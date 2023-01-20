Read full article on original website
Related
PV Tech
JA Solar to build US$5.9 billion PV industry hub in China
Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar has announced its plan to invest RMB40 billion (US$5.9 billion) to construct a vertically integrated PV industry hub in Inner Mongolia. According to a filing published on 19 January, JA Solar had signed an agreement with the government of Ordos, one of the twelve major subdivisions of Inner Mongolia, to produce 100,000 tons of photovoltaic raw materials, 20GW of solar wafer capacity, 30GW PV battery and a 10GW PV module plant.
PV Tech
Jinko Power reaches financial close on 300MW Saudi Arabia solar plant
Solar developer Jinko Power has reached financial close and started construction on a 300MW PV project in Saudi Arabia. Elsewedy Electric for Transmission and Distribution of Energy, an engineering and construction Egyptian subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric, has been selected as the EPC contractor for the project. The Saad solar PV...
PV Tech
Germany increases tender price cap for ground-mount solar
The German Federal Network Agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, has raised the price cap for this year’s ground-mounted solar tenders to attract interest in auctions. The new maximum level for the ground-mounted solar system will be €0.0735/kWh (US$0.08), increasing from €0.059/kWh (US$0.064) in 2022. According to the Federal Network Agency, the adjustment to the price cap was a response to the increased costs in construction and the operation of systems.
PV Tech
New initiative aims to scale up renewable energy manufacturing in Africa
A new initiative, the Africa Renewable Energy Manufacturing Initiative (AREMI), has been launched with the aim to scale up renewable energy manufacturing capabilities in Africa. Launched by Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), the African Climate Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, ClimateWorks Foundation, and the Chinese Renewable Energy Industries Association, the initiative aims...
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Logitech quarterly sales fall 22% as slowdown fears bite
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Computer peripherals maker Logitech International (LOGN.S) said on Tuesday its third-quarter sales fell 22%, confirming its preliminary results which showed that business customers had put the brakes on buying new equipment amid slowdown concerns.
PV Tech
Construction begins on 3GW transmission line between Arizona and California
A 500kV, 125-mile transmission line between California and Arizona broke ground last week, promising to bring over 3GW of renewable energy capacity to the US Desert Southwest region. Construction of the Ten West Link line was inaugurated by US vice president Kamala Harris and a number of federal and state...
Comments / 0