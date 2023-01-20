ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix thinks some subscribers will cancel after password sharing crackdown

By Bradley Russell
 4 days ago

Netflix expects some subscribers will react badly to the streamer's upcoming plans to stop password sharing between multiple people .

"This will not be a universally popular move," Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters candidly said during the company's 2022 fourth quarter earnings interview (via Variety ).

Peters admits he expects a "bit of a cancel reaction" to the new policy – which he describes as a "gentle nudge" for subscribers to pay more for those sharing accounts outside of their current household.

Netflix had previously trialed its password sharing initiative in a handful of countries in early 2022.

Subscribers in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru could play a small discounted fee (around $3) to transfer profile information – such as viewing history – to a new account or sub-account.

A later report from The Wall Street Journal confirmed plans for Netflix to roll out the change worldwide in 2023. It is claimed by Netflix that 100 million streamers use the service via borrowed passwords.

The Wall Street Journal's report also suggests methods for how Netflix will crack down on password sharing, including sending a verification code to someone using another account and displaying prompts about password sharing until the main account holder pays a fee. No dates about the rollout have yet been confirmed.

This all comes on the back of Netflix announcing its 2023 movie lineup earlier this week. A new trailer teases its biggest releases, including June's Extraction 2 and the long-awaited arrival of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon this December.

For more from the streamer, check out some of the best movies on Netflix and the best shows on Netflix .

