Nia Long Gives Vital Family Advice While Promoting Her New Film, ‘Missing’

Nia Long and Storm Reid are the mother/daughter duo we didn’t know we needed. The pair join forces onscreen in Missing , a thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat. In the film, June, played by Storm Reid, goes into detective mode when her mother, Grace Allen, played by Nia Long, goes missing after a baecation with her boyfriend in Columbia.

When Grace doesn’t appear after her flight pickup, June resorts to her mother and her boyfriend’s digital footprint to locate her. From soliciting help in another country to hacking emails and watching online video footage, June is as good as any FBI agent. The crafty and determined teen uncovers her mother’s deepest, darkest secrets which happen to be the answer to her disappearance.

In an exclusive interview, Nia we discuss the film, family secrets, and the importance of not taking your loved ones for granted.

Get ready for an erratic rollercoaster ride that will show you the power of a strong internet connection and a brilliant Gen Z teenager’s mind. Missing debuts in theaters today. Will you be watching? Until then, take a look at our interviews with Nia Long and Storm Reid.

Watch the Storm Reid interview HERE .

