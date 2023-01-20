Read full article on original website
Columbia Falls man accused of fentanyl possession
The case involving a Columbia Falls man accused of possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine after a traffic stop in the Eureka area last summer is going to trial. Alexandr Shestak, 53, was charged with two felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment on Oct. 31. Shestak, who posted $10,000 bond on Sept. 26, appeared on video at the time with his son assisting him because the defendant primarily speaks Russian. Shestak then had a hearing on Dec. 19 to determine if his case would go...
Authorities investigating after 'numerous' neglected huskies found wandering
Over a dozen neglected huskies were found wandering across Bonner and neighboring Idaho counties this week in the northern part of the state. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating “numerous ‘husky’ type dogs” that appear to have been abandoned in poor health. The sheriff’s office has identified a suspect and will seek criminal charges when the investigation is finished, a news release said. Most of the dogs are at...
Eureka man headed to trial on strangulation charge
A northwest Montana man accused of violently assaulting his wife last year is headed for trial after a recent court hearing. William Timothy Teeple, 43, appeared with his public defender, Scott B. Johnson, on Dec. 19 for a hearing to determine if his case would go to trial. Johnson confirmed it would to Lincoln County District Judge Matt Cuffe, who set the matter for a 2-day trial. Teeple remains lodged in the county jail. He pleaded not guilty on Oct. Oct. 31 to one felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member and two misdemeanors, including assault with a bodily...
Legals for January, 20 2023
MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAN C. BUSBY AKA RED BUSBY AKA DANIEL BUSBY, Deceased Cause No. DP-22-108 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either mailed to Maureen Kolodziej, Person al Representative, return receipt requested, PO Box 1630, Thompson Falle, MT 59873, or filed with the Clerk of...
Federal lawsuit claims insurance company deliberately stalling in Libby asbestos cases
Just weeks after a Cascade County judge agreed with a jury that the insurance company that represented a Libby asbestos mine should pay a former miner there $36.5 million, attorneys for that miner filed a complaint in federal court, claiming that Zurich American Insurance Company systematically stalled and dragged out court proceedings in an attempt […] The post Federal lawsuit claims insurance company deliberately stalling in Libby asbestos cases appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Sergeant rescues driver from burning vehicle
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Kalispell police officer made a daring rescue on Tuesday Jan. 11. Sergeant Haag responded to disabled vehicle on the west side of Kalispell. The officer arrived on scene and found an unconscious person in the driver seat. The sergeant along with a bystander broke a...
Kalispell Woman Sentenced for Theft in Fake Cancer Scheme
The Kalispell woman who pleaded guilty last year to soliciting at least $60,000 in fraudulent contributions under the pretense that she was dying of thyroid cancer was sentenced Jan. 13 to a four-year deferred term in the Montana State Prison. As part of the sentence meted out in Flathead County...
Cascade Co. judge upholds jury’s $36.5 million decision in asbestos case
A Montana judge recently upheld a Cascade County’s jury verdict of more than $30 million in damages against an insurance company that conspired with a Libby-based asbestos mining company to conceal the extent of the dangers workers faced as they mined the material that would be used in many settings from garden fertilizer to housing insulation. Ralph V. Hutt, who worked for the W.R. Grace Company in Libby for about 18 months beginning in 1967, successfully sued Maryland Casualty Company, winning $6.5 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive fines. Cascade County District Court Judge John W. Parker railed...
Flathead officials get pushback after calling on community to stop helping homeless people
Advocates for homeless people in northwest Montana are pushing back after the Flathead County Board of Commissioners called on community members to stop enabling the “homeless lifestyle” and blamed the valley’s growing homeless population on the opening of a low-barrier shelter. At least one housing advocate has...
Libby man charged with drug crimes
A joint law enforcement operation led to the recent arrest of a Libby man suspected of trafficking drugs. Kevin J. Michael Simmons is facing felony charges of possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl. He was also charged with three misdemeanors, including resisting arrest, driving without a valid license and driving without tail lights. Simmons appeared in court on Dec. 19 and pleaded not guilty to each charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 27. According to the charging document filed by Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Jeff Zwang, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Steve Larson wrote he was working a joint operation with the U.S....
Citizen claims vote tabulators are not honest
In 2023, we’ll become better informed about our US govt all the way down to the county and city levels. WHY? Because we see the need to become Citizen Investigators. IF we don’t do the investigating, who will do it for us? For instance, who will investigate our county’s election process? The dept. in charge seems to be honest, but the tabulating machines they employ are not. Contractually, we’re not allowed to see the source code and all our tabulators are suspect. Period. 33,000 ES&S tabulators were delivered for the last election cycle and all had internet connectors built into them...
Libby Police Commission elapsed; second investigation underway
In two recent press releases, Libby City Mayor Peggy acknowledged that the city’s Police Commission had been allowed to lapse and that another investigation had begun into allegations of misconduct by Chief of Police Scott Kessel. According to the Jan. 7 press releases, Williams wrote that, “It has been determined that the police commission currently has no members. The Commission meets on an as needed basis to examine all applicants whose applications have been referred to the commission as to their age, legal, mental, moral and physical qualifications and their ability to fill the office as a member of the police...
Libby man pleads guilty in shooting incident
A Libby man who was accused of a gun crime last summer after an incident involving his partner and a truck driver last month on U.S. 2, recently pleaded guilty. Charles Fernley Woods Jr., 67, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of felony criminal endangerment in Lincoln County District Court on Jan. 3. Woods was originally charged with felony assault with a weapon, one count of misdemeanor partner or family member assault, and one misdemeanor count of criminal destruction of a communication device. Those charges were dropped as a result of a plea deal with Deputy County Attorney Jeff Zwang. Woods...
Passions still run high in debate over Troy Dispatch
Troy residents were emphatic in their feelings about their dispatch center being grouped with one in Libby. While the sentiment is not new, Troy folks are feeling more confident they can maintain their location after hiring some new dispatchers since last summer. A public meeting was held on Jan. 5 at Troy High School. Troy Dispatch Board Chairman Jim Ward acknowledged the staffing issues its dispatch center has had over the last few years, but reported at the meeting that the center has three full-time employees and one part-time employee. He also said another part-time employee was in training and the board was...
Missoula, Kalispell Firehouse Subs helping firefighter, family
Firehouse Subs in Missoula and Kalispell hosted an event to help support a Kalispell firefighter and his family.
Libby woman sentenced for meth possession
A Libby woman received a suspended sentence on Jan. 3 for the felony possession of methamphetamine. Christine Renae Quinn, 52, was charged after a March 26, 2022, incident in Libby. She appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Monday, Nov. 7 and pleaded guilty, which District Court Judge Matt Cuffe accepted. Cuffe gave Quinn a 2-year suspended sentence. She received credit for time served after her arrest. Cuffe said the sentence was appropriate because Quinn's criminal history is "scant." But the judge also said there things of concern in the pre-sentence investigation before wishing her good luck. According to court documents, Quinn...
Kalispell Officials Temporarily Close Gazebo in Depot Park
In response to health and safety concerns, Kalispell city officials temporarily closed the gazebo in Depot Park on Wednesday morning, a location that homeless individuals have continuously occupied for the past several months during its daytime hours. While the park is still open for public use, city officials have blocked...
Lincoln Co. man sentenced for stealing sporting goods
A Rexford man who pleaded guilty to stealing various sporting goods in 2022 received a deferred sentence Monday in Lincoln County District Court. Vaughn Grier Rouse, 25, pleaded guilty on Oct. 31 to felony theft in exchange for the dismissal of a felony methamphetamine charge. District Judge Matt Cuffe gave Rouse a 5-year deferred sentence. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine. Rouse and Colin Clifford Wolf, 24, were accused of stealing guns and fishing rods, an inflatable raft and an outboard motor from a home located on Berger Lane, north of Eureka on March 9. Wolf pleaded guilty to an amended...
A look back at 2022, Part 3
July 1 No visitors allowed at Lincoln County jail after COVID-19 outbreak Visitors will not be allowed to see inmates at the Lincoln County Detention Center after a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the jail. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received notice of its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the detention center, according to a post on its social media page on June 28. When further testing was done, it was learned that five inmates and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 so far. July 5 Troy High School grad is an American hero They used to call him “Gump” but now they...
