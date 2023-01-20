Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
City of Spencer Closing in on Design for North Y Expansion
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears the City of Spencer is starting to make some progress on coming up with a design for the highly publicized North Y Expansion project on the north end of town. Engineer Jim Thiesse told the City Council on Monday there are still a few...
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Three Departments Battle Spencer Business District Blaze
Spencer, Iowa — Five businesses and eight apartments were damaged in a fire in downtown Spencer on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023. According to Spencer Fire Deputy Chief Mark Stover, Spencer Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5 at about 12:35 p.m. He says the occupant of apartment 5 called 911 and advised that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment. Grand Avenue is Spencer’s main street and is in the central business district of the city.
Officials say fire causes ‘extensive’ damage to Spencer building
An abundance of smoke can be seen from an upper-story building in the 200 block of west grand on Sunday.
kilrradio.com
Mason City Man Arrested After Traffic Stop Near Lone Rock
(Lone Rock)--A Mason City man was arrested after a traffic stop last week in Kossuth County. At Around 10:45 AM Tuesday, Deputies stopped a vehicle in the rural Lone Rock area, and took the driver, identified as 42-year-old Brent Weisbrod of Mason City, into custody. Weisbrod is facing charges of Interference with Official Acts, along with several traffic related charges including Speeding, Unsafe Passing, Reckless Driving and Driving while Under Suspension.
siouxlandnews.com
Crews respond to structure fire in downtown Spencer
SPENCER, Iowa — UPDATE Monday 1/23:. Spencer Fire Rescue says that at 12:36 p.m., they were dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5. The occupant of Apt #5 called 911 and said that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment.
kilrradio.com
Milford Man Injured in Single Vehicle Accident Near Fostoria
(Fostoria)--A Milford man was sent to the hospital after a one vehicle accident last Thursday near Fostoria. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 3:05 pm in the 2700 block of Highway 71. Deputies say 75-year-old Dennis Abel of Milford was northbound on Highway 71 when he lost control due to strong winds and very slippery road conditions and entered the median. The vehicle struck some hard packed snow and flipped.
kiwaradio.com
Former Hartley Man Sentenced To Club Fed
Sioux City, Iowa — A former Hartley man is headed to federal prison. 35-year-old Joe Ripka of Spencer, formerly of Hartley, will spend more than a year in federal prison after his August guilty plea to charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According to federal authorities, Ripka was convicted of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp in Emmet County in 2017, and that conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
nwestiowa.com
Man facing numerous charges after stop
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces several charges in Lyon and Osceola counties following a traffic stop about 12:35 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Rock Rapids. The arrest of Jamel Mohammed Alnayed stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe on Highway 75 for Alnayed unnecessarily revving the vehicle’s engine and a faulty brake light, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
fox9.com
Truck plunges partially through ice on southern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - Deputies are warning people to be careful on the ice after a truck got stuck on a southern Minnesota lake after its front end broke through the ice. In Brown County, just west of the Mankato area, deputies reported a pick-up truck went through the ice on Lake Hanska around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
knuj.net
FOUR HURT IN BROWN COUNTY CRASH
The state patrol was called to a crash shortly before 6 this (Friday) morning on Highway 68 in Prairieville Township in Brown County. Authorities say a GMC pickup driven by 23-year-old Mckenzie Metzler of Lake Crystal and a Ford F350 driven by 44-year-old Scott Eckstein of Sleepy Eye. Metzler and her passengers 2-year-old Matthew Robinson of Sleepy Eye and infant Stella Gemmill of Sleepy Eye were all taken to Sleepy Eye Hospital with non-life threatening injures as was Eckstein. All wore seatbelts. The road was snow and ice covered at the time. Sleepy Eye Police and ambulance and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office all assisted at the scene.
kilrradio.com
Elmore Woman Injured in One Vehicle Accident Near Blue Earth
(Blue Earth, MN)--An Elmore woman was injured in a one vehicle accident early Friday morning in Faribault County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident occurred shortly before 6:55 am on Highway 169 south of Blue Earth. The patrol says 21-year-old Angelina Lopez of Elmore was driving a 2015 Chevy...
kilrradio.com
Arnolds Park Woman Wins Lottery Prize
(Arnolds Park)--A Dickinson County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Maya Whithaus of Arnolds Park won the 48th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery's "Colossal Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at The Boonedocks, on Highway 71 North in Arnolds Park, and claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
Charges: Teacher at Catholic school in New Ulm smoked weed with students
Cathedral High School. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A teacher at a Catholic high school in New Ulm allegedly smoked weed with his students on multiple occasions, according to criminal charges. Brady P. Waibel, 32, of New Ulm, is charged in Brown County District Court with fifth-degree drug possession and two...
kilrradio.com
Algona Man Facing Charges After Traffic Stop
(Algona)--An Algona man is facing charges after a traffic stop earlier this week in Kossuth County. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies conducted the traffic stop just before 2AM Tuesday near Armstrong. After a brief investigation the driver, identified as 50-year-old Matthew Prentice of Algona was arrested. Prentice...
Southern Minnesota News
2 babies, 2 adults injured in Highway 68 crash
Two babies and two adults were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Evan Friday morning. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says two pickups collided in Prairieville Township, in Brown County just before 6 a.m. McKenzie Rose Metzler, 23, of Lake Crystal, was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound,...
nwestiowa.com
Two Sheldon men arrested for altercation
SHELDON—Two Sheldon men were arrested about 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, on charges of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The arrests of 23-year-old Tanner Reed Popkes and 20-year-old Shawn Ryan Rutzen stemmed from them getting into a verbal argument that turned physical, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kilrradio.com
Camp Autumn Hosting 4th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament
(Spencer)--Seasons Center for Behavioral Health and Camp Autumn will be hosting the 4th annual Ice Fishing Tournament and Fundraiser at Camp Autumn near Sutherland on Saturday, February 11th. KILR Outdoors Expert Steve Weisman. Last year there were 150 participants from all across Northwest Iowa, with some participants coming from Minnesota,...
kfgo.com
Fatal head-on collision near St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal head-on collision involving a minivan and a cargo van occurred around 8:20 Saturday morning. The driver of the cargo van, Manuel Guardado, 28, address unknown, was traveling westbound on Highway 23 when it collided head-on with the minivan. The driver of the...
nwestiowa.com
Two George men arrested for public intox
GEORGE—Two George men were arrested about 11:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on charges of public intoxication. The arrests of 21-year-old Cheiner Santier and 22-year-old Jessy Neth stemmed from an investigation of a 911 call from 219 E. Iowa Ave., Neth’s address, in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Lakefield Standard
Local woman charged with murder
A Lakefield woman is charged with murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in Jackson on Jan. 7, 2022. Olivia R. Saddler, 35, faces one count of murder in the third degree and one count of a controlled substance crime in the fourth degree. Saddler is currently in custody in the Jackson County Jail.
Comments / 0