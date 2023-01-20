ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Fortune

Tesla bulls see dollar signs over demand for Musk’s ‘Megapack’—but short-selling legend Jim Chanos isn’t buying it

Elon Musk may have a hit on his hands with the Megapack, a business few analysts are talking about but one that could be key for growth going forward. Move over Cybertruck, there’s a new infinite demand narrative Tesla bulls are shopping around—one that could boost the stock merely because so few investors have it on their radar.
rigzone.com

Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market

Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
The Hill

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y At 50,000 Miles: Here's What You Should Expect

YouTube influencer and Tesla Model Y owner Gjeebs fills us in about his overall ownership experience after 50,000 miles. The video goes into detail about the 2020 Model Y's maintenance and wear and tear so far. He also provides information about some aftermarket parts he's put on the electric crossover.
CNBC

Oil rises, posts second week of gains on China demand outlook

Oil rose by about $1 a barrel on Friday and posted second straight weekly gain, spurred largely by brightening economic prospects for China and resulting expectations of a boost to fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy. The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to increase global demand...
CNN

India flexes its muscle at Davos as China's star fades

The promenade at the World Economic Forum, dusted in a blanket of fresh snow, is cluttered with signs and pavilions from companies and governments courting attention or deals. There's the tech giants, the major consulting groups, representatives from the Middle East.
torquenews.com

The Sun is Shining on Tesla: A Brilliant Path to Profits

Tesla's innovative approach to the electric vehicle industry has, in many ways, been a veritable masterstroke, and the company's recent move to cut prices will arguably generate more sales and translate into more profits for Tesla from charging stations. As I have recorded earlier today, Tesla is currently experiencing “unprecedented...

