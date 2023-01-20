Read full article on original website
Survivor recounts escaping Monterey Park dance hall attack
A woman who was swing dancing at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Saturday when gunshots rang out tells CBS News that her dancing partner saved her life by covering her on the ground with his body. Adam Yamaguchi reports.
