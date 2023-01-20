ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB

By Ryan Menzie
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L37rG_0kLWQuyg00

Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line

The name of the game is to step up when your name is called upon. Miguel Vargas appeared in 18 games for the Dodgers in 2022 and it was enough for Max Muncy to see the blooming potential from the rookie.

While the numbers didn't pop out, Vargas' abilities around the infield may have given him a legit shot of some playing time. Vargas had just a .170 batting average in the majors, but during his time on the minors last season is numbers jump up to 17 home runs and 82 RBI's on a .304 batting average.

Even in such a limited sample size, Muncy has full confidence that Vargas can turn into something special soon (via Dodgers Nation ).

“Man that guy can hit. When I did my rehab assignment early on in the year, and I went down to OKC, I saw first hand what he was doing down there. And then he came up and I know his numbers weren’t necessarily the best but I’m very impressed with Miguel Vargas. I think one of the things I’m most impressed with is there’s so much hype and, kind of, hoopla surrounding Miguel Vargas and he hasn’t let any of that get to him."

Muncy seeing firsthand of Vargas' abilities in the minors were enough evidence, but it only became further seeing the work ethic put in each day out.

"He was there early every day. He was there wanting to work every single day. He would be in the cage and he just wanted to watch people hit. And I was so impressed with that. For a guy that’s going to be as good as he is. He’s going to be a star in this game for sure. I think he can really, really hit."

With Vargas' trajectory so far, it's easy to assume he will win over the rest of the locker room en route to his full time position. With Muncy backing him up, the Dodgers will remain in good hands for the time being.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

3-Time World Series Champion Dead At 78

 The baseball world lost a beloved figure on Saturday when a longtime player passed away. Sal Bando, a third baseman for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers passed away this week, according to a statement from the Brewers. He was 78 years old. "The Brewers mourn the passing of former ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation

Fear not, fans: all is well between Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe got into an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players at halftime of Friday night’s Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles (video here). After Sharpe engaged in a shouting match with Dillon Brooks and some other players, security had to do some separating. Then... The post Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base

The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Legendary Sports Broadcaster Dead At 93

The basketball world is mourning the loss of a legendary sports broadcaster this week. Bill Schonely, who became the original voice of the Portland Trail Blazers in 1970, passed away this week according to a report from Kerry Eggers. He was 93 years old. "Legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely ...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition

The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
BRONX, NY
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy