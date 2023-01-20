Spencer, Iowa — Five businesses and eight apartments were damaged in a fire in downtown Spencer on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023. According to Spencer Fire Deputy Chief Mark Stover, Spencer Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5 at about 12:35 p.m. He says the occupant of apartment 5 called 911 and advised that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment. Grand Avenue is Spencer’s main street and is in the central business district of the city.

