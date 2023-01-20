Chicago police are warning about a series of auto thefts from parking garages in Streeterville, River North, and Goose Island. CPD said victims have parked their cars inside garages and returned to find them missing, but police did not say how the cars were stolen. Interestingly, none of the stolen vehicles listed on CPD’s alert are Hyundais or Kias, two models with faulty ignition designs that make them easy to steal by using a USB plug as a key.

