Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors Offered 3 Round 1 Picks for OG Anunoby by 'At Least 1 Team'
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly received a massive trade offer for small forward O.G. Anunoby. According to Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star, at least one team is known to have offered the Raptors three first-round picks in exchange for Anunoby. The 25-year-old Anunoby has spent his entire six-year NBA...
Bleacher Report
NBA Insider Notebook: Trade Buzz Around Trail Blazers, John Collins, Celtics, More
The struggling Portland Trail Blazers are intensely engrossed in improving the roster with the trade deadline approaching, and they are said to be listening to all overtures, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The organization remains committed to being opportunistic and creative in trying to surround franchise star Damian Lillard with...
Bleacher Report
Coban Porter, Brother of Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., Arrested in Fatal Car Crash
University of Denver sophomore guard Coban Porter was arrested early on Sunday in connection to a fatal car crash, according to ESPN. Police spokesman Kurt Barnes told the Denver Post that Porter, who is the younger brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., was arrested on charges of suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless driving.
Bleacher Report
Lakers News: Rui Hachimura Traded to LA from Wizards for Kendrick Nunn, 3 Draft Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are adding reinforcements around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The team traded Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura:. The Wizards' willingness to trade the young power forward was prompted by the excellent play of Kyle Kuzma and the team's...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Miami Heat mascot Burnie drops in latest NBA Mascot Rankings
The Hochman and Crowder Show are shocked by the latest NBA Mascot rankings that list Miami Heat Mascot ‘Burnie’ at the bottom of the league
Bleacher Report
What's Next for Los Angeles Lakers after Rui Hachimura Trade?
The Los Angeles Lakers made yet another trade with the Washington Wizards on Monday, acquiring Rui Hachimura for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. That's the third deal between the two franchises in the Rob Pelinka era, dating back to the Anthony Davis trade in 2019 and the Russell Westbrook blockbuster of 2021.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Updated Depth Chart, Available Draft Picks After Rui Hachimura Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers added valuable depth Monday with the trade for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. Washington will receive Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks in the deal, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski—who first reported the deal—providing additional details on the picks:. Los Angeles has been cautious about...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James: 'There's a Chance' Bronny Commits to Oregon; Altman's a 'Great Coach'
Don't rule the Oregon Ducks out when it comes to the recruitment of Bronny James. "He's going to make his own decision," James' father, LeBron, said of the possibility that the high-profile recruit joins the Ducks, per Bill Oram of the Oregonian. "But there's a chance." While Oram pointed out...
Bleacher Report
Dillon Brooks Talks Defending Lakers' LeBron James: 'He Doesn't Want to Go Left'
On a night that will be remembered more for the Memphis Grizzlies' heated courtside exchange with Shannon Sharpe, Dillon Brooks had some interesting comments about defending LeBron James. Speaking to reporters after the Grizzlies' 122-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Brooks explained he wanted to make James...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James on Shannon Sharpe's Spat with Grizzlies: 'I Always Got His Back'
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James addressed the argument between Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies during Friday's game at Crypto.com Arena. "I ride with Shannon 365 days—366 on a leap year—24/7," James told reporters Saturday. "So that's my guy....
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eye VanVleet, Rozier, Quickley amid Chris Paul Injury Concerns
As the Phoenix Suns try to get their season back on track, they are exploring several potential trade options at point guard amid Chris Paul's ongoing injury concerns. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Suns have identified Fred VanVleet, Terry Rozier and Immanuel Quickly as potential targets ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Bleacher Report
Kyle Kuzma Rumors: Wizards PF Not Available for Trade Amid Interest from Suns, More
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is one of the most coveted players on the trade market ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but it appears the team is not looking to move him. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Washington has informed interested teams such as the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns that Kuzma is not available to be traded "despite his objective to decline next season's player option and test the open market."
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović Is 'Most Often Tied' to Potential Deal
After acquiring Rui Hachimura on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers may not be done making moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović is the player "most often tied" to the Lakers in a potential deal. However, Buha notes,...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Hope to Keep Jakob Poeltl Despite Center Eyeing $20M Contract
Jakob Poeltl might be a hot commodity on the NBA trade market, but the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs haven't resigned themselves to losing the veteran center. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Saturday that Poeltl, who's an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, is aiming to earn around $20 million annually on his next contract. Stein added the Spurs have been indicating they're hopeful of re-signing the 7'1" big man.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LAL Expected to Try to Sign Austin Reaves to Contract During Offseason
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is scheduled for restricted free agency after this season, but the team reportedly plans to keep him. When writing about Los Angeles' acquisition of Rui Hachimura, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports noted the Lakers would prefer to keep Reaves even though they could clear more than $30 million by renouncing Hachimura and other players.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract
The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Teams Concerned About Suns' Jae Crowder amid Bucks, Heat Buzz
NBA teams have concerns about acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade after a four-month hiatus, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The forward hasn't played all season and has been away from the Phoenix Suns since training camp while the two sides tried to work out a trade. Now approaching the Feb. 9 trade deadline, teams are questioning the veteran's "state of his conditioning" as well as how long it will take to "acclimatize to a team," per Stein.
Bleacher Report
Buy or Sell NHL Unrestricted Free Agents Getting Dealt at the Trade Deadline
We're nearly at the end of January, and with February comes the real countdown to the NHL trade deadline on March 3. And when it's deadline time, the players most likely to be moved are those at the end of their contracts and staring unrestricted free agency right in the face come summertime.
Bleacher Report
Bears' 2023 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target
After going 3-14 in the 2022 season, the Chicago Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They'll get to acquire plenty of exciting, young players with their eight selections from April 27-29. But the draft won't be the only time the Bears add to their...
