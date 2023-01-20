ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Autoblog

Ford's VW-based electric SUV spied for the first time

Ford teased a new electric crossover based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform a month ago, and now we have the first spy shots of said vehicle testing. In case you missed it a few years ago, Ford and VW inked a deal to cooperate on a number of things, including the joint development of some electric products. One of the reported line items in the deal is that Ford would license Volkswagen’s MEB electric car platform for use in cars with the Ford badge on them. The electric SUV you’re looking at here is the first product from this partnership, and it’s the best look we’ve had beyond the previously released shadowy teaser.
insideevs.com

Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up

Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
msn.com

Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?

Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
lbmjournal.com

The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction

When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ZDNet

How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines

If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
constructiontechnology.media

US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine

JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
torquenews.com

The Sun is Shining on Tesla: A Brilliant Path to Profits

Tesla's innovative approach to the electric vehicle industry has, in many ways, been a veritable masterstroke, and the company's recent move to cut prices will arguably generate more sales and translate into more profits for Tesla from charging stations. As I have recorded earlier today, Tesla is currently experiencing “unprecedented...
torquenews.com

Model Y Inventory Continues To Fall - Tesla Will Have to Raise Prices

We see a chart of falling Model Y inventories for Tesla. This comes from recent price custs around the world. Tesla has seen a significant increase in demand for its vehicles in recent years, until it recently had to cut prices. The most popular model, the Model Y, has been receiving high praise from consumers and industry experts alike.
Autoblog

Tesla's price cuts trigger a serious surge in buyer interest

Tesla's price cuts are drawing in more buyer interest, according to data collected by car-shopping website Edmunds. After Elon Musk's automaker slashed the prices of its most popular vehicles last week, on-site shopper interest in the EV-maker's cars surged, Edmunds found. The Model Y, which saw a 20% price cut,...
Carscoops

See And Hear The 2024 Mazda CX-90 In New Video

Perhaps best-known for the MX-5, Mazda is eager to convince the world that, despite being a three-row SUV, its upcoming North American (wide-body) specification CX-90 will get a sports car-like drivetrain layout and performance. Powered by an inline-six-cylinder engine at the front that is its most powerful gas unit to date, the company points to all of the work it did to ensure that the SUV could handle well.
teslarati.com

Tesla highlights Model Y’s heat pump innovations in new promotional video

Tesla is at its best when it is highlighting the hard work that has gone to make its lineup of all-electric vehicles as compelling as possible. This has been the case with the company’s promotional videos, which have featured deep dives into some of Tesla’s key practices and technologies, such as the Model Y heat pump.
teslarati.com

Aptera to begin production of Launch Edition EV

Aptera Motors announced plans to start production of its Launch Edition EV, which is equipped with around 700 watts of proprietary solar technology and powers up to 40 miles per day with solar energy. In October, Aptera announced the production of solar cells for its hyper-efficient EV. A key part...
