Mom Opens Up About the Bittersweet Process of Giving Daughter a More Teen-Friendly Room

One of the hardest parts of being a parent is recognizing when our kids are growing up and moving beyond certain phases of their lives. It can be really tough, because it means we're losing our little ones in a way, but we're gaining something new.

In this heartwarming video from @ambermaebolejack , a mom realizes that the daughter she's had for 12 years is moving past parts of her childhood, and she needs a new bedroom to reflect the teenager she's becoming. So she did a major room makeover...

"From stuffed animals and toys to makeup and vanities," her mom wrote. "As much as I resent the thought of her growing up and away, I'm happy for her excitement going into this new chapter of her life. A surprise just to celebrate motherhood."

This is such a huge deal. Because this mom recognized that her daughter was changing and anticipated her needs (she didn't even wait for her daughter to come to her and ask to ditch the stuffed animals). Great job, mom. Her daughter has the pleasure of knowing that her mom is paying attention and totally has her back.

Commenters were so impressed with this mother, although a couple did suggest that she hold on to the stuffed animals (one commenter in particular noted that she got rid of all her stuffed animals as a teen just to spend all her money as a twentysomething on squishmallows). Stuffed animals or not, though, this will always be one of the sweetest memories ever.