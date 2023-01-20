ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Hiker Finds Human Skull Near Desert Trail

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYf70_0kLWbGMh00
Photo: Getty Images

The Phoenix Police Department says that an Arizona hiker stumbled upon a human skull while hiking at South Mountain Park on Saturday, January 14th.

12 News reported that the skull had obvious signs of trauma, which resulted in Phoenix's homicide detectives taking over the investigation. A news release says that when police responded to the hiker's call, they discovered that the skull had "what appeared to be trauma."

Detectives are actively working to identify the human remains and determine the cause of death. According to police, it is still unclear exactly how far the skull was found from the main trail.

South Mountain Park has more than 16,000 acres and is one of the largest municipally managed parks in the nation. According to the park's website, it consists of three mountain ranges and has more than 50 miles of trails for hiking, horseback riding, and mountain biking.

Anyone with information about the human remains is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department of Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. Spanish speakers can call 480-837-8446.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
meetingstoday.com

The Hidden Gems and Local Favorites for Nightlife Fun in Major Arizona Cities

While many meetings markets in Arizona tout their 300-plus days of sunshine, the cities of Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tucson really light up when the sun goes down. From stargazing at a solar-powered cafe/bar to bowling under glittering disco balls or boot scootin’ at a cowboy saloon, there are near endless opportunities for attendees to get out on the town for some after-meetings fun in Arizona’s most popular cities for events.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Buckeye bobcat captured, freed from debris stuck around its neck and released

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After four long nights, an injured bobcat in the Buckeye community has finally been found and received the care she needs. For months, a bobcat has been a favorite at Buckeye’s Sun City festival neighborhood. The animal got the name ‘Mama’ as she was often seen having two kittens with her at a time. But, recently, people noticed that ‘Mama’ had what appeared to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck.
BUCKEYE, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Scorpion Gulch in Phoenix

Scorpion Gulch in Phoenix is a unique home located in South Mountain Park, and is a must-stop if you are in the area. Scorpion Gulch was built as a home and store by William Lunsford. Lunsford’s store sold curios, Indigenous-made items, sodas, and candy. It was still in operation in...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Barrett-Jackson Auto Show revving up excitement in Scottsdale

One person is dead after a shooting in Scottsdale Saturday evening, and police say the suspect is still on the loose. The Arizona Game and Fish gave Bartalos the go-ahead to release Mama into the Sun City Festival Neighborhood. He says they plan to reunite her with her family. Near...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

Mesa crash claims life of 94-year-old woman

MESA, Ariz. — A woman has died following a crash in Mesa, according to the Mesa Police Department. Police said the two vehicle crash happened on Sunday, near 40th Street and Brown Road. A 94-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles died after being taken to an area hospital...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale; suspect at large

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a shooting in Scottsdale Saturday evening, and police say the suspect is still on the loose. Around 5:45 p.m., Scottsdale police were called about a shooting at an apartment complex near 70th Street and Palm Lane. Officers arrived and found an injured person who was taken to the hospital where they died.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Here’s how to prevent your Valley home from pipe damage amid freezing temps

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While pipe damage from freezes is rare for Valley homes, they do happen, especially with outdoor irrigation. According to the Aussie Plumber, the recommendation is to cover your outdoor pipes, including the hose spigot attached to your home’s side, should the forecasted temperature call for a freeze. You’ll also consider dripping water from your faucets overnight.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after shooting in Chandler neighborhood

The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is studying...
CHANDLER, AZ
onscene.tv

One Killed In I-17 Rollover Crash | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-20-2023 | 3:00 AM LOCATION: I-17 Northbound at Grant Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: DPS troopers and Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle rollover with one person pinned under a vehicle around 3:00 AM. Upon arrival troopers located a white sedan on its roof with one occupant partially ejected. Fire crews arrived on scene and began working to extricated the partially ejected occupant. The individual was pulled from the car and pronounced deceased on scene. I-17 northbound is closed for investigation from Buckeye to Van Buren. The closure is expected to last several hours. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Family plans February desert search for missing son, Daniel Robinson

PHOENIX — Where is Daniel Robinson? That’s the question his family has been asking for a year and a half now. Robinson was last seen in Buckeye in June of 2021. David Robinson, Daniel's father, said he is not giving up the fight to find Daniel. He has scheduled another big desert search for February and hopes to finally find answers in his son’s mysterious disappearance.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy