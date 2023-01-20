ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Period-Palooza Period Making Kit Event on January 31

NORTHBOROUGH – According to the 2021 State of the Period, 1 in 5 students in the United States experience period poverty on a monthly basis. Community A.C.T.S., Northborough Junior Woman’s Club and ARHS Girls Up is partnering with a small woman-owned business, Fihri, to host a Period Palooza- period kit making event on January 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Church in Northborough.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Chinese Acrobat at Framingham Library Tuesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host acrobat Li Liu on Tuesday evening, January 24. She will perform trick cycling, plate spinning, ribbon dancing, Chinese water bowl manipulation, & more!. She will also discuss Chinese language, geography & culture while sharing her work & travel experiences. The event...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Purchase a Calendar To Support Literacy Unlimited

FRAMINGHAM – Literacy Unlimited is selling calendars of Farm Pond in Framingham, through the seasons, to raise money for the organization. Michelle Cuata, the new coordinator for Literacy Unlimited, said calendars will be available to purchase at the main Framingham Public Library on Saturday during the Friends of the Framingham Library monthly book sale on Saturday, January 20.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Powell Inducted Into Omicron Delta Kappa

NORTH ANDOVER – Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PuroClean Opens Natick Location

NATICK – PuroClean, one of the country’s leading property restoration and remediation franchises, today, January 20 announced the opening of PuroClean of Natick, led by owner Nigel Belgrave, the owner of PuroClean of Auburn. With the opening of PuroClean of Natick, Belgrave and his team of trained restoration...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Capturing Wildlife in MetroWest

SUDBURY – This crouching bobcat is just one of the wonderful images posted to the Nature Sightings page of the Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) website. Submitted by members and friends of the nonprofit conservation group, the images show the breadth of wildlife that rely on open spaces and natural areas in the region around the Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord Rivers.
SUDBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sen. Crighton Files Bill With Deadlines To Electrify MBTA Commuter Rail Lines; Framingham Line By the End of 2026

FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts State Senator Brendan Crighton, a Democrat from the Third Essex District, has filed legislation to set deadlines to electrify the commuter rail service in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Estimated costs by a non-profit organization TransitMatters puts the cost of the project at $800 million to $1.5...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Rabidou Makes Fall 2022 Dean’s List at McDaniel College

WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND – Kevin Rabidou of Ashland has been recognized for outstanding achievement by being named to the McDaniel College Fall 2022 Dean’s List with Honors. Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher, high honors for a grade point average of 3.70-3.89, and honors for a 3.50-3.69 grade point average.
WESTMINSTER, MD
FraminghamSOURCE

Volunteers Needed For February Framingham Repair Cafe

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham’s next Repair Cafe will be held in February and volunteers are needed. Volunteers can sign up at: tinyurl.com/FramFixVolunteer. The Framingham Rotary Club, with help from Transition Framingham and First Parish, will host the next Framingham Repair Café on Saturday, February 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. Scott Hall at 24 Vernon Street in Framingham.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

State Rep. Sousa Files a Dozen Bill For New Legislative Term

FRAMINGHAM By the legislative bill filing deadline, on January 20, new State Representative Priscila Sousa filed a dozen bills. The bills included legislation building upon the foundation set by Senate President Karen Spilka’s historical work in mental health parity, collaborations with Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Representative Jack Patrick Lewis, Representative Kay Kahn, Framingham School District leadership, the MWRTA and other local leaders, said a press release.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts.

