ball. However, there's a difference between being a "fun"...
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady on NFL Future: If I Knew Decision, 'I Would've Already F--king Done It'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains undecided on his NFL future, and the 45-year-old seems to be getting tired of questions regarding his status. "If I knew what I was going to f--king do, I would've already f--king done it. I'm taking it a day at a time," Brady told Jim Gray on his Let's Go! podcast.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Cameraman Noah Bullard: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Apologized for Postgame Altercation

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy apologized to the cameraman he crossed paths with on his way to the locker room following Sunday's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round. Noah Bullard said on Twitter that he met privately with McCarthy. The coach had shoved...
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Updated Depth Chart, Available Draft Picks After Rui Hachimura Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers added valuable depth Monday with the trade for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. Washington will receive Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks in the deal, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski—who first reported the deal—providing additional details on the picks:. Los Angeles has been cautious about...
Bleacher Report

Packers' 2023 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

The Green Bay Packers face as much uncertainty as any team in the league this offseason. The Packers have several key contributors headed to free agency, are projected to be $14.5 million over the salary cap, and don't know whether they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers back for another run. Rodgers...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Bills Ripped by Fans for Play-Calling, 'Wasting' Josh Allen in Loss vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills were projected to be the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII, but the team unfortunately fell short of expectations once again. Playing through snowy conditions in front of their fans at Highmark Stadium, the Bills suffered a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Divisional Round matchup. This marks the second straight year that Buffalo failed to advance to a conference championship game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams That Should Be Monitoring Daniel Jones After Giants' Playoff Exit

The New York Giants' shocking playoff run came crashing to a halt on Saturday. Quarterback Daniel Jones (15-of-27 for 135 yards and an interception) had arguably his worst outing of the season, and the Giants lost 38-7 to the rival Philadelphia Eagles. Heading into the divisional round, though, Jones seemed...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: 49ers' DeMeco Ryans Believed to Have 'Traction' in Texans HC Search

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans could be an early favorite to become head coach of the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:. "People around the league believe he has traction in Houston," Fowler said of Ryans. "He played six years there, was a great player, played alongside J.J. Watt and others, well-respected."
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Dan Quinn to Have 2nd HC Interview with Cardinals After Cowboys Loss

Following the Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss in the NFC Divisional Round, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is going to have another interview with the Arizona Cardinals. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are flying Quinn into town on Tuesday night for a second interview about their vacant head-coaching position. The...
DALLAS, TX

