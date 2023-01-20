Boy Has Hysterical Reaction To Seeing Newborn Picture of Himself

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Newborns are amazing, incredible, fascinating, beautiful creatures...but sometimes, even though they are beautiful, they're a little bit on the funny-looking side. If we're being honest. Sometimes they're even covered in gunk.

Once you're a parent, this is something you understand about newborns...but it might take little kids a while to understand the natural order of things. When the little boy in this hilarious video from @madisonmealy asks to see a picture of himself as a baby, he's in for a big surprise.

"What the heck is that?" Too funny. Yup, kid, that's a newborn. No doubt he was expecting a chubby little smiling cherub, not the blotchy-faced (albeit adorable) infant in the photo. This is just one of those harsh truths of life that we all have to come to accept...it takes a few days (or weeks) to start getting that cute baby look everybody knows and loves.

Commenters loved this little boy's sass:



"So young but personality so on point"

"He has the best personality ever"

"Little man is not happy with that photo"

"he had a heck of a glow up, so now he has a proper reason for his reaction, so cute"

"He's so sassy"

"When the baby is asking for baby pictures"

"hell no that's not me"

"Love his reaction"

It's a tough truth, kid, but we don't all come out looking like our absolute best. This likely won't be the last photo of yourself that you're not totally thrilled with, but you'll eventually learn your angles and whatnot. And you're pretty dang cute, so you don't have anything to worry about.

