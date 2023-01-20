Read full article on original website
Exclusive-Goldman Sachs to cut asset management investments that weighed on earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s asset management arm will significantly reduce the $59 billion of alternative investments that weighed on the bank’s earnings, an executive told Reuters. The Wall Street giant plans to divest its positions over the next few years and replace some...
Americanas’ billionaire shareholders say they were unaware of accounting problems
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Americanas SA three largest shareholders, the billionaire founders of 3G Capital, said on Sunday they had not known of $4 billion in accounting ‘inconsistencies’ at the Brazilian retailer. In their first official statement since Americanas filed for bankruptcy this month, Jorge Paulo Lemann,...
Sharpie-owner Newell to cut 13% of office roles
(Reuters) – Newell Brands Inc said on Monday it will cut about 13% of its office positions, in a bid to save costs amid stubbornly high inflation that has pressured consumer spending. The sharpie maker joins a growing list of companies in corporate America – from Wall Street Banks...
Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues - report
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are unlikely to fundamentally change their underlying Brexit settlement, making sector-specific deals for financial services, fisheries and energy necessary to prevent more disruption, a report said.
Renault’s top executives to join key Nissan alliance talks via video-sources
PARIS/TOKYO (Reuters) – Renault’s chairman and CEO will not travel to Japan for a board meeting on how to reshape the French carmaker’s alliance with Nissan this week but instead join it via video call, two sources close to the matter said on Monday. An alliance board...
Pakistan cenbank raises key rate to rein in high inflation
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan’s central bank on Monday raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 17% in a bid to rein in persistently high inflation, and it said achieving price stability was key to attaining sustainable economic growth in the future. The increase, which...
French advertising firm Publicis names WPP’s Ikiler as EMEA COO
(Reuters) – Publicis has appointed WPP’s Demet Ikiler as its chief operating officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the French advertising agency said on Monday. Ikiler, who joins after more than two decades at Britain’s ad group WPP, will partner with Loris Nold, the chief executive...
Egypt’s Sisi defends mega-projects with economy under strain
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday defended mega-projects undertaken since he took power, saying they were not to blame for economic turmoil that has seen the currency plummet and inflation accelerate. Since Sisi became president in 2014, Egypt has embarked on an infrastructure splurge spearheaded...
Nokia signs new 5G patent deal with Samsung
OSLO (Reuters) – Nokia said on Monday it has signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung following the expiry of a previous agreement at the end of 2022. “Under the agreement, which covers Nokia’s fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies, Samsung will make payments to Nokia for a multi-year period beginning 1 January 2023,” the Finnish company said.
South32 sees shipping delays tying up cash in inventory
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd on Monday reported production of key commodities that largely met expectations but noted that shipping snarls had led to an inventory buildup, impacting working capital. In its quarterly report, South32 met coal, aluminium and copper forecasts and slightly exceeded analyst estimates...
Billionaire Niel’s NJJ Projet to challenge M6 and TF1 for French TNT TV licenses
PARIS (Reuters) – French billionaire Xavier Niel’s NJJ Projet entity will compete with TV rivals M6 and TF1 for new French TNT TV licences, said the Arcom regulator on Monday. Last year, Bertelsmann’s RTL Group and Bouygues, the parent group of France’s biggest private TV network TF1, ended...
Oilfield firm Baker Hughes misses fourth-quarter Wall St. profit estimate
(Reuters) -Baker Hughes Co missed a fourth-quarter profit estimate on Monday as the oilfield services firm navigated challenges including component shortages, supply chain inflation and disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Drilling activity picked up in 2022 in response to elevated oil prices but the pace remains slower...
Microsoft, Amazon results to highlight softening cloud business
(Reuters) – Slower cloud spending by inflation-hit businesses is expected to stall the sales momentum at Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp and add to the troubles of the sector that laid off thousands this month. After years of blistering growth, most recently fuelled by remote working and studying during...
Hexagon Q4 profit up 12%, results released after “unauthorised access”
OSLO (Reuters) – Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon said on Monday its adjusted fourth-quarter operating profit had risen 12% year-on-year to 418 million euros ($455.54 million) and that sales were up 15% in the same period. Analysts had on average expected an adjusted EBIT of 420 million euros, according...
Cuba begins London court battle over unpaid Castro-era debt
LONDON (Reuters) – Cuba began a high-stakes legal battle in London’s High Court on Monday over unpaid Fidel Castro-era government debt now held by one of the communist-run country’s creditors. The 8-day case will be closely watched by other creditors who between them have struggled to recoup...
ECB set to raise rates by 0.5% in Feb and March, Knot says
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday.
Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up
PARIS (Reuters) – The focus of the luxury industry is shifting back to China, with hopes that its high-end spenders will once again splurge on designer goods during Lunar New Year festivities as Beijing relaxes COVID curbs after three long years. Quarterly results from LVMH and Europe’s other luxury...
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 335 of the invasion
German defence group Rheinmetall could deliver 139 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine if required, a spokesperson for the company told media group RND. Germany is coming under intense pressure from Ukraine and some Nato allies, such as Poland, to allow Kyiv to be supplied with German-made Leopard 2 tanks for its defence against Russia’s invasion.
Digital euro will be free but limited in scope, ECB says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The digital version of the euro currency will be free to use and available to all but the European Central Bank does not want to keep any personal data on its users, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Monday. The ECB is working on a...
Amazon launches air freight service in India
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc on Monday launched its own air cargo fleet in India, Amazon Air, as it seeks to expand and speed-up deliveries across one of its key markets. India is the third market, after the United States and Europe, where the company has launched Amazon Air....
