Read full article on original website
Related
This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff
The chairman of China Evergrande tried propping up the business by selling his assets. The chairman of an embattled Chinese real estate developer has seen his wealth drop from $42 billion to $3 billion as the country’s formerly hot property market continues to slow. Hui Ka Yan was once...
Tesla bulls see dollar signs over demand for Musk’s ‘Megapack’—but short-selling legend Jim Chanos isn’t buying it
Elon Musk may have a hit on his hands with the Megapack, a business few analysts are talking about but one that could be key for growth going forward. Move over Cybertruck, there’s a new infinite demand narrative Tesla bulls are shopping around—one that could boost the stock merely because so few investors have it on their radar.
rigzone.com
Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
Iran’s oil exports are surging, offering solace to both Tehran and a global market fretting over the prospect of sanctions squeezing Russian supply. Much of it appears to be finding its way to China. The Persian Gulf country’s oil exports surged to about 1.3 million barrels a day in...
Tesla is going to 'keep blowing our minds' even with Elon Musk distracted by Twitter, Tencent executive says
Tesla will "keep blowing our minds" despite Elon Musk's focus on Twitter, a Tencent executive said. "I would count on them [Tesla] to keep blowing our minds with what they do with technology," David Wallerstein said. His optimism comes in stark contrast to recent criticism against Musk and Tesla. Tesla...
msn.com
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Ford Lost a Multibillion-Dollar Deal Over Right-Wing Governor's 'Communism' Fears
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin claims pursuing a partnership in the state is taking a chance with Marxism.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict
With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
More US companies brace for job cuts amid likely recession, survey shows
More American companies expect a decline in payrolls this year as the U.S. economy heads into a possible recession triggered by Fed interest rate hikes.
A 'housing collapse' will help bring inflation and real estate prices back to earth in 2023, J. P. Morgan analysts suggest
Housing is the largest measure of the Consumer Price Index, making it the single most influential component of inflation.
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y At 50,000 Miles: Here's What You Should Expect
YouTube influencer and Tesla Model Y owner Gjeebs fills us in about his overall ownership experience after 50,000 miles. The video goes into detail about the 2020 Model Y's maintenance and wear and tear so far. He also provides information about some aftermarket parts he's put on the electric crossover.
GM May Have Some Bad News About a Manufacturing Plant
A possible change in plans for a General Motors' EV battery manufacturing plant makes future production goals uncertain.
CNBC
Oil rises, posts second week of gains on China demand outlook
Oil rose by about $1 a barrel on Friday and posted second straight weekly gain, spurred largely by brightening economic prospects for China and resulting expectations of a boost to fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy. The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to increase global demand...
India flexes its muscle at Davos as China's star fades
The promenade at the World Economic Forum, dusted in a blanket of fresh snow, is cluttered with signs and pavilions from companies and governments courting attention or deals. There's the tech giants, the major consulting groups, representatives from the Middle East.
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
America in Decline? World Thinks Again.
Bolstered by a strong response in Ukraine, the U.S. is once again the talk of Davos.
torquenews.com
The Sun is Shining on Tesla: A Brilliant Path to Profits
Tesla's innovative approach to the electric vehicle industry has, in many ways, been a veritable masterstroke, and the company's recent move to cut prices will arguably generate more sales and translate into more profits for Tesla from charging stations. As I have recorded earlier today, Tesla is currently experiencing “unprecedented...
torquenews.com
Tesla Finally Brings Track Mode To The Fastest Production Car In The World, Recommends Upgraded Brakes
After more than a year since releasing the Model S Plaid, Tesla has finally released Track Mode to the quickest production car in the world. Tesla also advises owners for the ultimate track experience, to upgrade to the Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit. The refreshed Model S &...
5 questions to ask before buying your first electric car
Here are some tips and questions to ask to ensure you're prepared for your new electric car — especially if you're a first-time buyer.
Comments / 1