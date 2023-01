It's been three years since a Shaler woman disappeared.

Janet Walsh was last seen in January 2020 along Mt. Royal Boulevard.

Walsh was 70 at that time.

Police say her cell phone was found at her home, but her SUV was missing and has never been found.

It was possibly seen in the Lake Conneaut area shortly after her disappearance.

Anyone who has information about Walsh or the vehicle is asked to call police.