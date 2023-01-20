Read full article on original website
Camp Autumn Hosting 4th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament
(Spencer)--Seasons Center for Behavioral Health and Camp Autumn will be hosting the 4th annual Ice Fishing Tournament and Fundraiser at Camp Autumn near Sutherland on Saturday, February 11th. KILR Outdoors Expert Steve Weisman. Last year there were 150 participants from all across Northwest Iowa, with some participants coming from Minnesota,...
Milford Man Injured in Single Vehicle Accident Near Fostoria
(Fostoria)--A Milford man was sent to the hospital after a one vehicle accident last Thursday near Fostoria. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 3:05 pm in the 2700 block of Highway 71. Deputies say 75-year-old Dennis Abel of Milford was northbound on Highway 71 when he lost control due to strong winds and very slippery road conditions and entered the median. The vehicle struck some hard packed snow and flipped.
Spencer Man Faces Charges After Traffic Stop
(Spencer)--A Spencer man is facing charges after a traffic stop earlier this month. Shortly after 3:50 pm on January 15th, A Clay County Deputy initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation and upon investigation, it was found the driver, 40-year-old Joseph Hartzell, had a revoked driver’s license. Hartzell was placed under arrest and upon searching Hartzell, he was found to be in possession of a marijuana pipe with marijuana in it.
