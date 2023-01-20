Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
Camp Autumn Hosting 4th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament
(Spencer)--Seasons Center for Behavioral Health and Camp Autumn will be hosting the 4th annual Ice Fishing Tournament and Fundraiser at Camp Autumn near Sutherland on Saturday, February 11th. KILR Outdoors Expert Steve Weisman. Last year there were 150 participants from all across Northwest Iowa, with some participants coming from Minnesota,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Latest round of federal funds helps water system near completion in NW Iowa
TEA, S.D. -- Progress on a water system some 30 years in the works is reaching a point at which executive director Troy Larson says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Might it be more accurate to say it's possible to see the spigot at...
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Three Departments Battle Spencer Business District Blaze
Spencer, Iowa — Five businesses and eight apartments were damaged in a fire in downtown Spencer on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023. According to Spencer Fire Deputy Chief Mark Stover, Spencer Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5 at about 12:35 p.m. He says the occupant of apartment 5 called 911 and advised that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment. Grand Avenue is Spencer’s main street and is in the central business district of the city.
kiwaradio.com
Former Hartley Man Sentenced To Club Fed
Sioux City, Iowa — A former Hartley man is headed to federal prison. 35-year-old Joe Ripka of Spencer, formerly of Hartley, will spend more than a year in federal prison after his August guilty plea to charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According to federal authorities, Ripka was convicted of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp in Emmet County in 2017, and that conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
‘Most snow I’ve seen in my life:’ Dickinson County Snowhawks hold vintage snowmobile ride
What should you do with all the snow we've received? Why not hold a vintage snowmobile ride?
Ash borer found in 3 Iowa counties for first time
Emerald ash borer (EAB) has been discovered in Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties for the first time. Since its original detection in 2010, the invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in all but three of Iowa’s 99 counties, a news release says.
kiwaradio.com
Ron Drenkow Motors Sold
Sheldon, Iowa – A long-time Sheldon auto dealership is changing hands. In a joint press release, officials with Drenknow Motors in Sheldon and Total Motors in Le Mars have announced a transition of ownership. According to the press release, Drenkow’s employees and entire operation (including the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep,...
kilrradio.com
Arnolds Park Woman Wins Lottery Prize
(Arnolds Park)--A Dickinson County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Maya Whithaus of Arnolds Park won the 48th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery's "Colossal Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at The Boonedocks, on Highway 71 North in Arnolds Park, and claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
kilrradio.com
Bancroft Man Wins $250,000 Lottery Prize
(Clive)--A Kossuth County man has won a $250,000 lottery prize. Jason Lowe of Bancroft won the 15th top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "$250,000 Extreme Cash" scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Car-Go Express, 112 N. Long St. in Bancroft, and claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
kicdam.com
Breaking News – Downtown Spencer Fire
Spencer, Iowa 1:45pm (KICD) — The Spencer Fire Department was dispatched just a few blocks from headquarters Sunday to a fire in an upstairs apartment. The call came after noon, and smoke could be seen bellowing from open upstairs windows at 221 Grand Avenue and adjoining buildings. Firefighters with breathing apparatus could be observed entering a stairwell leading to the upstairs apartments and the department aerial unit was positioned overhead. Around 1:30pm Chief John Conyn directed a hole to be cut in the roof so water could be sprayed into the building from above.
algonaradio.com
Bancroft Man Claims Top Prize in Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
–A Kossuth County man claimed a $250,000 lottery prize this week after winning one of the top prizes in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. According to the Iowa Lottery, Jason Lowe of Bancroft won the 15th top prize in the lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. Lowe purchased the winning ticket at the Car-Go-Express in Bancroft, and claimed the prize Tuesday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon's Drenkow Motors changes ownership
Ron Drenkow Motors will keep the family name, but the Sheldon automotive dealership soon will be under new ownership. Drenkow Motors is transitioning ownership to Total Motors, a dealership in Le Mars owned by the Scott and Michelle Taylor family. The change in ownership will officially happen in February. On...
kilrradio.com
Milford Man Injured in Single Vehicle Accident Near Fostoria
(Fostoria)--A Milford man was sent to the hospital after a one vehicle accident last Thursday near Fostoria. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 3:05 pm in the 2700 block of Highway 71. Deputies say 75-year-old Dennis Abel of Milford was northbound on Highway 71 when he lost control due to strong winds and very slippery road conditions and entered the median. The vehicle struck some hard packed snow and flipped.
siouxlandnews.com
Crews respond to structure fire in downtown Spencer
SPENCER, Iowa — UPDATE Monday 1/23:. Spencer Fire Rescue says that at 12:36 p.m., they were dispatched to 215 Grand Avenue Apartment #5. The occupant of Apt #5 called 911 and said that she had just gotten home and that there was a lot of smoke in the apartment.
kilrradio.com
Elmore Woman Injured in One Vehicle Accident Near Blue Earth
(Blue Earth, MN)--An Elmore woman was injured in a one vehicle accident early Friday morning in Faribault County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident occurred shortly before 6:55 am on Highway 169 south of Blue Earth. The patrol says 21-year-old Angelina Lopez of Elmore was driving a 2015 Chevy...
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firearm Conviction
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is going to federal prison on a conviction for illegally possessing a firearm. 35-year-old Joe Ripka was given just over a year behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty in August to possessing a firearm as a prohibited person due to a previous conviction for failing to affix a drug stamp back in 2017.
kilrradio.com
Mason City Man Arrested After Traffic Stop Near Lone Rock
(Lone Rock)--A Mason City man was arrested after a traffic stop last week in Kossuth County. At Around 10:45 AM Tuesday, Deputies stopped a vehicle in the rural Lone Rock area, and took the driver, identified as 42-year-old Brent Weisbrod of Mason City, into custody. Weisbrod is facing charges of Interference with Official Acts, along with several traffic related charges including Speeding, Unsafe Passing, Reckless Driving and Driving while Under Suspension.
nwestiowa.com
Man facing numerous charges after stop
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces several charges in Lyon and Osceola counties following a traffic stop about 12:35 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Rock Rapids. The arrest of Jamel Mohammed Alnayed stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe on Highway 75 for Alnayed unnecessarily revving the vehicle’s engine and a faulty brake light, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Storm Lake Man Faces Felony OWI, Drug Charges After Rock Rapids Traffic Stop
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Storm Lake man has been arrested on felony OWI and drug charges after a traffic stop in Rock Rapids earlier this week. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Joel Angelo Rivera of Storm Lake is accused of doing drugs and driving under the influence. He was arrested on Sunday.
kilrradio.com
Algona Man Facing Charges After Traffic Stop
(Algona)--An Algona man is facing charges after a traffic stop earlier this week in Kossuth County. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies conducted the traffic stop just before 2AM Tuesday near Armstrong. After a brief investigation the driver, identified as 50-year-old Matthew Prentice of Algona was arrested. Prentice...
