Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Killer pleads guilty in brutal slaying case"Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Related
Police warning drivers after at least 15 vehicles broken into in The Loop, South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are warning drivers in The Loop and South Loop to lock up cars parked in garages. Police said in the last month, at least 15 vehicles were stolen or broken into while parked in garages along Wells Street. In most cases, he thieves broke windows to get into the vehicles.Police recommend taking anything valuable out of your car before walking away.
2 critically shot in South Side armed robbery, police say
The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot at 84th and Holland when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair’s property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn business owners about recent burglaries in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners in Woodlawn to watch out after three recent burglaries. Police said the suspect is breaking into businesses through doors or windows. The burglaries have happened on:. East 63rd St. near South Blackstone in Woodlawn between January 9 at 9 p.m. and January...
30 People Shot, 6 Fatally, in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago: Police
At least six people, including two teenagers, were killed by gunfire in separate shootings over the weekend in Chicago. According to the Chicago Police Department, 30 people were shot in 27 separate incidents between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday. That included two 18-year-olds who were killed in different shootings Sunday.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn Hyundai and Kia owners after 7 more cars are stolen
CHICAGO - Police said Sunday the number of Hyundais and Kias stolen in Chicago continue to climb. The most recent car thefts are reported in the Austin neighborhood:. North Austin near Byron in Portage Park on January 10. North Central near Washington on January 12. North Waller near Fulton in...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, critically injured in Northwest Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A man was critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in the Irving Woods neighborhood. The 25-year-old was trying to fix his disabled semi-truck around 9:36 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 10700 W. Irving Park Road when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Heavily-armed and very polite, carjackers call victim ‘sir’ and repeatedly thank him in Chicago
Chicago — A group of men armed with a rifle and two handguns carjacked a man as he carried pizzas in Bridgeport on Saturday evening. Surveillance video of the robbery shows that the offenders, while heavily armed, were remarkably courteous — calling the victim “sir,” saying “thank you,” and even returning his pizzas after he handed over his car keys.
Man charged for shooting at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday. According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Sunday and additional charges are pending. Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when […]
Concealed Carry Holder Thwarts Attempted Robbery on Chicago CTA Train
A man attempted to rob a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) train in Chicago, Illinois. However, the attempted robbery was thwarted by a concealed carry holder who shot the alleged robber.
6 hurt in River North hit-and-run after driver crashes into car, pedestrians, Chicago police say
Two men and a woman in the Chevy fled from the scene and are not in custody, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery teams returned Saturday morning, targeting 7 victims from Bucktown to Little Village
Chicago — After taking a few days off, armed robbery crews returned Saturday morning for another crime spree that stretched from Bucktown and Logan Square to Little Village and West Town. Similar waves of armed hold-ups have been reported in the area for weeks. At least seven people were...
Chicago police: Woman shot inside West Loop hotel
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman is hospitalized Saturday after she was shot inside a hotel in Chicago’s West Loop, according to police. The woman was shot in the abdomen around 11:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Jefferson Street. According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital […]
cwbchicago.com
Cops warn of auto thefts from downtown parking garages
Chicago police are warning about a series of auto thefts from parking garages in Streeterville, River North, and Goose Island. CPD said victims have parked their cars inside garages and returned to find them missing, but police did not say how the cars were stolen. Interestingly, none of the stolen vehicles listed on CPD’s alert are Hyundais or Kias, two models with faulty ignition designs that make them easy to steal by using a USB plug as a key.
GoFundMe created for man with special needs critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
CHICAGO — A GoFundMe has been created for a man with special needs who was critically injured after being shot while waiting for a bus in Back of the Yards. Jesus Rega, 21, remains hospitalized at Stroger Hospital in the neuro-ICU. He has undergone head surgery and is scheduled for another in a couple weeks. […]
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
Offender charged after being shot trying to rob CCL holder on CTA Green Line
CHICAGO — A man shot during an attempted robbery on the CTA Green Line Friday has been charged, according to the Chicago Police Department. Darius Moss, 33, was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of armed habitual criminal after trying to rob a 25-year-old man with […]
5 hospitalized after possible overdose at SW Side bar, Chicago fire officials say
Three of the people were transported after snorting an unknown substance, Chicago police said.
Man shoots, wounds suspected robber in shootout on Green Line train near Cicero station
A man with a concealed carry license shot and wounded a man trying to rob him at gunpoint on a CTA Green Line train Friday afternoon near the Cicero station, according to officials.
Drive-by shooting: Man fatally shot on Cragin sidewalk, Chicago police say
A man was killed in a shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots man trying to rob him on Chicago CTA train
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder pulled out his gun and shot another man who tried to rob him at gunpoint on a CTA Green Line train on Friday, police said. Around 4:43 p.m., Chicago police say the 25-year-old male victim was on the train in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was approached by a 33-year-old male offender who pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.
WTTW - Chicago PBS
Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4