The German Federal Network Agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, has raised the price cap ​​for this year’s ground-mounted solar tenders to attract interest in auctions. The new maximum level for the ground-mounted solar system will be €0.0735/kWh (US$0.08), increasing from €0.059/kWh (US$0.064) in 2022. According to the Federal Network Agency, the adjustment to the price cap was a response to the increased costs in construction and the operation of systems.

10 HOURS AGO