Period-Palooza Period Making Kit Event on January 31
NORTHBOROUGH – According to the 2021 State of the Period, 1 in 5 students in the United States experience period poverty on a monthly basis. Community A.C.T.S., Northborough Junior Woman’s Club and ARHS Girls Up is partnering with a small woman-owned business, Fihri, to host a Period Palooza- period kit making event on January 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Church in Northborough.
UPDATED: 5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, January 23, 2023
2. UPDATED – The Framingham Public Libraries closed at 3 p.m. today so all night-time events are cancelled. They may be rescheduled later. Monday Matinee: The main library will screen for free the 2019 movie Little Women, based on the classic novel at 2 p.m. in the Costin room.
Sudbury Valley Trustees Receives $10,000 Grant For Pair of Wetlands Crossings
SUDBURY – Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) has received a $10,000 grant from The Public Lands Fund to build a pair of wetlands crossings including an elevated boardwalk at Trustee’s Lyons-Cutler property located near the Framingham-Sudbury line. This 95-acre natural area features trails that encircle a small forest and...
Ashland Dismissing Mindess & Warren Students Early Due To Storm
ASHLAND – Ashland Public Schools is dismissing many of its students early today, January 23, due to the storm. Mindess will be dismissing at 11:55 a.m. Warren School will be dismissing all students at 1:30 pm. No afternoon activities, including EDP, will be held, said the public school district.
Framingham Library & Sustainability Committee Hosting Lecture on Heat Pumps Monday
FRAMINGHAM – Have you heard of heat pumps or mini-splits or ductless heat and cool units and wondered about them?. The Framingham Public Library and the Framingham Sustainability Committee is holding a lecture on het pumps. It is a vendor-free environment to find out how to evaluate what type...
Chinese Acrobat at Framingham Library Tuesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host acrobat Li Liu on Tuesday evening, January 24. She will perform trick cycling, plate spinning, ribbon dancing, Chinese water bowl manipulation, & more!. She will also discuss Chinese language, geography & culture while sharing her work & travel experiences. The event...
Enjoy A Exhibit ‘A’ Lager & Support Framingham Hoops and Homework
FRAMINGHAM – To help raise money for Hoops & Homework, Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing will be hosting a release party for the launch of a new rendition of Educator, a Doppelbock German Style Dark Lager. For each 4-pack of Educator sold at the brewery and in distribution, Exhibit...
Mayor: City Hall & Framingham Non-Essential Buildings Closing at 3 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Due to the worsening winter storm, City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced at 3 p.m. that all non-emergency municipal buildings will close at 3 today, January 23, 2023. That means City Hall, the public libraries and the Callahan Center are all closed for the day. All...
Purchase a Calendar To Support Literacy Unlimited
FRAMINGHAM – Literacy Unlimited is selling calendars of Farm Pond in Framingham, through the seasons, to raise money for the organization. Michelle Cuata, the new coordinator for Literacy Unlimited, said calendars will be available to purchase at the main Framingham Public Library on Saturday during the Friends of the Framingham Library monthly book sale on Saturday, January 20.
Powell Inducted Into Omicron Delta Kappa
NORTH ANDOVER – Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals.
State Representatives File Bill To Name Ashland Bridge After Late Howard Wadhams Gates
ASHLAND – Two legislators have filed a bill to name a bridge in Ashland the Howard Wadhams Gates bridge, in honor of the late World War II Veteran. Gates died in July of 2022, at the age of 102, in Sun City Center, Florida, where he and his wife Evelyn had happily made their home in recent years.
PuroClean Opens Natick Location
NATICK – PuroClean, one of the country’s leading property restoration and remediation franchises, today, January 20 announced the opening of PuroClean of Natick, led by owner Nigel Belgrave, the owner of PuroClean of Auburn. With the opening of PuroClean of Natick, Belgrave and his team of trained restoration...
Teens Invited to Bake Cinnamon Rolls at the Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – Teens are invited to make cinnamon rolls in mugs at the Framingham Public Library this week. There are two events – one at the Christa McAuliffe Library and one at the main Framingham Public Library. The cooking event is specifically for middle school and high school...
Photo of the Day: Capturing Wildlife in MetroWest
SUDBURY – This crouching bobcat is just one of the wonderful images posted to the Nature Sightings page of the Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) website. Submitted by members and friends of the nonprofit conservation group, the images show the breadth of wildlife that rely on open spaces and natural areas in the region around the Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord Rivers.
7 MetroWest Students on Lehigh University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List
BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANNIA – Students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List in Fall 2022. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. Seven MetroWest students from Wayland, Marlborough, & Sudbury made the...
Sen. Crighton Files Bill With Deadlines To Electrify MBTA Commuter Rail Lines; Framingham Line By the End of 2026
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts State Senator Brendan Crighton, a Democrat from the Third Essex District, has filed legislation to set deadlines to electrify the commuter rail service in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Estimated costs by a non-profit organization TransitMatters puts the cost of the project at $800 million to $1.5...
Rabidou Makes Fall 2022 Dean’s List at McDaniel College
WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND – Kevin Rabidou of Ashland has been recognized for outstanding achievement by being named to the McDaniel College Fall 2022 Dean’s List with Honors. Highest honors are earned for a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher, high honors for a grade point average of 3.70-3.89, and honors for a 3.50-3.69 grade point average.
Home of the Week: 7-Room Storybook Cottage in Town of Ashland
SUDBURY – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is an a charming storybook cottage in the Town of Ashland. The 165 Eliot Street home was built in 1947. Priced at $775,000 , the house has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and a 1-car garage. The house...
Volunteers Needed For February Framingham Repair Cafe
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham’s next Repair Cafe will be held in February and volunteers are needed. Volunteers can sign up at: tinyurl.com/FramFixVolunteer. The Framingham Rotary Club, with help from Transition Framingham and First Parish, will host the next Framingham Repair Café on Saturday, February 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. Scott Hall at 24 Vernon Street in Framingham.
State Rep. Sousa Files a Dozen Bill For New Legislative Term
FRAMINGHAM By the legislative bill filing deadline, on January 20, new State Representative Priscila Sousa filed a dozen bills. The bills included legislation building upon the foundation set by Senate President Karen Spilka’s historical work in mental health parity, collaborations with Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Representative Jack Patrick Lewis, Representative Kay Kahn, Framingham School District leadership, the MWRTA and other local leaders, said a press release.
