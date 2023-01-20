ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Police warning drivers after at least 15 vehicles broken into in The Loop, South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are warning drivers in The Loop and South Loop to lock up cars parked in garages. Police said in the last month, at least 15 vehicles were stolen or broken into while parked in garages along Wells Street. In most cases, he thieves broke windows to get into the vehicles.Police recommend taking anything valuable out of your car before walking away. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn business owners about recent burglaries in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners in Woodlawn to watch out after three recent burglaries. Police said the suspect is breaking into businesses through doors or windows. The burglaries have happened on:. East 63rd St. near South Blackstone in Woodlawn between January 9 at 9 p.m. and January...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn Hyundai and Kia owners after 7 more cars are stolen

CHICAGO - Police said Sunday the number of Hyundais and Kias stolen in Chicago continue to climb. The most recent car thefts are reported in the Austin neighborhood:. North Austin near Byron in Portage Park on January 10. North Central near Washington on January 12. North Waller near Fulton in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, critically injured in Northwest Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO - A man was critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in the Irving Woods neighborhood. The 25-year-old was trying to fix his disabled semi-truck around 9:36 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 10700 W. Irving Park Road when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Heavily-armed and very polite, carjackers call victim ‘sir’ and repeatedly thank him in Chicago

Chicago — A group of men armed with a rifle and two handguns carjacked a man as he carried pizzas in Bridgeport on Saturday evening. Surveillance video of the robbery shows that the offenders, while heavily armed, were remarkably courteous — calling the victim “sir,” saying “thank you,” and even returning his pizzas after he handed over his car keys.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man charged for shooting at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s

GLENVIEW, Ill. —  A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday. According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Sunday and additional charges are pending. Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when […]
GLENVIEW, IL
WGN News

Chicago police: Woman shot inside West Loop hotel

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman is hospitalized Saturday after she was shot inside a hotel in Chicago’s West Loop, according to police. The woman was shot in the abdomen around 11:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Jefferson Street. According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Cops warn of auto thefts from downtown parking garages

Chicago police are warning about a series of auto thefts from parking garages in Streeterville, River North, and Goose Island. CPD said victims have parked their cars inside garages and returned to find them missing, but police did not say how the cars were stolen. Interestingly, none of the stolen vehicles listed on CPD’s alert are Hyundais or Kias, two models with faulty ignition designs that make them easy to steal by using a USB plug as a key.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder shoots man trying to rob him on Chicago CTA train

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder pulled out his gun and shot another man who tried to rob him at gunpoint on a CTA Green Line train on Friday, police said. Around 4:43 p.m., Chicago police say the 25-year-old male victim was on the train in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was approached by a 33-year-old male offender who pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW is Chicago's premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

