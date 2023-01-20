In 2023, we’ll become better informed about our US govt all the way down to the county and city levels. WHY? Because we see the need to become Citizen Investigators. IF we don’t do the investigating, who will do it for us? For instance, who will investigate our county’s election process? The dept. in charge seems to be honest, but the tabulating machines they employ are not. Contractually, we’re not allowed to see the source code and all our tabulators are suspect. Period. 33,000 ES&S tabulators were delivered for the last election cycle and all had internet connectors built into them...

LINCOLN COUNTY, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO