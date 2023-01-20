Read full article on original website
Exclusive-Goldman Sachs to cut asset management investments that weighed on earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s asset management arm will significantly reduce the $59 billion of alternative investments that weighed on the bank’s earnings, an executive told Reuters. The Wall Street giant plans to divest its positions over the next few years and replace some...
Top hedge funds earned sharply less for clients in 2022, LCH data shows
(Reuters) – The 20 best performing hedge fund managers earned $22.4 billion for investors in 2022, marking their slimmest gains since 2016 as many firms, including Tiger Global Management, struggled with slumping financial markets, LCH Investments data show. The top 20 managers, led by Ken Griffin’s Citadel, Bridgewater Associates...
Americanas’ billionaire shareholders say they were unaware of accounting problems
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Americanas SA three largest shareholders, the billionaire founders of 3G Capital, said on Sunday they had not known of $4 billion in accounting ‘inconsistencies’ at the Brazilian retailer. In their first official statement since Americanas filed for bankruptcy this month, Jorge Paulo Lemann,...
Bitcoin rises 2.3% to $23,199
(Reuters) – Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $23,199 at 10:07 GMT on Saturday, adding $521 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 40.6% from the year’s low of $16,496 on January 1. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged/rose...
Canada’s Ritchie Bros sweetens buyout offer for auto retailer IAA
(Reuters) -Canada’s Ritchie Bros Auctioneers on Monday sweetened the cash component of its buyout offer for IAA Inc by 28%, valuing the U.S. auto retailer at $5.94 billion, and also secured the backing of a key IAA shareholder which had questioned the initial offer. The latest cash-and-stock offer at...
Microsoft, Amazon results to highlight softening cloud business
(Reuters) – Slower cloud spending by inflation-hit businesses is expected to stall the sales momentum at Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp and add to the troubles of the sector that laid off thousands this month. After years of blistering growth, most recently fuelled by remote working and studying during...
Oilfield firm Baker Hughes misses fourth-quarter Wall St. profit estimate
(Reuters) -Baker Hughes Co missed a fourth-quarter profit estimate on Monday as the oilfield services firm navigated challenges including component shortages, supply chain inflation and disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Drilling activity picked up in 2022 in response to elevated oil prices but the pace remains slower...
Marketmind: Euro rising
SYDNEY (Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. It’s been a quiet start to the week in Asia with much of the region on holiday. U.S. stocks futures are near flat, but EUROSTOXX futures added 0.5% to extend their recent bullish run.
Sharpie-owner Newell to cut 13% of office roles
(Reuters) – Newell Brands Inc said on Monday it will cut about 13% of its office positions, in a bid to save costs amid stubbornly high inflation that has pressured consumer spending. The sharpie maker joins a growing list of companies in corporate America – from Wall Street Banks...
Billionaire Niel’s NJJ Projet to challenge M6 and TF1 for French TNT TV licenses
PARIS (Reuters) – French billionaire Xavier Niel’s NJJ Projet entity will compete with TV rivals M6 and TF1 for new French TNT TV licences, said the Arcom regulator on Monday. Last year, Bertelsmann’s RTL Group and Bouygues, the parent group of France’s biggest private TV network TF1, ended...
Potanin says sanctions constrain Nornickel, force it to adjust strategy
(Reuters) – Nornickel boss Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia’s richest men, said on Monday that the metals giant was reworking its strategy and building closer ties with countries such as China, Turkey and Morocco because of Western sanctions on the Russian economy. Potanin told Russia’s RBC television that...
Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up
PARIS (Reuters) – The focus of the luxury industry is shifting back to China, with hopes that its high-end spenders will once again splurge on designer goods during Lunar New Year festivities as Beijing relaxes COVID curbs after three long years. Quarterly results from LVMH and Europe’s other luxury...
Nokia signs new 5G patent deal with Samsung
OSLO (Reuters) – Nokia said on Monday it has signed a new cross-license patent agreement with Samsung following the expiry of a previous agreement at the end of 2022. “Under the agreement, which covers Nokia’s fundamental inventions in 5G and other technologies, Samsung will make payments to Nokia for a multi-year period beginning 1 January 2023,” the Finnish company said.
Digital euro will be free but limited in scope, ECB says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The digital version of the euro currency will be free to use and available to all but the European Central Bank does not want to keep any personal data on its users, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Monday. The ECB is working on a...
ECB set to raise rates by 0.5% in Feb and March, Knot says
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday.
Amazon launches air freight service in India
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc on Monday launched its own air cargo fleet in India, Amazon Air, as it seeks to expand and speed-up deliveries across one of its key markets. India is the third market, after the United States and Europe, where the company has launched Amazon Air....
French advertising firm Publicis names WPP’s Ikiler as EMEA COO
(Reuters) – Publicis has appointed WPP’s Demet Ikiler as its chief operating officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the French advertising agency said on Monday. Ikiler, who joins after more than two decades at Britain’s ad group WPP, will partner with Loris Nold, the chief executive...
New Delhi to tap brakes on capex growth, key subsidies – Reuters poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Indian government is set to tap the brakes on a torrid pace of capital investment growth in the coming fiscal year as a slowing economy limits spending power by weakening tax revenue, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Food and fertiliser subsidies that help...
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany must reduce its dependence on China gradually as decoupling from the Chinese market would costs jobs in Europe’s biggest economy, Finance Minister Christian Lindner was quoted as saying on Sunday. Germany is working on a new China strategy that takes a more sober view...
Who let the hawks out?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week’s meeting, data is thin and much of Asia is shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. It’s a good opportunity for policy hawks at the European Central Bank to get their message across.
