Don’t Miss The Annual Two Harbors Winter Frolic
When it comes to the Twin Ports, winter can sometimes seem like it really drags on. This is especially the case in longer bouts of extreme cold or massive amounts of snow like we saw in December 2022. Thankfully event organizers in Duluth, Superior, and surround towns and cities are...
An Open Letter To Drivers In Duluth Regarding Merging Onto The Freeway
There have been a lot of talks lately about roundabouts and how some people just cannot figure them out. But I want to talk about a traffic procedure that has been around for a very long time. I am not exactly sure who needs to hear this, but hopefully, it will reach the people who need to hear it most and that is the people in Duluth and the surrounding area who have no idea how to merge! It has been an awfully long time since I took my driver's test, but for my kids who have taken their tests in the last few years, I know they are instructed on how to do this properly.
KEYC
2 people escape Duluth house fire, use snow to help put out blaze
DULUTH, MN -- Two people escaped a Duluth house fire Monday morning and their quick thinking likely helped prevent the situation from becoming worse. According to fire officials on scene, shortly after 8 a.m., they responded to the area near W. 4th St. and 24th Ave. W. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Will Heavy Winter Snow Increase Spring Flood Threat Across Northland?
This winter, when in doubt, just predict snow. Chances are you'll be right. Duluth has picked up over 75" of snow during the first half of winter. That is more than 28" of snow above average, and 27"+ snowier than last winter on this date. Snow lovers are thrilled. Commuters? Not so much.
Come Out And Play? Watch Hilarious Video Of Deer Walking Onto Duluth Porch
Now that hunting season is over, deer are finding their way to all kinds of places across the region. Earlier this month, a female deer decided to wander into a Minnesota butcher shop. I can only imagine the shock and terror that the poor deer experienced as she walked into what would be a horror movie to her!
northernnewsnow.com
Some light snow to start the week
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Today: Through most of our Monday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies overhead with with the possibility of a little bit of light snow here and there as a clipper passes through the region. Snow accumulations through the day today should be less than an 1″ for most across the Northland. Temperatures climb into upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are out west between 5-15 MPH. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies prevail as temperatures fall back into the single digits and teens above zero.
Popular Fast-Food Chain Is Switching From Pepsi To Coke Products
One popular fast-food chain is making the switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products and fans of the place are divided. Recently, we discovered that Wisconsin residents are divided on what to call soft drinks. Some call it pop, others call it soda. So I think it's fitting that this fast-chain has its roots in Wisconsin.
Minnesota State Patrol Is Hiring Vehicle Inspectors Near Duluth
We've all seen the signs, heard the radio ads, or saw on TV that just about everywhere is hiring. Aside from fast food, a convenience store or gas station, or assisted living facility, there are lots of other opportunities and even some with the Minnesota State Patrol. While a lot...
Photo Tour: Duluth's St. Louis County Jail Building Redeveloped Into Boutique Apartments
Take a look through Leijona, Duluth's newest and by far most unique apartment building, which began taking tenants in January 2023. Leijona is Finnish for lion and according to developers, it sets a new bar for urban living in Duluth. Located in the center of downtown, it offers 33 newly redeveloped boutique apartment units with brand-new fixtures in a restored historic building.
Comedian Whitney Cummings Is Bringing Her Show To Duluth
Comedian, actor, and writer, Whitney Cummings is bringing her comedy show to the wonderful city of Duluth. comedian news coming to the Twin Ports area after we learned that Minnesota native Nick Swardson is coming next month. Not only is Whitney a comedian, writer, and actor, but she is also...
Sunset Snowshoes Begins This Week At Duluth’s Glensheen Mansion
Wednesday night, Glensheen Mansion kicks off a free series of events that will be sure to please outdoor enthusiasts for weeks to come!. Beginning January 18, Sunset Snowshoes happens every Wednesday night in January and February from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the historic Glensheen estate.
WDIO-TV
DEDA declines proposal for Pastoret Terrace
The city said on Friday that a well-known business man’s plans for Pastoret Terrace building, also known as the former Kozy building, are not something they are going to move forward with. According to the statement, the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) declined the submitted proposal. It had come...
Local Lure Shop Hosting Auction For St. Jude
The time of the year is near: our St. Jude Radiothon is not far away and we are so blessed to have a supportive community that comes together to raise as much money as possible! One of those people is Justin Gower, who owns JG's Custom Lures. The company is...
How Normal Is Rain In January For Duluth?
It has been a very odd January thus far in terms of the weather in the Twin Ports and that was really evident this week as we saw rain falling for most of the afternoon. I wasn't complaining that it wasn't snow but it was definitely odd. The rain wasn't...
FYI: The City Of Duluth Website Has A Tool To Report Potholes
Everybody hates potholes they can cause a hazard from people swerving to try and avoid them or you might accidentally drive over one which can cause some serious damage to your car. Usually this time of year they are not as big of an issue or as prevalent because we have a few inches of snow caked on the streets covering them up.
Free Tax Prep Help From Multiple Sources In Superior + Douglas County
April 15 will be here before you know it. Although some people do their own taxes - whether by hand or with the help of prep software online, many people choose to get some help from someone. Usually that help comes with a visit to a tax professional - which isn't necessarily cheap.
Twin Ports 2022 Shipping Season Ends With Closing Of Soo Locks
One of the Northland's most-visible and iconic images are those tied to the shipping industry. From the large vessels that pass through the Duluth-Superior Harbor to the Aerial Lift Bridge - even the harbor itself, shipping plays a large role in the daily lives and the economy of the Northland.
northernnewsnow.com
Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. A Chrysler was traveling westbound on 37th Street and the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound shoulder of...
Duluth Rescue Dog Might Not Be Photogenic, But She Has Eyes For You
I was checking my e-mail last night when I saw our usual Tuesday evening e-mail from Nicole at Animal Allies. She always sends us the featured pet of the week that we will discuss on Wednesday mornings. Her e-mail simply said:. This week we’ll be talking about Lucie!. While...
Duluth Plans Repairs To Flood-Damaged Brighton Beach Road, In The Works Since 2018
It's been a long time coming, but Duluth leaders are hopeful that they'll make progress soon. The flooding event that happened in the fall of 2018 caused "significant property and lakeshore damage and erosion, especially along the shores of Lake Superior". The excessively high waves and flooding associated with that winter storm on October 10, 2018, also did damage at Kitchi Gammi Park and Brighton Beach.
