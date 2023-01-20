Ford teased a new electric crossover based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform a month ago, and now we have the first spy shots of said vehicle testing. In case you missed it a few years ago, Ford and VW inked a deal to cooperate on a number of things, including the joint development of some electric products. One of the reported line items in the deal is that Ford would license Volkswagen’s MEB electric car platform for use in cars with the Ford badge on them. The electric SUV you’re looking at here is the first product from this partnership, and it’s the best look we’ve had beyond the previously released shadowy teaser.

9 HOURS AGO