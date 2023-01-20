ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, IN

Officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute placed on leave

By Joe Carroll
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aec2P_0kLWOo8w00

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer has been put on administrative leave after video showed him punching a Black woman several times as she was taken into custody following a dispute at a McDonald’s over extra cheese on a Big Mac.

The incident, captured on video by a bystander, occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Monday at the restaurant in Butler Township, Ohio. It began after Latinka Hancock, 31, of Dayton, bought a Big Mac and returned to the restaurant a short time later because it did not have the extra cheese she paid for.

Hancock said a restaurant worker asked another employee to remake her burger, but that person later asked Hancock to pay more for the extra cheese. Hancock said she had already paid for it and asked for a refund, which she says she eventually received.

Hancock said she was then told police had been called and was asked to leave the restaurant. Two Butler officers — Sgt. Todd Stanley and Tim Zellers — responded there around 4:20 p.m. and approached Hancock, who spoke with them about what had occurred.

When the officers asked Hancock for her driver’s license, authorities say Hancock told them she didn’t have one and refused to provide her identification. The exchange soon became heated, and one of the officers decided to place Hancock under arrest.

The officers said Hancock resisted arrest, and Stanley eventually hit Hancock on the right side of the face with an “open palm strike.” Hancock was then placed in handcuffs, put into a police cruiser and charged with resisting arrest and three other minor counts. Authorities said Hancock was bleeding from her mouth and was treated by an EMT who determined the wound was superficial.

Stanley has served on the Butler force for more than 22 years, while Zellers has served for about 2 1/2 years. Butler Police Chief John Porter said Stanley has no formal reprimands in his personnel file and was placed on leave as a result of repeated correspondence from concerned residents, including “a lot of hate emails and phone calls.”

Zellers has not been placed on leave, Porter said.

Hancock and her attorney, Michael Wright, held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the incident. Hancock said that she felt like she could have lost her life over a sandwich and felt lucky that she was able to now tell her side of the story.

“I don’t want people to feel like I’m complaining for a piece of cheese,” she said.

Wright said the responding officers “were looking for a fight, rather than to deescalate.”

He called for Stanley to be fired and charged with assault. He also criticized the restaurant for calling police over the dispute.

“If they can’t manage basic customer service, opting to potentially put a person’s life in jeopardy over a mishandled Big Mac, it doesn’t seem safe for Black people to go and eat at McDonald’s anymore,” Wright said.

Wright said no decision has been made yet on whether a lawsuit will be filed, noting that his firm was waiting for additional videos inside McDonald’s and more information from police.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 7

ClassClown21
2d ago

I bet the big Mac story is a cover up, I bet it was a mc chicken 🤣 here we go again, aunt Jemima refused to follow the direct verbal command of a police officer to properly identify herself and became combative when they tried to take her into custody for failure to obey a lawful order. she got roughed up for resisting arrest and now she's crying wolf and trying to pull the race card to get a payout can't wait to hear the rhetoric and propaganda that comes from this smh.

Reply(1)
5
BJSTAR
1d ago

did this attorney really say that it's not safe for black people to go to McDonald's anymore?!?! WTF is wrong with this world lmao 🤣

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Steuben County police arrest suspect in reported child molesting

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has made an arrest in connection to a reported child molesting that took place in April 2022. On Monday, the SCSO arrested 34-year-old Kevin A. Lambos of Jonesville, Michigan, following an interview with detectives. The arrest comes...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne police respond to barricaded man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating what was initially a domestic disturbance call that turned into a man barricading himself in a home. FWPD responded to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the domestic disturbance call. A woman...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

2-Vehicle Crash At 30 & Old 30

Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident around 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. According to information provided by Capt. Brad Kellar, Warsaw Police Department public information officer, a 2016 black Toyota Corolla was traveling west on U.S. 30 and a 2019 black Ford Fusion was traveling on Old 30, approaching U.S. 30. A witness stated the Corolla had a green light on U.S. 30 and the Fusion disregarded its light and traveled into the intersection. The witness said the Corolla had no other option and T-boned into the Fusion.
WARSAW, IN
WOWO News

Man wanted in Flagstar Bank robbery arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police arrested the man suspected in the robbery that happened at Flagstar Bank in downtown Fort Wayne on January 19. Charles Edward Jones, 55, was arrested on January 20 at the Southtown Xing Walmart after employees noticed him and contacted police. He was taken into custody without incident.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbrc.com

Hit-and-run damages Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run that damaged a Fort Wayne home and a car Saturday morning. Just before 11 a.m. police were called to the corner of Kentucky Avenue and Curdes Avenue on the city’s northside. When they arrived, police found a home with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Man in custody after standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has been arrested after a standoff with police. It started around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when the Fort Wayne Police Department went to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard on reports of a domestic disturbance. According to the Journal Gazette, dispatch also had calls from neighbors reporting gunfire.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Police look for downtown bank robber

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The FWPD is investigating a bank robbery that happened in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon. Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to Flagstar Bank at 111 E. Wayne St. at 4:40 p.m. The FWPD did not release many details but they did distribute this...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Guilty verdict in 2021 apartment complex killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder Thursday in connection to a 2021 killing at a south side apartment complex that stemmed from drama and fighting between three people. Derrick D. “Dun Dun” Dennis, II, who was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Crash at Washington, Anthony boulevards slows traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash near Indiana Tech had moving slowly near the intersection Monday evening. Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Washington and Anthony boulevards. Police have not provided details on how the crash happened, but the crash had all traffic on Anthony...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen Co. Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following defendants entered pleas of not guilty on Friday during arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Nicholas Harrod, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, charged with robbery and two counts of...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
963xke.com

FWPD: Man arrested had guns, drugs in reach of children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police Department officials say that a man is facing charges after a drug investigation. 26-year-old Kevin Jerelle Jones, Jr. was arrested for drug dealing and neglect of a dependent charges Tuesday after detectives with the police department’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit had been watching a home at 6204 Pheasant Pass.
FORT WAYNE, IN
1039waynefm.com

Allen County Coroner: Mother and son died by murder-suicide

UPDATE (January 20, 2023):. FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The shooting deaths Wednesday of 43-year-old Kari Lynn Beck and seven-year-old Oscar Beck in Fort Wayne have been ruled a murder-suicide. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said on Thursday that they have determined she shot her son in the chest...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Pierceton Woman Killed In One-Car Crash

A Pierceton woman was killed Friday morning after her car went off the road and hit a tree. Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office as a result of injuries suffered in the one-vehicle crash. According to a news release...
PIERCETON, IN
963xke.com

Two men face drug charges after “lengthy investigation”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – FWPD officials say that two men are facing multiple drug-related charges after a “lengthy investigation” by the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice & Narcotics Division (FWPD). According to police, the Vice & Narcotics Division executed a search warrant for a house...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Party boats back on the agenda with a much-revised site plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Party pontoon boats are back on the planning agenda after responding to concerns about possible environmental impacts and the size of the operation. River City Ventures had originally proposed two buildings on 4.53 acres of the wooded southwest corner of Spy Run Extended and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy