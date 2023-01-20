Read full article on original website
Related
Pierre Ekwah takes swipe at David Moyes while explaining why he joined Sunderland
New Sunderland signing Pierre Ekwah has been explaining why he choose to join the club.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Kane equals Greaves’ all-time Spurs scoring record
LONDON (Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored against Fulham in the Premier League on Monday to equal the club’s all-time scoring record of 266 goals held by the late Jimmy Greaves. The England forward fired a right-foot shot on the turn to give his side the...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-New Dutch coach to return to traditional tactics
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – New Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says he will return to the traditional Dutch way of playing after predecessor Lous van Gaal upset sensibilities by changing the team’s approach during his tenure in charge. Koeman, who had been named as successor to Van Gaal last year...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Griezmann stars as Atletico Madrid beat Valladolid to return to winning ways
(Reuters) – Antoine Griezmann grabbed a goal and an assist as Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways with a 3-0 home victory over Real Valladolid in LaLiga on Saturday. First-half goals from Griezmann, Alvaro Morata and Mario Hermoso earned fourth-placed Atletico just their second win in their last seven league games, while a fifth straight defeat for Valladolid leaves them one point above the relegation zone in 17th place.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Teen Ferguson scores late for Brighton in 2-2 draw with Leicester
LEICESTER, England (Reuters) -Teenage striker Evan Ferguson came to the rescue for Brighton & Hove Albion by netting a late equaliser to give his side a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in a pulsating Premier League clash on Saturday. With his side firmly in the hunt for European football next...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Nketiah strikes late as leaders Arsenal edge Man Utd in thriller
LONDON (Reuters) -Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice in a 3-2 defeat of Manchester United, including a 90th-minute winner, in a rip-roaring clash at The Emirates on Sunday. It looked as though it would end honours even with United...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Southampton stay bottom after 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa
SOUTHAMPTON, England (Reuters) – Southampton suffered a blow in their bid to avoid Premier League relegation as they went down 1-0 at home to Aston Villa in a match disrupted by a rogue drone on Saturday. Ollie Watkins struck Villa’s winner in the 77th minute off a free kick...
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Rublev beats wunderkind Rune with lucky net cord on match point
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Andrey Rublev rallied back from the brink to dump rising star Holger Rune out of the Australian Open and book a second quarter-final at Melbourne Park with a see-sawing 6-3 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6(11-9) win over the Danish wunderkind. In a final-set tiebreak of unrelenting tension,...
Comments / 0