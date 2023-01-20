ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baz Luhrmann & Catherine Martin To Receive Art Directors Guild's Cinematic Imagery Award

By David Robb
 3 days ago
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and his longtime producing partner and collaborator, Oscar-winning production and costume designer Catherine Martin , will be this year’s recipients of the Art Directors Guild ’s Cinematic Imagery Award. Their 30-year collaboration includes work on such films as The Great Gatsby , Australia , Romeo + Juliet , Strictly Ballroom , Moulin Rouge! and last year’s Elvis .

The award, which recognizes “those whose body of work in the film and television industry has richly enhanced the visual aspects of the viewer’s experience,” will be presented at the 27 th Annual ADG Awards on Feb. 18 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

“We are incredibly thrilled to honor Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin with the 2023 ADG Cinematic Imagery Award,” said ADG president Nelson Coates. “Since their first collaboration, the extraordinarily creative and impactful pairing of these groundbreaking filmmakers has continued to dazzle audiences, stretch the imagination and push the cinematic boundaries while also remaining excitingly contemporary.”

Luhrmann received a Best Picture Oscar nomination for Moulin Rouge! , for which Martin won Oscars for Best Art Direction-Set Decoration and Best Costume Design. She also won two Academy Awards for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design for The Great Gatsby , and was Oscar-nominated for her work on Australia and Romeo + Juliet .

