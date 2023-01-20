Read full article on original website
Related
John Konzen Court dedicated at Troy Activity Center
There is no question of the impact John Konzen made on Troy and Lincoln County as well as the state of Montana. Konzen, who died a little more than two years ago, spent nearly 50 years of his life in public service to the citizens and students of Lincoln County as an educator and a commissioner. In honor of his work, the court inside the Troy Activity Center will be known as John Konzen Court. An informal dedication was held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, between the boys and girls basketball games between host Troy and visiting Libby. Tony Smith, a former coach of girls...
Flower Creek, Old Snowshoe development plan tabled
Libby City Council was set to approve the Libby Outdoor Recreation Association's plan for the South Flower Creek and Old Snowshoe Recreation Development at the Jan. 3 city council meeting, but public comment caused the council to conclude that the plan “needs a little bit more work,” according to mayor Peggy Williams. “Our purpose is to create, enhance and maintain sustainable recreation opportunities for the greater Libby area,” Tony Petrusha, a spokesperson for the recreation association, told the city council at a meeting in November. LORA wants to help outdoor recreationists gain direction, maintain stewardship and prioritize projects, Petrusha said...
Logger Leadership bridges community, student gap
In its second year a new program allows kids at Libby High School the opportunity to take a class which empowers them to better their community. Logger Leadership is a class that teaches leadership skills and allows kids to learn through hands-on experiences. Teacher Nik Rewerts said when he interviewed for the activities coordinator job in Libby seven years ago, he asked the school to consider creating a class like Logger Leadership. Then, in 2021, the opportunity arose for the school to add a new class. In addition to his activities coordinator responsibilities, Rewerts teaches the leadership class. It’s a class...
Cascade Co. judge upholds jury’s $36.5 million decision in asbestos case
A Montana judge recently upheld a Cascade County’s jury verdict of more than $30 million in damages against an insurance company that conspired with a Libby-based asbestos mining company to conceal the extent of the dangers workers faced as they mined the material that would be used in many settings from garden fertilizer to housing insulation. Ralph V. Hutt, who worked for the W.R. Grace Company in Libby for about 18 months beginning in 1967, successfully sued Maryland Casualty Company, winning $6.5 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive fines. Cascade County District Court Judge John W. Parker railed...
Community teams up to recognize teen mental health issues
The Lincoln County Health Department is partnering with local organizations and schools to train high schoolers to recognize mental health challenges among their friends and peers. This is the first time the training has happened in Lincoln County, according to county Public Health Manager Jennifer McCully. The training is known as teen Mental Health First Aid (tMHFA) and the school districts of Libby and Eureka are scheduled to begin the training next year. “We’re just all looking for ways to improve mental health and prevent suicides,” McCully said. “We’re missing that teen to teen connection.” After training individuals to be instructors...
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
851
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 0