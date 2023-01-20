Read full article on original website
Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...
Teaching the Holocaust in the Arab World has Pitfalls
Good news from the Gulf: The UAE will teach about the Holocaust in its schools. It is only right that in the ongoing process of normalization with Israel, the Gulf countries should make sure that schoolchildren are acquainted with the greatest catastrophe to befall the Jewish people. But if teaching...
Antisemitism, Indoctrination and Propaganda in Higher Education
Iconoclasm is the act of attacking or assertively rejecting cherished beliefs and institutions or established values and practices. Jews have been subjected to this from time immemorial in the form of antisemitism. In many countries, higher education is now nothing but iconoclasm. It has been conquered by hate, indoctrination and...
Houston Antisemite Defiles Synagogue, Torah Scroll, Then Skips Court
A Texas woman who terrorized a Reform synagogue a week ago not only missed her court date after an arrest for the incident but returned this past Friday to continue her attacks. Harris County prosecutors told the court that Ezra Law – yes, a woman – broke into Congregation Emanu...
Jerusalem Court Orders Har Homa Public Pool to Stay Open on Shabbat
The Jerusalem District Court on Monday ruled that a new public pool in the city’s Har Huma neighborhood will operate on Shabbat for two years, initially, following “the degree of damage to the Shabbat atmosphere” in the neighborhood will be assessed. Har Homa is a Jewish neighborhood...
‘Day of Rage’ in New York’s Grand Central Station Calls for Intifada, Destruction of Israel
Anti-Israel activists from the Samidoun and Within Our Lifetime organizations held a “day of rage” this past weekend in New York City’s iconic Grand Central Station. Samidoun, the “Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network” was founded by members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization and is also designated as a terrorist organization by the State of Israel.
Unhinged: The Reaction to Israel’s New Israeli Government
The unhinged reaction to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government represents a crisis for the Jewish people both in Israel and in the Diaspora. This crisis is not principally over the divisions that have obviously opened up within the Jewish world. It is over the fact that so many Israelis and Diaspora Jews have now shown that they have only the shallowest understanding of what being the Jewish people actually means.
A Nation of Victims is Doomed to Fail
America has become a nation of ‘victims’ and ‘survivors’. Everyone is getting over a ‘trauma’ or ‘processing’. They demand special privileges because of the suffering of their ancestors. They trot out studies which prove that they are somehow disadvantaged. They gorge on self-help books and deploy therapy terminology to accuse everyone else of mistreating them.
Arab Boy Caught Before Stabbing Attack in Jerusalem’s Old City
A 13-year-old Arab boy was arrested on Saturday night after police caught him with a knife in Jerusalem’s Old City. The boy, who lives in eastern Jerusalem, was behaving suspiciously when police stopped and searched him. He is suspected of planning to stab Israelis. The suspect is due to...
Chief Rabbis Appeal to Israeli Public to ‘Pray for Rain’
The Chief Rabbinate of Israel has issued an appeal to the public, asking worshipers to pray for rain. “Due to the lack of rain which we have sadly not merited this year [in a sufficient amount] we are turning to the general public and asking them to add the special prayer for rain to their prayers,” the appeal said.
Miriam Adelson Flies Ukraine Birthright Group to Israel
The first Birthright Israel group of Ukrainian Jews since the start of the war reached Israel Monday night, bringing 24 participants on the organization’s 10-day educational experience in the Jewish state for young Diaspora residents. The group arrived on a special flight arranged by Dr. Miriam Adelson, who accompanied...
