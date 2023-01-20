Read full article on original website
Soccer-Kane equals Greaves’ all-time Spurs scoring record
LONDON (Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored against Fulham in the Premier League on Monday to equal the club’s all-time scoring record of 266 goals held by the late Jimmy Greaves. The England forward fired a right-foot shot on the turn to give his side the...
Soccer-New Dutch coach to return to traditional tactics
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – New Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says he will return to the traditional Dutch way of playing after predecessor Lous van Gaal upset sensibilities by changing the team’s approach during his tenure in charge. Koeman, who had been named as successor to Van Gaal last year...
Soccer-Newcastle stretch unbeaten run in draw at Palace
LONDON (Reuters) – Newcastle United extended their unbeaten Premier League run to a club record 15 matches and recorded a sixth successive clean sheet despite being held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday. The point from a disappointing clash was enough for Newcastle to move back...
Soccer-Drone halts play at Southampton v Villa
SOUTHAMPTON, England (Reuters) – Southampton’s home Premier League game against Aston Villa was suspended shortly before halftime on Saturday after a drone was spotted flying over St Mary’s Stadium. Referee Michael Salisbury consulted with both captains before leading the players off the pitch for their own safety...
Soccer-Teen Ferguson scores late for Brighton in 2-2 draw with Leicester
LEICESTER, England (Reuters) -Teenage striker Evan Ferguson came to the rescue for Brighton & Hove Albion by netting a late equaliser to give his side a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in a pulsating Premier League clash on Saturday. With his side firmly in the hunt for European football next...
Soccer-Southampton stay bottom after 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa
SOUTHAMPTON, England (Reuters) – Southampton suffered a blow in their bid to avoid Premier League relegation as they went down 1-0 at home to Aston Villa in a match disrupted by a rogue drone on Saturday. Ollie Watkins struck Villa’s winner in the 77th minute off a free kick...
Soccer-Nketiah strikes late as leaders Arsenal edge Man Utd in thriller
LONDON (Reuters) -Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice in a 3-2 defeat of Manchester United, including a 90th-minute winner, in a rip-roaring clash at The Emirates on Sunday. It looked as though it would end honours even with United...
Tennis-Flawless Djokovic dismantles De Minaur to storm into quarter-final
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Novak Djokovic steamrolled local hope Alex de Minaur 6-2 6-1 6-2 on Monday to ease into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a statement win in his quest for a 10th title at the Grand Slam that has only been threatened by a hamstring issue. It was...
