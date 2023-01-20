Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Health Beat: Early detection of heart disease in pregnancy
Health Beat: Early detection of heart disease in pregnancy. More than three and a half million babies were born in 2022 in the United States. It should be the happiest of times for new parents, yet thousands of women die each year either during pregnancy or in the weeks immediately following the birth due to cardiovascular disease. One doctor is hoping to get women the help they need.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Parents Refuse to Abort Severely Deformed Baby, Two Years Later He's a Thriving, Happy Child
When Sarah Heller and her partner Chris Eidam discovered that their unborn child, Brody, had a severe lip and cleft palate, they were faced with a difficult decision. Despite the potential challenges, they refused to consider abortion and decided to welcome their son into the world. Two years later, Brody is a happy and healthy little boy, and his parents couldn't be more proud of him.
Researchers noted that up to 92% of people with blood clots in the lungs report “tachypnea”
Blood clots can develop anywhere in the body where blood has increased due to injury. Unfortunately, about one in three cases are misdiagnosed, putting hundreds of thousands of patients at risk of death. Understanding the symptoms of pulmonary embolism can increase the chances of treatment.
studyfinds.org
More adolescent boys, young adult men struggling with muscle dysmorphia
TORONTO — It’s no secret that societal expectations can have an impact on young people and how they view themselves. As a result, young boys and men are engaging in risky behaviors like strenuous muscle-building exercises and steroids in order to fit into the standard of being lean and muscular. For many, there is the mindset that they are never big enough or strong enough. The dangerous condition is better known as muscle dysmorphia.
Mother claims her three children are struggling to breathe and one is 'going deaf' because of mould
Aisha Hussain, 31, has lived in the private London flat with her sons - two, 13 and 16 - for a year with no improvement.
Medical News Today
'Warning stroke': What it is and why you shouldn't dismiss the symptoms
The American Heart Association released a statement urging people who experience stroke-like symptoms to receive an emergency assessment for stroke. They noted that 10-18% of those with a ‘transient stroke’ have a stroke within 90 days. They hope their guidelines will help clinicians improve the care provided to...
MedicineNet.com
How Does Diabetes Affect the Retina?
Long-term and uncontrolled diabetes can damage the blood vessels of the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, leading to a condition called diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is the most common eye disease in people with diabetes and a leading cause of blindness. What is...
Monica Cannady and her children froze to death in Michigan after mental health crisis went unrecognized
PONTIAC, MI. - In the United States, there is a growing problem of people not receiving the help they need when in crisis. This heartbreaking reality was made painfully clear when Monica Cannady and her two children were tragically found frozen to death after she experienced a "mental health crisis." The tragedy highlights the lack of support and care that those in need often receive.
WFMZ-TV Online
HEALTH MINUTE: SIGNIFICANT RISE IN CALLS SINCE 988 LAUNCH
Since the summer launch of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline the new three-digit number has seen a significant rise in call volume. In today's Health Minute, a look at the latest data and why some believe the new lifeline is transforming the crisis care system.
Black America Web
What is the Difference Between a Cardiac Arrest, a Heart Attack and Heart Failure?
According the NFL, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. It’s not clear what caused his cardiac arrest. This story led to our question. What is the difference between a cardiac arrest, a heart attack and heart failure?
NYC health report: Opioid overdose deaths at highest level in more than 20 years
The report shows the statewide average was 39.4 deaths per 100,000 residents in 2021. In the Bronx, that number exceeded the average by more than 30 deaths.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals new genetic disorder that causes susceptibility to opportunistic infections
An international consortium co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center immunogeneticist Rubén Martínez-Barricarte, Ph.D., has discovered a new genetic disorder that causes immunodeficiency and profound susceptibility to opportunistic infections including a life-threatening fungal pneumonia. The discovery, reported Jan. 20 in the journal Science Immunology, will help identify people who...
MedicalXpress
Meningitis: Know the signs
Meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia (blood poisoning) are rare but severe diseases that can kill or leave people with life changing disabilities and health problems. Young adults, and university students in particular, are at increased risk. Symptoms can start like a bad case of flu but they get worse very quickly....
verywellhealth.com
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
WebMD
Medical Gaslighting: When the Doctor Dismisses Your Concerns
Jan. 20, 2023 – Preslee Marshall, a 25-year-old resident of Canada, began having severe electric shock-like sensations shooting throughout her body. It started happening once a week, then progressed to once a day, then multiple times a day, she says. Worried, Marshall, who co-manages a public relations agency, consulted a neurologist.
Medical News Today
The link between trigeminal neuralgia and multiple sclerosis
Trigeminal neuralgia (TN) is a facial pain condition affecting the trigeminal nerve. It causes brief but recurrent attacks of stabbing or electrical shock sensations. It can be a symptom of multiple sclerosis (MS), which happens when a person’s immune cells damage the myelin sheath of their nerve cells, causing sensitivity and pain.
Medical News Today
How does the human brain create consciousness, and why?
How the brain conjures conscious awareness from the electrical activity of billions of individual nerve cells remains one of the great unanswered questions of life. Each of us knows that we are conscious, in terms of having thoughts, perceptions, and feelings, but we are unable to prove it to anyone else. Only we have access to the mysterious essence that allows us to experience those thoughts, perceptions, and feelings.
WTVW
Blood pressure meds may help pregnancy
Pre-eclampsia is a condition that can cause high blood pressure and the presence of proteins in the urine of pregnant women. High blood pressure can be dangerous and may cause a woman to go into early labor and require a c-section. A new study by Ohio State University found that...
Opinion: How Do Toxic People Target Their Next Victim?
Toxic people are unfortuantely everywhere and can be incredibly damaging to those around them. These skilled manipulators often target specific individuals to exploit and control. As a victim of many prior toxic relationships, I know all too well the emotional toll it can take on a person's life.
