Nashville, TN

TDOT Releases Finalized Broadway Bridge Design

By Source Staff
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has finalized the design and renderings for the Broadway Bridge replacement in downtown Nashville.

New renderings of the US 70/SR 1 bridge show the accommodations made for all modes of transit while keeping safety at the forefront. The project also gives new life to State Route 1, which has connected Tennessee for more than a century.

photo from TDOT

Over the next decade, vehicular and pedestrian traffic on the bridge is expected to increase significantly. Six lanes of travel and a striped median will allow for traffic to flow safely, and larger sidewalks will support the many pedestrians who cross the bridge.

TDOT is grateful for the many months of close coordination and communication that yielded this product to better serve Tennesseans. The design is the result of more than 100 individual stakeholder meetings and eight large public meetings between TDOT, Metro Nashville, and the business community.

Substructure and utility work is underway and pre-demolition work is set to begin in February, at which point the bridge will be narrowed to four lanes – two in each direction. A full eight-week closure will be required mid-summer.

The replacement is one of TDOT’s complex projects utilizing the department’s alternative delivery methods. This delivery method allows the department to work hand in hand with contracting partners and stakeholders to refine the design and deliver the best project possible.

Governor Lee’s Transportation Modernization Act of 2023 would give TDOT the ability to deliver more increasingly complex infrastructure solutions in a timely and cost-effective manner.

For more information, visit the project web page. You can see more renderings, construction information as well as the closure detour plan.

