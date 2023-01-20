ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

State House Speaker Jon Burns undecided on many issues entering first session at helm

By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia receiver, recent incoming transfer RaRa Thomas facing felony charge

New Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "RaRa" Thomas was arrested Monday on charges of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence, according to authorities. Thomas was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. ET and is being held without bond, jail officials said. Details of the incident were not immediately available.
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Rutgers looking to bounce back against Penn State

Rutgers made its first appearance in the AP Top 25 poll in nearly two years last week and it did not go well. After producing a horrific showing at Michigan State, Rutgers hopes to recover Tuesday night when it hosts Penn State in Piscataway, N.J.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy