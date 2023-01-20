State House Speaker Jon Burns undecided on many issues entering first session at helm

ATLANTA — State gas price average rose at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 19 cents more than a week ago, 52 cents more than a month ago, and 12 cents more than this time last year. It now costs $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 more to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO