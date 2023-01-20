Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
Mason City Man Arrested After Traffic Stop Near Lone Rock
(Lone Rock)--A Mason City man was arrested after a traffic stop last week in Kossuth County. At Around 10:45 AM Tuesday, Deputies stopped a vehicle in the rural Lone Rock area, and took the driver, identified as 42-year-old Brent Weisbrod of Mason City, into custody. Weisbrod is facing charges of Interference with Official Acts, along with several traffic related charges including Speeding, Unsafe Passing, Reckless Driving and Driving while Under Suspension.
kilrradio.com
Spencer Man Faces Charges After Traffic Stop
(Spencer)--A Spencer man is facing charges after a traffic stop earlier this month. Shortly after 3:50 pm on January 15th, A Clay County Deputy initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation and upon investigation, it was found the driver, 40-year-old Joseph Hartzell, had a revoked driver’s license. Hartzell was placed under arrest and upon searching Hartzell, he was found to be in possession of a marijuana pipe with marijuana in it.
yourfortdodge.com
Friends Raise Money For Former Fort Dodge Woman Recovering From Shooting
A Go Fund Me account has been started to help offset the costs to the former Fort Dodge woman who was shot twice by her partner two weeks ago in their West Des Moines home before he turned a gun on himself. Surviving a gunshot wound of any kind is...
kilrradio.com
Milford Man Injured in Single Vehicle Accident Near Fostoria
(Fostoria)--A Milford man was sent to the hospital after a one vehicle accident last Thursday near Fostoria. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 3:05 pm in the 2700 block of Highway 71. Deputies say 75-year-old Dennis Abel of Milford was northbound on Highway 71 when he lost control due to strong winds and very slippery road conditions and entered the median. The vehicle struck some hard packed snow and flipped.
kiwaradio.com
kilrradio.com
Elmore Woman Injured in One Vehicle Accident Near Blue Earth
(Blue Earth, MN)--An Elmore woman was injured in a one vehicle accident early Friday morning in Faribault County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident occurred shortly before 6:55 am on Highway 169 south of Blue Earth. The patrol says 21-year-old Angelina Lopez of Elmore was driving a 2015 Chevy...
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firearm Conviction
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is going to federal prison on a conviction for illegally possessing a firearm. 35-year-old Joe Ripka was given just over a year behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty in August to possessing a firearm as a prohibited person due to a previous conviction for failing to affix a drug stamp back in 2017.
algonaradio.com
Algona Man Facing Assault Charge
–An Algona man is facing an assault charge following an alleged incident earlier this week. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers responded to a call just after 10:30 PM on Monday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 19-year-old Joshua Heuton on a charge of Assault, a simple misdemeanor.
Fort Dodge mom accused of drowning newborn is asking for new lawyers
FORT DODGE, Iowa – One of the Fort Dodge parents accused of drowning their newborn daughter in a bathtub is asking for different public defenders. Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha are charged with first-degree murder. Thoma is also charged with abuse of a corpse. Court documents filed earlier this week show Blaha submitted a letter […]
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Three Departments Battle Spencer Business District Blaze
Spencer, Iowa — Five businesses and eight apartments were damaged in a fire in downtown Spencer on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023. According to Spencer Fire Deputy Chief Mark Stover, Spencer Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5 at about 12:35 p.m. He says the occupant of apartment 5 called 911 and advised that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment. Grand Avenue is Spencer’s main street and is in the central business district of the city.
kicdam.com
One Person Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Lake Park
Lake Park, IA (KICD)– One person was seriously hurt in a two vehicle crash in Dickinson County Thursday morning. Emergency personnel were called to the 1600 mile of Highway 9, about three miles east of Lake Park, around 11:15 where an westbound pickup was found to hit an eastbound vehicle after the driver reportedly lost control and crossed the centerline.
siouxlandnews.com
kicdam.com
Lakefield Standard
Local woman charged with murder
A Lakefield woman is charged with murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in Jackson on Jan. 7, 2022. Olivia R. Saddler, 35, faces one count of murder in the third degree and one count of a controlled substance crime in the fourth degree. Saddler is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail.
kiow.com
Hancock County Board to Appoint Beeken
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to discuss the need to take further steps on a proposed joint project with the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on joint Drainage District 123-113 and on Drainage District #16. The board will hold a teleconference with the Cerro Gordo County Supervisors on the issues.
kilrradio.com
Arnolds Park Woman Wins Lottery Prize
(Arnolds Park)--A Dickinson County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Maya Whithaus of Arnolds Park won the 48th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery's "Colossal Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at The Boonedocks, on Highway 71 North in Arnolds Park, and claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
siouxlandnews.com
Two people died in a house fire in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Two people are dead after a fire at their home in Spirit Lake Thursday night. The Spirit Lake fire department says its crews were called to that home on the north end of West Lake Okoboji just before 11 o'clock Thursday night and learned on the way that two people were trapped inside the home.
Celebration of life to be held for former WHO 13 anchor Dave Nixon
A celebration of life will be held for former WHO 13 Anchor Dave Nixon.
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
