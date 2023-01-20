Read full article on original website
Authorities investigating after 'numerous' neglected huskies found wandering
Over a dozen neglected huskies were found wandering across Bonner and neighboring Idaho counties this week in the northern part of the state. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating “numerous ‘husky’ type dogs” that appear to have been abandoned in poor health. The sheriff’s office has identified a suspect and will seek criminal charges when the investigation is finished, a news release said. Most of the dogs are at...
Flathead officials get pushback after calling on community to stop helping homeless people
Advocates for homeless people in northwest Montana are pushing back after the Flathead County Board of Commissioners called on community members to stop enabling the “homeless lifestyle” and blamed the valley’s growing homeless population on the opening of a low-barrier shelter. At least one housing advocate has...
Columbia Falls man accused of fentanyl possession
The case involving a Columbia Falls man accused of possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine after a traffic stop in the Eureka area last summer is going to trial. Alexandr Shestak, 53, was charged with two felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment on Oct. 31. Shestak, who posted $10,000 bond on Sept. 26, appeared on video at the time with his son assisting him because the defendant primarily speaks Russian. Shestak then had a hearing on Dec. 19 to determine if his case would go...
Legals for January, 20 2023
MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAN C. BUSBY AKA RED BUSBY AKA DANIEL BUSBY, Deceased Cause No. DP-22-108 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either mailed to Maureen Kolodziej, Person al Representative, return receipt requested, PO Box 1630, Thompson Falle, MT 59873, or filed with the Clerk of...
Passions still run high in debate over Troy Dispatch
Troy residents were emphatic in their feelings about their dispatch center being grouped with one in Libby. While the sentiment is not new, Troy folks are feeling more confident they can maintain their location after hiring some new dispatchers since last summer. A public meeting was held on Jan. 5 at Troy High School. Troy Dispatch Board Chairman Jim Ward acknowledged the staffing issues its dispatch center has had over the last few years, but reported at the meeting that the center has three full-time employees and one part-time employee. He also said another part-time employee was in training and the board was...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Officials Temporarily Close Gazebo in Depot Park
In response to health and safety concerns, Kalispell city officials temporarily closed the gazebo in Depot Park on Wednesday morning, a location that homeless individuals have continuously occupied for the past several months during its daytime hours. While the park is still open for public use, city officials have blocked...
Citizen claims vote tabulators are not honest
In 2023, we’ll become better informed about our US govt all the way down to the county and city levels. WHY? Because we see the need to become Citizen Investigators. IF we don’t do the investigating, who will do it for us? For instance, who will investigate our county’s election process? The dept. in charge seems to be honest, but the tabulating machines they employ are not. Contractually, we’re not allowed to see the source code and all our tabulators are suspect. Period. 33,000 ES&S tabulators were delivered for the last election cycle and all had internet connectors built into them...
Eureka man headed to trial on strangulation charge
A northwest Montana man accused of violently assaulting his wife last year is headed for trial after a recent court hearing. William Timothy Teeple, 43, appeared with his public defender, Scott B. Johnson, on Dec. 19 for a hearing to determine if his case would go to trial. Johnson confirmed it would to Lincoln County District Judge Matt Cuffe, who set the matter for a 2-day trial. Teeple remains lodged in the county jail. He pleaded not guilty on Oct. Oct. 31 to one felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member and two misdemeanors, including assault with a bodily...
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Federal lawsuit claims insurance company deliberately stalling in Libby asbestos cases
Just weeks after a Cascade County judge agreed with a jury that the insurance company that represented a Libby asbestos mine should pay a former miner there $36.5 million, attorneys for that miner filed a complaint in federal court, claiming that Zurich American Insurance Company systematically stalled and dragged out court proceedings in an attempt […] The post Federal lawsuit claims insurance company deliberately stalling in Libby asbestos cases appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Libby Police Commission elapsed; second investigation underway
In two recent press releases, Libby City Mayor Peggy acknowledged that the city’s Police Commission had been allowed to lapse and that another investigation had begun into allegations of misconduct by Chief of Police Scott Kessel. According to the Jan. 7 press releases, Williams wrote that, “It has been determined that the police commission currently has no members. The Commission meets on an as needed basis to examine all applicants whose applications have been referred to the commission as to their age, legal, mental, moral and physical qualifications and their ability to fill the office as a member of the police...
Gloria Marie Cornwell
Gloria Marie Cornwell, 77, passed away peacefully at the Libby Care Center on Jan. 16, 2023, in Libby, Montana. Gloria was born in Libby on June 13, 1945. She was married in 1963, and had two sons, Joey and Terry Daniels. In March 1988, Gloria married Jim Cornwell, the love of her life. They spent their lives together in Irrigon, Oregon, raising chickens, dogs, watching every western and hosting friends and family from afar. She enjoyed going for long drives and traveling to visit family in Canada. Gloria was a dedicated caregiver in Irrigon and Libby and loved each patient...
Cascade Co. judge upholds jury’s $36.5 million decision in asbestos case
A Montana judge recently upheld a Cascade County’s jury verdict of more than $30 million in damages against an insurance company that conspired with a Libby-based asbestos mining company to conceal the extent of the dangers workers faced as they mined the material that would be used in many settings from garden fertilizer to housing insulation. Ralph V. Hutt, who worked for the W.R. Grace Company in Libby for about 18 months beginning in 1967, successfully sued Maryland Casualty Company, winning $6.5 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive fines. Cascade County District Court Judge John W. Parker railed...
County health agencies seek public comment in survey
Community members in Lincoln County and surrounding areas may soon be receiving a survey in their mailbox. This survey will be sent to a random sample of homes and will help Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Cabinet Peaks Clinic, Northwest Community Health Center and the Lincoln County Health Department identify health services and resources needed in the community. This information will be used for strategic planning, grant applications, new programs, and by community groups interested in addressing health issues. This project, administered by the Montana Office of Rural Health and funded in part through the Montana Health Research and Education Foundation (MHREF) Flex Grant...
Libby man charged with drug crimes
A joint law enforcement operation led to the recent arrest of a Libby man suspected of trafficking drugs. Kevin J. Michael Simmons is facing felony charges of possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl. He was also charged with three misdemeanors, including resisting arrest, driving without a valid license and driving without tail lights. Simmons appeared in court on Dec. 19 and pleaded not guilty to each charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 27. According to the charging document filed by Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Jeff Zwang, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Steve Larson wrote he was working a joint operation with the U.S....
Vincent to give Jan. 18 program on forestry in grizzly country
Chas Vincent will give a presentation, open to the public, on forestry in grizzly bear country on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Libby chapter of the Society of American Foresters. According to a news release, Vincent’s program will provide highlights of a project he is involved with on nearby private land aimed at thinning fire-prone forests while providing a travel corridor for grizzlies moving up and down the Bull River Valley. Vincent, a Libby native and former Montana Senator and Representative, believes the project will show it is possible to meet the needs of the grizzly while protecting forests from disease, insects and fires. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room at the Venture Inn following the regular meeting of the Society of American Foresters.
Author to present mountain goat program in Libby
Friends of Scotchman Peaks is excited to host wildlife biologist and award-winning author Bruce Smith on his fun and educational nationwide book tour. Smith will present "Can Kids Save a Glacier?" at the Lincoln County Library in Libby at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Smith will do a family book reading from his Legend Keeper series titled, “Can Kids Save a Glacier?”. The Legend Keepers series intertwine the antics of Buddy, an orphaned mountain goat kid, with detailed, engaging scientific information, written to engage young readers. The books are written for middle-grade readers, their families, and anyone who wants to feel like a...
Robert Carmen “Bob” Marozzo
Robert Carmen “Bob” Marozzo of Libby, Montana, passed away on Jan. 3, 2023 in Kalispell, Montana, at the age of 74. At his request, he was surrounded by family and a close friend as he peacefully took his last breath, ready to join Maria in heaven. Bob was born April 28, 1948, in Havre, Montana, to Carmen Arthur and Rosanne (Mischkot) Marozzo. He grew up in the Flathead Valley attending grade school in Evergreen and graduating from Flathead High School in 1967. As an only child, “Bobby” was adored by his parents and surrounded by loving family and friends throughout his childhood....
Albert J. Fantozzi
Albert J. Fantozzi, 84, passed away on Jan. 13, 2023, in Libby. He was born to Corrado “Topsy” and Anna (Cada) Fantozzi on June 24, 1938, in Ural, Montana. When Al was two, the family moved to Libby and purchased a home on Cedar Street. After attending Libby High School, he joined the Army and was stationed in Wurzburg, Germany, until being honorably discharged in 1963. Upon his return home, he started work at J. Neils Lumber Company as a millworker. Al was known for his hard work ethic and big smile to everyone who knew him. In 1969, he...
