montanasports.com
Wrestling: Flathead wins back-to-back championships at AA duals
GREAT FALLS — Kalispell Flathead, the defending champions, started their day against Bozeman and had no troubles as they took down the hawks 42-30 to advance to the quarterfinals. There is where they met Belgrade, who dominated their first round matchup against Helena with a 54-15 victory. The Panthers gave Flathead a bit more of a challenge but they fell short as the Braves took a 42-30 win, advancing to the semifinals against Great Falls High.
Gloria Marie Cornwell
Gloria Marie Cornwell, 77, passed away peacefully at the Libby Care Center on Jan. 16, 2023, in Libby, Montana. Gloria was born in Libby on June 13, 1945. She was married in 1963, and had two sons, Joey and Terry Daniels. In March 1988, Gloria married Jim Cornwell, the love of her life. They spent their lives together in Irrigon, Oregon, raising chickens, dogs, watching every western and hosting friends and family from afar. She enjoyed going for long drives and traveling to visit family in Canada. Gloria was a dedicated caregiver in Irrigon and Libby and loved each patient...
Flathead Beacon
FVCC To Host National Geographic Event About Recovery of Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park
An upcoming National Geographic Live event at Flathead Valley Community College’s new Wachholz College Center will bring to Kalispell an award-winning filmmaker with Montana ties to discuss the story of a national park in Mozambique that has continued to rebound after a prolonged civil war left the local wildlife population decimated.
Vincent to give Jan. 18 program on forestry in grizzly country
Chas Vincent will give a presentation, open to the public, on forestry in grizzly bear country on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Libby chapter of the Society of American Foresters. According to a news release, Vincent’s program will provide highlights of a project he is involved with on nearby private land aimed at thinning fire-prone forests while providing a travel corridor for grizzlies moving up and down the Bull River Valley. Vincent, a Libby native and former Montana Senator and Representative, believes the project will show it is possible to meet the needs of the grizzly while protecting forests from disease, insects and fires. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room at the Venture Inn following the regular meeting of the Society of American Foresters.
Flathead officials get pushback after calling on community to stop helping homeless people
Advocates for homeless people in northwest Montana are pushing back after the Flathead County Board of Commissioners called on community members to stop enabling the “homeless lifestyle” and blamed the valley’s growing homeless population on the opening of a low-barrier shelter. At least one housing advocate has...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Missoula, Kalispell Firehouse Subs helping firefighter, family
Firehouse Subs in Missoula and Kalispell hosted an event to help support a Kalispell firefighter and his family.
Author to present mountain goat program in Libby
Friends of Scotchman Peaks is excited to host wildlife biologist and award-winning author Bruce Smith on his fun and educational nationwide book tour. Smith will present "Can Kids Save a Glacier?" at the Lincoln County Library in Libby at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Smith will do a family book reading from his Legend Keeper series titled, “Can Kids Save a Glacier?”. The Legend Keepers series intertwine the antics of Buddy, an orphaned mountain goat kid, with detailed, engaging scientific information, written to engage young readers. The books are written for middle-grade readers, their families, and anyone who wants to feel like a...
Cascade Co. judge upholds jury’s $36.5 million decision in asbestos case
A Montana judge recently upheld a Cascade County’s jury verdict of more than $30 million in damages against an insurance company that conspired with a Libby-based asbestos mining company to conceal the extent of the dangers workers faced as they mined the material that would be used in many settings from garden fertilizer to housing insulation. Ralph V. Hutt, who worked for the W.R. Grace Company in Libby for about 18 months beginning in 1967, successfully sued Maryland Casualty Company, winning $6.5 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive fines. Cascade County District Court Judge John W. Parker railed...
Albert J. Fantozzi
Albert J. Fantozzi, 84, passed away on Jan. 13, 2023, in Libby. He was born to Corrado “Topsy” and Anna (Cada) Fantozzi on June 24, 1938, in Ural, Montana. When Al was two, the family moved to Libby and purchased a home on Cedar Street. After attending Libby High School, he joined the Army and was stationed in Wurzburg, Germany, until being honorably discharged in 1963. Upon his return home, he started work at J. Neils Lumber Company as a millworker. Al was known for his hard work ethic and big smile to everyone who knew him. In 1969, he...
Legals for January, 20 2023
MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAN C. BUSBY AKA RED BUSBY AKA DANIEL BUSBY, Deceased Cause No. DP-22-108 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either mailed to Maureen Kolodziej, Person al Representative, return receipt requested, PO Box 1630, Thompson Falle, MT 59873, or filed with the Clerk of...
Passions still run high in debate over Troy Dispatch
Troy residents were emphatic in their feelings about their dispatch center being grouped with one in Libby. While the sentiment is not new, Troy folks are feeling more confident they can maintain their location after hiring some new dispatchers since last summer. A public meeting was held on Jan. 5 at Troy High School. Troy Dispatch Board Chairman Jim Ward acknowledged the staffing issues its dispatch center has had over the last few years, but reported at the meeting that the center has three full-time employees and one part-time employee. He also said another part-time employee was in training and the board was...
Larry Winston Watt
Larry Winston Watt, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Libby Care Center in Libby. He was born on July 21, 1943, in Sheridan, Wyoming. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are made by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state’s claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement was filed in W.R. Grace & Co.’s bankruptcy case in Delaware for the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site in Lincoln County. Asbestos from a vermiculite mine owned by W.R. Grace beginning in 1963 polluted the area until the mine was shuttered in 1990. Cleanup began in 2000, after media reports spurred federal officials to investigate...
Citizen claims vote tabulators are not honest
In 2023, we’ll become better informed about our US govt all the way down to the county and city levels. WHY? Because we see the need to become Citizen Investigators. IF we don’t do the investigating, who will do it for us? For instance, who will investigate our county’s election process? The dept. in charge seems to be honest, but the tabulating machines they employ are not. Contractually, we’re not allowed to see the source code and all our tabulators are suspect. Period. 33,000 ES&S tabulators were delivered for the last election cycle and all had internet connectors built into them...
Flower Creek, Old Snowshoe development plan tabled
Libby City Council was set to approve the Libby Outdoor Recreation Association's plan for the South Flower Creek and Old Snowshoe Recreation Development at the Jan. 3 city council meeting, but public comment caused the council to conclude that the plan “needs a little bit more work,” according to mayor Peggy Williams. “Our purpose is to create, enhance and maintain sustainable recreation opportunities for the greater Libby area,” Tony Petrusha, a spokesperson for the recreation association, told the city council at a meeting in November. LORA wants to help outdoor recreationists gain direction, maintain stewardship and prioritize projects, Petrusha said...
Ronald R. Hamel
Ronald R. Hamel passed away on Dec. 19, 2022, after a valiant fight with cancer at his home in Troy, Montana. He was born to Adlard and Auroa Hamel in Libby, Montana, on Feb. 3, 1945. Ron worked for St. Regis and Champion International in the Libby sawmill for 30 years before starting with the BNSF Railway for the last 14 years of his career. On Aug. 21, 1971, he married Rita Tyler of Noxon, Montana. They had a son, Lance and a daughter, Draya. Ron loved his family, extended camping trips at Spar Lake, and the Koocanusa Marina. He...
Community teams up to recognize teen mental health issues
The Lincoln County Health Department is partnering with local organizations and schools to train high schoolers to recognize mental health challenges among their friends and peers. This is the first time the training has happened in Lincoln County, according to county Public Health Manager Jennifer McCully. The training is known as teen Mental Health First Aid (tMHFA) and the school districts of Libby and Eureka are scheduled to begin the training next year. “We’re just all looking for ways to improve mental health and prevent suicides,” McCully said. “We’re missing that teen to teen connection.” After training individuals to be instructors...
Police situation continues to rankle Libby City residents
The saga surrounding the resignation of three Libby City Police officers continued Tuesday night with a report that Chief Scott Kessel has been on sick leave for the last few weeks. City Attorney Dean Chisholm made the announcement during a status report. Chisholm also said a second investigation into allegations from the officers of wrong doing by Kessel was also in progress. “Hopefully, we’ll hear the results of that soon,” Chisholm said. “She’s been in Libby doing interviews the last few days.” Three of the force’s officers - Chris Pape, Ian Smith and Cody DeWitt - gave their resignations on Nov. 21, 2022....
Cabinet Peaks Medical Center shares first baby of 2023
It may have taken more than a few days into the New Year, but Vincent Alexander Slosser was the first baby born in 2023 at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center. Slosser, the son of Justin Striplin and Elizabeth Slosser, was born at 4:41 p.m. at Jan. 11. Vincent Alexander weighed 5 pounds, 4.8 ounces and was 18 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Kelli Jarrett. Baby boy Slosser had a bit of competition for the first New Year's baby at Cabinet Peaks, but Baylor Rogue Timbrook was born at 8:49 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2022, to Brandon and Brittany Timbrook.
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
