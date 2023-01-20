Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Tesla Finally Brings Track Mode To The Fastest Production Car In The World, Recommends Upgraded Brakes
After more than a year since releasing the Model S Plaid, Tesla has finally released Track Mode to the quickest production car in the world. Tesla also advises owners for the ultimate track experience, to upgrade to the Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit. The refreshed Model S &...
Autoblog
Ford's VW-based electric SUV spied for the first time
Ford teased a new electric crossover based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform a month ago, and now we have the first spy shots of said vehicle testing. In case you missed it a few years ago, Ford and VW inked a deal to cooperate on a number of things, including the joint development of some electric products. One of the reported line items in the deal is that Ford would license Volkswagen’s MEB electric car platform for use in cars with the Ford badge on them. The electric SUV you’re looking at here is the first product from this partnership, and it’s the best look we’ve had beyond the previously released shadowy teaser.
Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Kelley Blue Book
Finding the best 2023 SUV to buy can be difficult. Here are some great options to consider. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which Is Bigger, a Subaru Outback or a Forester?
The Subaru Outback and Forester are very similar, but one is bigger, faster, and more expensive. The post Which Is Bigger, a Subaru Outback or a Forester? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 questions to ask before buying your first electric car
Here are some tips and questions to ask to ensure you're prepared for your new electric car — especially if you're a first-time buyer.
ZDNet
How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines
If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
torquenews.com
The Sun is Shining on Tesla: A Brilliant Path to Profits
Tesla's innovative approach to the electric vehicle industry has, in many ways, been a veritable masterstroke, and the company's recent move to cut prices will arguably generate more sales and translate into more profits for Tesla from charging stations. As I have recorded earlier today, Tesla is currently experiencing “unprecedented...
Only 1 Subaru SUV Landed a Spot on KBB’s List of the Best Used Family Cars Under $20,000
Kelley Blue Book lists the best used family cars under $20,000, and one is the 2018 Subaru Outback. Here’s why this used Subaru SUV made the cut. The post Only 1 Subaru SUV Landed a Spot on KBB’s List of the Best Used Family Cars Under $20,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Model Y Inventory Continues To Fall - Tesla Will Have to Raise Prices
We see a chart of falling Model Y inventories for Tesla. This comes from recent price custs around the world. Tesla has seen a significant increase in demand for its vehicles in recent years, until it recently had to cut prices. The most popular model, the Model Y, has been receiving high praise from consumers and industry experts alike.
Autoblog
Tesla's price cuts trigger a serious surge in buyer interest
Tesla's price cuts are drawing in more buyer interest, according to data collected by car-shopping website Edmunds. After Elon Musk's automaker slashed the prices of its most popular vehicles last week, on-site shopper interest in the EV-maker's cars surged, Edmunds found. The Model Y, which saw a 20% price cut,...
Carscoops
See And Hear The 2024 Mazda CX-90 In New Video
Perhaps best-known for the MX-5, Mazda is eager to convince the world that, despite being a three-row SUV, its upcoming North American (wide-body) specification CX-90 will get a sports car-like drivetrain layout and performance. Powered by an inline-six-cylinder engine at the front that is its most powerful gas unit to date, the company points to all of the work it did to ensure that the SUV could handle well.
teslarati.com
Tesla highlights Model Y’s heat pump innovations in new promotional video
Tesla is at its best when it is highlighting the hard work that has gone to make its lineup of all-electric vehicles as compelling as possible. This has been the case with the company’s promotional videos, which have featured deep dives into some of Tesla’s key practices and technologies, such as the Model Y heat pump.
2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Honda CR-V: What’s the Better Compact SUV?
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 and the 2023 Honda CR-V both have plenty to offer buyers, but the CR-V comes in ahead this year. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2023 Honda CR-V: What’s the Better Compact SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Aptera to begin production of Launch Edition EV
Aptera Motors announced plans to start production of its Launch Edition EV, which is equipped with around 700 watts of proprietary solar technology and powers up to 40 miles per day with solar energy. In October, Aptera announced the production of solar cells for its hyper-efficient EV. A key part...
