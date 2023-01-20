Read full article on original website
When Food Trucks Play Nice and Collaborate Amarillo Wins
Amarillo really has progressed a whole heck of a lot. I remember when food trucks became a thing. There was not a whole heck of a lot of them. Now we could potentially find one on every street corner. It really is great for our city. Our Amarillo food truck...
When Donuts Are More of an Experience, New Amarillo Place to Open
Who is ready for a new place to get donuts here in Amarillo? I remember when the idea of anything different would not be heard of. I remember when Donut Stop ran Krispy Kreme out of Amarillo. We can be that way here in Amarillo. Not anymore. We like to...
Amarillo Tap Water In Your Humidifier? It Might Make You Sick.
Here in Amarillo, I'd imagine every one of two homes has a humidifier in it. The air here is very dry, and it's so easy to have congestion issues. I know when I wake up in the morning, if I don't have my overhead fan running overnight at minimum, I can't breathe. It may be a bit different for me however as we lived in Austin for nearly eight years, and it's very humid there.
Potter County Commissioners’ Court considers giving land to ‘Homeless Heroes’ nonprofit
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Commissioners’ Court released the agenda for its meeting scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m., in the Commissioners’ Courtroom at 500 S. Fillmore in Amarillo. Items on the agenda up for discussion include considering conveying land to a local nonprofit, fire equipment purchases, and possibly accepting a grant […]
Borger Fire Department Quickly Saves The Day For A Stuck Teenager
While I was out on vacation I feel this story did not get enough exposure. I mean this is the big news we need in the Texas Panhandle. It's definitely one to make you smile and realize how much the kids in our area are not as bad as some people seem to think.
What Is It Like To Take A 3 Hour Yoga Class In Amarillo, Texas?
Since moving to Amarillo, I've found myself wanting to participate in a yoga class. The difficulty I faced was picking which class to attend. I had a lot of hangups when it came to just popping in to random classes until something stuck. Recently, I finally got my chance. So,...
Another Greyhound Drug Bust In Amarillo. No Bag Checks?
It's not a big secret that Amarillo seems to have a bit of a drug problem. We hear of a lot of arrests being made due to drugs. Some of them small busts, some of them big ones. There's one bust that seems to happen more often than it should...
Myhighplains.com
Pet of the Week Needs A Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare wants pet owners to celebrate Dog Walking Month and remind us it’s important to walk our dogs daily.
Weather Closings and Cancellations for the Texas Panhandle 2023
As the snow and weather move into the Amarillo Area, here are the current closings and cancellations. This list will be updated regularly. Claude ISD - Classes will start at 10 a.m. Clovis Community College - Delayed 2 hours. Clovis Municipal School District - Virtual/Remote Learning. Dalhart ISD - Delayed...
KFDA
Winter weather incoming!
After a chilly weekend, we’re looking to stay that way for Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 40°s, and breezy southwest winds. Tonight is where things get interesting. An incoming system looks to take a very favorable track for us, arriving right around midnight, and bringing the high possibility for several inches of heavy, wet snow for a bulk of the area.
Randall County Creates Special Court For Soaring DV Cases
Domestic violence reports rose significantly in Amarillo over the last few years. The pandemic and lockdowns of 2020 brought about a unique set of complicating factors in how domestic violence cases are processed. In an effort to provide relief to a court system besieged by a staggering backlog of pending...
Amarillo set to host job fair Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo invites the community to a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Amarillo Downtown Library. According to a COA press release, Amarillo’s HR Department will be present at the event to meet and network with citizens about available opportunities. For […]
KFDA
Good News: White Deer family uses faith to push through cancer diagnosis
WHITE DEER, Texas (KFDA) - A cancer diagnosis is always serious and sometimes life threatening. However, an area couple’s journey over the last few months is an example of hope and progress in the battle against cancer. Tim Bolding, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, is planning for the...
KFDA
Gracie’s Project hosting free shot clinic on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a free shot clinic this Saturday. They will be assisting 50 pets in total, offering the parvo/distemper shot and a micro chip.
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
KFDA
Community reacts to Johnson Tank Farm fire near Borger
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel immediately responded. The fire was extinguished, and all personnel were accounted for. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. Precautionary air monitoring conducted outside of the complex indicated no readings of concern. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. We thank our emergency responders, local and state emergency services and Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee for their assistance throughout this incident.
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Bury Me In Llano Cemetery With These Famous People
Amarillo isn't exactly a hotbed for celebrities. Whether it be to visit, live here, or be from here. We just don't have a rich history of celebs in the city. However, it does seem to be a place where some celebrities are laid to rest and spend eternity in the city.
Take My Money! Cookie Dealers are Back in Amarillo
The cookie dealers are back in Amarillo. OK so they aren't dealers, they are just girls trying to earn money for camp and other projects. Those delicious cookies that you just can't get enough of in your face. The cookies you buy in bulk and hide from your kids in the back of the freezer. The cookies that drain your bank account are back.
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department using drones for new Regional Crime Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department will be using drones as the latest way to help fight crime. The drones help by mapping crime scenes, aiding in search and rescue and finding a suspect on foot or by car. “The idea behind any technology is to be a...
