Arizona Hiker Finds Human Skull Near Desert Trail

Photo: Getty Images

The Phoenix Police Department says that an Arizona hiker stumbled upon a human skull while hiking at South Mountain Park on Saturday, January 14th.

12 News reported that the skull had obvious signs of trauma, which resulted in Phoenix's homicide detectives taking over the investigation. A news release says that when police responded to the hiker's call, they discovered that the skull had "what appeared to be trauma."

Detectives are actively working to identify the human remains and determine the cause of death. According to police, it is still unclear exactly how far the skull was found from the main trail.

South Mountain Park has more than 16,000 acres and is one of the largest municipally managed parks in the nation. According to the park's website, it consists of three mountain ranges and has more than 50 miles of trails for hiking, horseback riding, and mountain biking.

Anyone with information about the human remains is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department of Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. Spanish speakers can call 480-837-8446.