'High-heeled hijacker' described by smell arrested after at least 4 Galleria-area crimes, FBI says

FBI Houston announced the arrest of a woman dubbed the "high-heeled hijacker." She's accused of robbing multiple businesses in the Galleria area.

Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, is charged with three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping for her involvement in several cases spanning from Nov. 15 to Dec. 23, 2022.

In new information released by FBI Houston, officials said the woman kidnapped someone about a month before her robbery crime spree began.

The kidnapping victim, Katie Otten, told ABC13 on Nov. 15 she was leaving work at the Galleria when the suspect walked up to her in the parking garage demanding money.

Police said Coleman approached Otten in a parking garage around 6 p.m. She reportedly asked the victim for money -- all while holding her hand in her pocket in a way that made the victim think she was armed.

Otten gave her $100 but said Coleman wanted more.

Coleman then forced the woman to drive her to several ATMs and withdraw money from her account, according to police.

"This is a robbery, I have a gun, and I want your cash," Otten recalled. "She forced her way into my vehicle and was like, 'OK, take me to an ATM,'" Otten said.

Otten said they drove around town for at least 30 minutes, stopping at three ATMs.

"It was very quiet, she made me turn the music off," Otten said. "My husband called during that; she had taken my phone at this point when she was in the car."

Otten said she had enough when they got to Randalls grocery store on Weslayan and Bissonet.

"I told her I wasn't going to leave Randalls with her," she said. "I told her, 'You have the car keys, take the car, go and do whatever you want.'"

Otten said Coleman left with her phone, keys, and $160.

Earlier this month, Houston police said Coleman left a bad scent at several businesses she's accused of robbing along Westheimer.

Aside from robbing each business by holding up a similar demand note, police said another detail that lined up across the board is that victims described the suspect as smelling bad. We have video from the crimes.

HPD released a video of a woman robbing a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo on Dec. 19.

The video shows the woman walking up to the counter in the hotel lobby, showing the clerk a note, and then threatening the clerk to give her the money from the register by saying that another suspect armed with a weapon was standing outside. The clerk complied and that's when the suspect took off in an unknown direction.

The next robbery police are accusing her of happened the following night at a Schlotzsky's in the 6100 block of Westheimer. She went about the crime in a similar way, according to police. The suspect allegedly approached the cashier, displayed a threatening note, and demanded money. The employee complied and police said the woman took off running from the restaurant.

Then on Dec. 21, police said she robbed a JW Marriott Hotel in the 5100 block of Westheimer by the Galleria. The same threatening method was used, according to police.

The fourth robbery Houston police are accusing the same woman of happened on Dec. 23 at a Prosperity Bank in the 7900 block of Westheimer Road. Police said the bank teller complied with her request for money, but this time, video shows the suspect leaving in a dark-colored sedan.

In the surveillance video, the suspect was seen wearing a black baseball cap over her blonde or gray hair, a black coat, a mask, and sunglasses. In at least two of the robberies, she wore high heels and smelled heavily of body odor, witnesses told police.

Otten had given up on police finding Coleman, but said she's happy knowing that Coleman has been charged. Otten said she's made some changes.

"I park in a different section of the mall, I feel it's safer," she said. "You're definitely more aware of your surroundings."

Investigators haven't revealed a motive for Coleman's alleged crime spree. Her bond is totaled at more than $375,000.