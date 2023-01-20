(Fostoria)--A Milford man was sent to the hospital after a one vehicle accident last Thursday near Fostoria. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 3:05 pm in the 2700 block of Highway 71. Deputies say 75-year-old Dennis Abel of Milford was northbound on Highway 71 when he lost control due to strong winds and very slippery road conditions and entered the median. The vehicle struck some hard packed snow and flipped.

MILFORD, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO